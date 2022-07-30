Fargo Firefighters respond to multi-trailer fire

www.am1100theflag.com
Local Chiefs, Sheriffs fire up grills for annual cook off
(Fargo, ND) -- The 17th Annual Night To Unite Chiefs and Sheriffs Burger Cook-Off has a winner. This year's cook-off was hosted Tuesday by the Fargo Police Department at Lindenwood Park. Seven police and sheriff's departments were represented in the contest. Each chief or sheriff cooked one burger that was judged by a panel.
Possible shots fired near Moorhead gas station
(Moorhead, MN) -- WDAY Radio is looking into reports of possible shots fired near the Holiday Gas Station off 11th street north in Moorhead late Tuesday night. Multiple people took to social media saying shots were fired in the area, just a few blocks from the County courthouse. We've reached...
Pickup driver dies days after crash with Semi near Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A pickup driver has died from his injuries after a crash on I-94 near Fargo. Authorities say 71-year-old Reed Satrom crashed into the back of a tractor trailer Friday. His vehicle caught fire and he and he and his passenger were hospitalized. Satrom died Monday of his...
Fire guts row of garages in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a garage fire lit up the early morning sky in South Fargo Sunday. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 3:27 a.m. Sunday morning, Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire involving a detached row of garages at 1517 34th St S. Upon arrival, the structure was heavily involved in fire and winds were pushing the fire towards the nearby apartment building. Firefighters were able to protect the apartment building and then worked to extinguish the involved garages.
Fargo man dead following Horace motorcycle crash
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man was killed in a motorcycle crash southwest of Horace yesterday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says the 75-year old man lost control of his bike on County Highway 16, about two miles southwest of Horace, just before four. A passerby spotted the cycle in a sunflower field and called authorities.
Detroit Lakes man dies after Fargo interstate crash
Fargo Man Dead After Crashing Spyder Motorcycle Near Horace
North Dakota Attorney General reviewing deadly shooting by Fargo Officer
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Attorney General's Office is reviewing evidence in the deadly shooting by a Fargo police officer in early July. Shane Netterville was shot on July 8th after officers responded to the 15-hundred block of 34th Street South after three men appeared to be dead inside a van in a garage. Court documents say Netterville drove the van at the officers and was fired at by Adam O'Brien. Netterville died later at the hospital.
Man Armed With Rifle Shot And Killed By Officers In Mapleton
Officers fatally shoot suicidal man in Mapleton
Detached garage fire forces evacuation of nearby apartment building
Fargo man dies in Cass County motorcycle crash
West Fargo Fire: Check outlets ahead of mini heat wave
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is urging caution with outlet usage after a close call Sunday evening. Crews were called to The Haven apartments off 12th Street East around 10:30 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from an apartment, to find an outlet singed from overuse.
Sheriff: Man fatally shot by officers in Cass County
Mapleton standoff ends in officer-involved shooting
(Mapleton, ND) -- What began as a report of gunshots just after 10:30 a.m. Monday ended with one person dead after officers fatally shot a suicidal male in Mapleton, located just 20 minutes west of Fargo, in Cass County. "At or around the same time, we received a report that...
Vandals breaking flags, damaging greens at El Zagal Golf Course
FARGO (KVRR) – Vandals have been destroying property at El Zagal Golf Course. Fargo Park District Enterprise Director Carolyn Boutain says the course was hit at least three times in July. Several flag sticks were broken or stolen and holes were punched in the ground. Boutain says the incidents...
Toddler rescued after nearly drowning at Otter Tail County lake
(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- A toddler is in stable condition after a near drowning at an Otter Tail County lake. Authorities say the two-year-old boy was found face down in the water late Sunday morning at Sand Lake. A visitor who was also a firefighter started CPR while 911 was called.
UPDATE: Fargo Police respond to report of shots fired
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police arrested one person after authorities say a man called in a fake report of a woman being shot. The prank call came in around around 5 a.m. on Monday, August 1 to the 1100 block of 16th St. N. for a report of a woman being shot.
Borup, MN Man Seriously Injured In Rollover Near Arthur
ARTHUR, N.D. (CCSO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Ave SE in rural Arthur. A 19-year-old male from Borup, Minnesota, lost control of his vehicle, rolling it through the ditch and into a field. The vehicle caught fire after the crash and is a total loss. The male was transported by Hunter Ambulance to Sanford Health, after suffering non-life threatening injuries because of the crash.
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
