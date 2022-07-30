ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Temps to soar from Minneapolis to NYC during 1st week of August

By Renee Duff, AccuWeather, Accuweather.com
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40MPZp_0gynzQer00

AccuWeather meteorologists say the recent break from heat and humidity across the Midwest and Northeast will be short-lived as sizzling conditions return next week and persist over the long haul.

Residents who may have been able to open the windows and give air conditioners a break during the last days of July can expect cooling demands to return to levels typical of the "dog days of summer" spanning the first week of August.

A heat dome that has been responsible for the record-breaking temperatures in the Northwest will shift eastward during the first week of August.

As this massive bubble of hot air moves to the east, temperatures will surge from near-average levels to 5-15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. Late July and early August are typically the hottest part of the summer for much of the northern third of the nation. Highs generally range from the mid-80s to the lower 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rvs4_0gynzQer00

"The first week of August is expected to feature an expansive swath of well-above-average temperatures spanning from the Dakotas to the East Coast. High temperatures well into the 90s with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures soaring into the triple digits will require air conditioning units to constantly run," AccuWeather long-range meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

The core of the heat is expected to encompass the major metro areas of Minneapolis and Chicago at the middle of the week as temperatures climb into the upper 90s and come within a degree or two of record territory for Aug. 3.

"Temperatures should spike rather suddenly from Tuesday to Wednesday in parts of the Midwest," AccuWeather meteorologist La Tory Thornton said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHAUp_0gynzQer00

Thornton explained further that Chicago would experience rather pleasant conditions in the low to mid-80s on Tuesday before the temperature skyrockets on Wednesday close to the date's record of 98 F.

Minneapolis has already exceeded its average of 13 days in a year with highs at or above 90. The upcoming heat wave is likely to tack on several more days to the city's current tally for 2022 of 14 days, with the forecast calling for three to four 90-degree days next week.

Farther east, Philadelphia and New York City will begin a stretch of formidable heat on Tuesday that forecasters say can last right through the end of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fueh_0gynzQer00

"New York City dealt with two heat waves through the month of July with one spanning from July 12-14, and another spanning from July 19-24. Another heat wave will be possible from the middle to latter part of next week as temperatures flirt with the 90-degree mark for multiple days," Buckingham said.

In Newark, N.J., the upcoming surge of hot air may not reach the levels experienced during the last heat wave from July 20-24, when the city's airport recorded temperatures of 100 or higher for five consecutive days -- an unprecedented mark for the area. Still, highs well into the 90s are likely to be the norm day after day during the new week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Losjw_0gynzQer00

"Heat of this magnitude can be dangerous if an extended amount of time is spent outside. Frequent breaks, plenty of hydrating fluids and wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing can help to minimize the effects," Buckingham said.

"A trip to a local stream, lake or coast can be also be an effective way to beat the summer heat -- just remember to use sun block if needed," Buckingham added.

Across the interior Northeast and New England, temperatures are expected to be more variable through the first days of August as opposed to running consistently well-above- average marks. Forecasters say this is due to the jet stream pattern taking on more dips and dives in these areas, which will occasionally promote clouds, thunderstorms and small reductions in temperature.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather Alert: Excessive heat warning for Twin Cities starts Tuesday afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS – Tuesday will be a Next Weather Alert day due to dangerous heat and humidity. Feels like temperatures could reach 100 to 105 degrees in parts of Minnesota. The high temperature will be 95 degrees in the Twin Cities, with dew points in the oppressive range by the afternoon.The Twin Cities area will be under an excessive heat warning from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., while much of central, western and southern Minnesota will be under a heat advisory.  We could have some scattered showers and thunderstorms while we sleep overnight Wednesday. These could trigger along a cold front sweeping across the state. The severe threat is low at this point, but the best chance for severe weather will be in northern Minnesota.Wednesday will still be hot, with a high of 88, but we'll get some relief from the humidity. Our next best chance of rain holds off until Saturday. Our drought conditions will continue to get worse.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Best Bets: Aug. 1-7

When: Aug. 5-7 Where: Intersection of West Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue. This popular juried fine arts festivals is one of the best in the Midwest featuring booths of artists, food, and live entertainment. Broadway Musical. What: “Wicked”. When: Through Aug. 28. Where: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC New York

4th NYC Death Linked to Last Week's Heat, Medical Examiner Says

The New York City Medical Examiner has linked a fourth death to the most recent hot weather that gripped the tri-state. No information about the victim's name, age or exact location were released Saturday. In at least one of the other three cases, the person who died also suffered from serious underlying health conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Newark, NY
City
Chicago, IL
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Newark, IL
City
Philadelphia, NY
UPI News

Minnesota farm's 110-acre corn maze believed to be world's largest

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Minnesota farm is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for a 110-acre corn maze believed to be the world's largest. Stoney Brook Farms in Foley unveiled the Halloween-themed maze, which features the likenesses of classic horror movie villains, on social media. Manager Brad Chmielewski said the...
FOLEY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwest#Heat Waves#Summer Heat#Temps#Northwest#Dakotas
mahoningmatters.com

20 photos of NYC in the 1950s

The 1950s are an interesting time in New York City's history. Having been established as one of the world's greatest cities following the end of World War II, New York was home to 7.89 million residents in the early parts of the decade. However, by the end of the '50s, the effects of suburbanization, which saw residents and industries alike leaving for cheaper pastures, actually led to a significant decline in population that would hold until the early 1970s. With this decline in population came an increase in crime, growing wealth inequality, and an overall step back for the northern metropolis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
millcitytimes.com

8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse

Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals

Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals say they’ve taken a vote of no confidence in hospital management, ratcheting up the pressure on negotiations over pay, benefits and working conditions. “As a result of the corporate health care policies pursued by hospital executives … hospitals are understaffed, nurses are overworked, and patients are overcharged,” said Chelsea […] The post Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
PIX11

Times Square slashing: Woman randomly cut in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant armed with a box cutter slashed a woman across the hand without provocation Sunday morning in Times Square, officials said. The victim was walking near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue around 10 a.m. when the attacker, right arm held aloft, approached her from behind and cut her on […]
MANHATTAN, NY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
412K+
Followers
61K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy