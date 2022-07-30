www.oneidadispatch.com
localsyr.com
Congrats to Iris St. Meran!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Congratulations to NewsChannel 9 reporter Iris St. Meran for being named one of the region’s honorees for the Central New York Business Journal’s 40 under 40. It is a list of young professionals who are vital to our region. This is a chance...
Oneida Dispatch
Oneida to host Woofstock 2022 Aug. 13
Oneida, N.Y. — Wanderers’ Rest is hosting Woofstock 2022 at Veteran’s Field, 360 N. Main St., on Oneida Aug. 13. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Woofstock is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. Admission is free and the event is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Photos: Empire Farm Days returns to Palladino Farms in Pompey
Empire Farm Days is back at Palladino Farms in Pompey. The event is put on by Lee Newspapers. There’s not just vendors but also some family activities, like Farmer Olympics and a Kiddy Tractor Pull. There’s going to be exhibitors selling items for people with large farms, down to large backyards.
localsyr.com
WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus
(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
This Celebrity Spotted In Upstate New York! What’s He Doing Here?
Not that long ago I posted a story about a Central New York production company that was doing a casting call for cars. They were looking for very specific makes and models to be in a film that was to be shot in the Syracuse area. All indications are that the movie is being filmed as I type. Now we are getting clues as to who might be starring along side these automobiles.
Oneida Dispatch
Syracuse native Travis Blunt brings humor to Kallet Thursday night
ONEIDA, N.Y. — He’s a wise man who can tell when a dad joke is coming because it’s apparent. He’s a religious man who once found a bunch of twenty-dollar bills and turned them into wine. He’s an ambitious man who wanted to reach the top of the shelf, and he did so when his comedy career stalled and he was stocking shelves overnight at Top’s Market.
wwnytv.com
3 injured, 2 seriously, in Clayton head-on crash
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Two people were sent to a Syracuse hospital in serious condition following a two-car head-on crash in the town of Clayton Monday night. State police say 84-year-old Randolph Heinle from Richfield, Ohio, drove over a curb as he was leaving Natali’s Restaurant on State Route 12 shortly before 9 p.m. and ended up traveling north in the southbound lane.
localsyr.com
Oneida Shores beach closed until further notice
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Parks website, the beach at Oneida Shores is closed until further notice. The closure is due to high E. coli readings in the water at the beach. A beach is closed when a sample exceeds the 235 E. coli colonies/100...
Pet grooming business moves to Fayetteville
TOWN OF MANLIUS – An area pet grooming business has made the move to the eastern suburbs. Previously situated at 903 N. Main St. in Cicero, Shear Perfection Grooming is, as of Aug. 1, open at 6875 E. Genesee St. in a yellow building shared with Hair2toe hair salon. As its logo of a puppy suggests, […]
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife Kathy watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
Auburn Landmark-Curley’s Restaurant-To Reopen
An Auburn landmark will be reopened in the next few months. The Auburn Citizen reports Curley’s Restaurant was sold last week to Joe Smith of Throop. Smith and his wife plan to renovate the building near the Auburn prison and reopen the restaurant. Smith is the owner of Lakeside...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Opportunity to seal deal with 4-star big man on visit
Syracuse basketball 2023 high-priority target Joseph Estrella just finished up an official visit to Iowa, and according to several media reports, that trip went quite well. Iowa coaches have been prioritizing the talented four-star big man for a while now, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Estrella’s two ultimate finalists ended up being the Hawkeyes and the ‘Cuse, which in August of 2021 was the first school to offer the fast-rising 6-foot-11 power forward/center.
Romesentinel.com
One adult, four children rescued from the wilderness in Herkimer County
OHIO — One adult and four children were rescued from the woods around North Lake in Herkimer County Saturday morning, having been lost for nearly an entire day, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Authorities said a 47-year-old man took four children, ages 5, 8, 9 and...
Rock band cancels Syracuse concert hours before showtime, but no one can say why
English rock band The Cult unexpectedly cancelled their Tuesday show in Syracuse two hours before it was supposed to start, and fans are still wondering why. The Cult was supposed to play at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater as part of their “We Own the Night” tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, but ticketholders received an email from Ticketmaster a few hours before the show informing them the concert was postponed. No make-up date has yet been scheduled.
localsyr.com
WW2 Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Lee Center
(WSYR-TV) — William F. Vaughn Sr. celebrates his 100th birthday on Saturday, July 30. Born in Chateaugay N.Y., William Vaughn served in the U.S. infantry from 1943-1947. During his time, he was a driver for General George Patton and spent 8 months in a hospital in France. Vaughn also...
Bainbridge Woman and Dog Die in Sidney Crash
A Bainbridge woman and a dog are dead following a crash over the weekend in Delaware County. New York State Police say the name of the 58-year-old woman killed in the single-vehicle crash in the Town of Sidney July 31 has not been released. The woman’s vehicle was traveling on...
Oneida Dispatch
Snapshot: Upstate Cerebral Palsy hosts sold out I/DD conference
Upstate Cerebral Palsy recently hosted their Contemporary and Compassionate Approaches to Support People with Developmental Disabilities two-day conference in downtown Utica. This sold-out event was attended by both national and international experts in the field of developmental disabilities.
wxhc.com
Major Accident Closes Route 281 in Homer Last Friday
A two vehicle crash that occurred late Friday morning, July 29 closed both the northbound and southbound of Route 281 between James Street and Clinton Street in the Village. Homer Fire, along with Homer Police and TLC Ambulance personnel were dispatched at 10:53 am to the scene at the corner of Bedford Street and 281.
