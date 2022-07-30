How to Trade Forex Completely Anonymously

Revenue at CoinShares fell in the second quarter from the previous one, weighed down by a decline in institutional investors’ interest in cryptocurrency trading. Europe’s largest crypto asset manager said combined revenue, gains and other income was reported at £14.2 million, down from Q2 2021’s £19.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA also dropped sharply to £8.2 million from £28.6 million in the three months through June 2021.

