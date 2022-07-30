How to Trade Forex Completely Anonymously

financefeeds.com
Crypto trading volume halved at Swiss Exchange
Switzerland’s principal exchange has experienced a sharp decline in trading activities for July 2022, according to its latest report. The broader digital-asset market remaining bearish and the recent selloffs have also contributed to the disappointing crypto figures, the report suggested. The Swiss Stock Exchange saw bleak trading results with...
Dukascopy expands crypto CFD suite with 405 new stocks
Switzerland’s forex bank and broker, Dukascopy has just expanded its offering to include 405 new stock CFDs such as Harley-Davidson, Spotify, Dell, Puma and others from US, UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Netherlands and Spain. In a blog on its website, Dukascopy noted that the new offering was the result...
DeFi non-custodial wallet iToken taps Mercuryo as fiat on-ramp
Mercuryo has previously onboarded 1inch, Trezor, and Trust Wallet in its quest to facilitate access to crypto. DeFi non-custodial wallet iToken has integrated payments solution platform Mercuryo as its sole fiat on-ramp. Under the partnership, iToken’s more than ten million users will be able to use their preferred and local...
CoinShares reports first operational loss since going public
Revenue at CoinShares fell in the second quarter from the previous one, weighed down by a decline in institutional investors’ interest in cryptocurrency trading. Europe’s largest crypto asset manager said combined revenue, gains and other income was reported at £14.2 million, down from Q2 2021’s £19.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA also dropped sharply to £8.2 million from £28.6 million in the three months through June 2021.
New York fines Robinhood Crypto $30 million for AML and cybersecurity deficiencies
In light of the program’s deficiencies, the firm’s 2019 certifications to the Department attesting to compliance with these Regulations should not have been made and thus violated the law, the state regulator added. Robinhood Crypto, the digital asset subsidiary of commission free neobroker Robinhood, has been fined a...
Amber Group obtains PCI-DSS certification amid cyber threats in crypto and payments
“Cyber risks and threats are inevitable in a rapidly evolving digital assets and payments landscape, and these threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated as the ecosystem expands.”. Digital asset platform Amber Group has obtained Level 1 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) certification, founded by five major global credit card...
