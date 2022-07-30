North Dakota man dies injuries in lawn tractor rollover

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said Saturday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County.

Mark Sagert, 62, of Cavalier, died Friday at a Grand Forks hospital.

Authorities say Sagert was maneuvering the lawnmower over the top of a culvert opening and began to slide, which caused the rollover.

Several citizens were able to move the lawnmower off Sagert and he was initially taken to a Park River hospital.