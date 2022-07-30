Unlikely Hero From NYC Saves Drowning Toddler in Pool

www.nbcnewyork.com
NBC New York
Where is Aunisty? Family Wants NYPD Answers As Brooklyn Teen Still Missing After a Week
A Brooklyn mother is making a desperate plea to find her teenage daughter, who left home following an argument and has not been seen for nearly a week — and as her mother fears the worst, the family is beginning to question the police response to her case. The...
NBC New York
Doorknock Leaves Long Islander Dead in Entryway to Own Home: Police
A 23-year-old Long Island man was shot to death when he answered a knock at his front door early Tuesday, authorities say. Byron Martinez answered the door at his Fifth Avenue home in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m., according to police. He was shot immediately and pronounced dead in the entry of his own residence a short time later, officials said.
9-year-old girl grazed in head with BB gun while sitting on Brooklyn bench with grandmother
A 9-year-old girl was grazed in the head with a BB gun while sitting on a bench in Brooklyn Tuesday, according to police.
NBC New York
14-Year-Old Boy Found Face-Down Dead in NYC Driveway
Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead, face-down, in a Queens driveway early Tuesday, police say. Cops responded to a 7:15 a.m. call at a home on Beach 67th Street in the Arverne neighborhood of the Rockaways, after the woman who lives at the home found the teenager on the ground as she pulled into her driveway. Then the officers discovered a gunshot wound to his lower back.
Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at NYC playground
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
NYPD commissioner, union fume after officers attacked with bottles
NEW YORK -- There is outrage from NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the police union after videos circulated of officers having bottles thrown at them while trying to make an arrest. It happened in on Sunday after the Bronx Dominican Day Parade, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday. A crowd is seen yelling at officers as a man is walked away in handcuffs at around 7:30 p.m. at East 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue. The NYPD says officers were responding to a large group gathered there drinking, playing loud music, blocking the sidewalk, and being disorderly. Seconds later, it appears...
Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect, who was caught on camera. It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick. Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside. The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman on the arm.Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NBC New York
Sophisticated Criminal Group Terrorizing Manhattan Busted in Sweeping Takedown
More than a dozen alleged members of a highly sophisticated criminal group tied to a series of murders, attempted murders, violent armed robberies and shootings in Manhattan over the last year are charged in a 90-count felony indictment out of Manhattan and face RICO charges as part of a sweeping joint investigation, authorities say.
Off-duty NYPD officer, 2 others, robbed of watches at knifepoint in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD officer and two friends were robbed of their watches at knifepoint early Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, authorities said.
NBC New York
2 Pedestrians Dead, 5 Hurt in Manhattan Wreck — 30 Hours After Speed Cameras Go 24/7
A two-car collision in Manhattan early Wednesday cost two pedestrians their lives and injured another five, three of them critically, authorities say. Few details were immediately available. According to the preliminary investigation, two vehicles may have collided head-on near 207th Street on Sherman Avenue in Inwood around 4 a.m. One of those vehicles apparently hit some parked cars and pedestrians, police said.
NBC New York
Man Riding on Van Flies Off, Lands in Busy NYC Intersection as Driver Flees: Cops
Authorities are in search of a driver accused of fleeing a Queens intersection where a 32-year-old riding on the outside of a van was thrown to the ground and left injured. City DOT officials said the injured man was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. The puzzling...
Off-duty NYPD detective fatally shoots himself in Queens home
An off-duty NYPD detective has died after shooting himself in his Queens home, police said Tuesday. Detective Brendan Mcveigh was found shot in the head by his fiancée in his Rockaway apartment about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Responding officers found his gun near his body. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved. “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss ...
NBC New York
Toddler Drowns in New Jersey Backyard Pool
A 2-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in New Jersey Sunday afternoon, authorities say. Police in Union County's Linden responding to a call about a possible drowning at a McKinley Street home around 5:15 p.m. Sunday say family members had already pulled the toddler from the water and were trying to revive him.
NBC New York
NJ Man Charged in 2019 Murder of Vanished Toddler Twin
A New Jersey man is accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter in 2019, and disposing of her body, prosecutors said. Police in Edison were contacted by the Division of Child Protection and Permanency to conduct a welfare check on Monique Durham's twin 5-year-old daughters, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office said. After getting in contact with the girls' mother, a joint investigation into the matter was launched, which found that one of the young daughters was missing.
fox40jackson.com
NYC dog trapped in hot car endures month-long recovery, finds home with police officer
A dog that had been trapped inside a hot car this summer in New York City for as long as 24 hours now has a new home — thanks to the police officers who rescued him from the dire situation and the officer who then took him into her heart.
Brooklyn McDonald’s worker shot by son of arguing customer: NYPD
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A McDonald’s worker was shot in the neck and critically wounded Monday evening in Bedford-Stuyvesant, allegedly by the son of a customer who had argued with the victim over cold French fries, according to police and sources. The violent chain of events began when the 23-year-old worker and the customer got […]
39-year-old woman found shot to death in Long Island home
The victim's body was found during a wellness check around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in a house on Old Country Road in Mineola. Her identity has not yet been released.
Maggot-covered food, blistering heat: Heart-breaking conditions of huskies detailed at Staten Island man’s court appearance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The trailer where around two dozen huskies were kept inside a Tompkinsville lot had feces and urine caked on its floor -- everywhere a dog could sit or lie down -- and a window opened just one inch for air in sweltering temperatures, said court documents filed in Richmond County Criminal Court that detailed the horrid conditions.
Woman shot sitting in idling car on Long Island, police say
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Two people were sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning on Long Island when a suspect fired into the vehicle, striking a 28-year-old woman in the leg, authorities said. The victim and another passenger were in the car with the motor running in Wyandanch at around 2 a.m. when an unknown […]
Correction officer attacked in Bellevue Hospital prison ward
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A detainee attacked a correction officer at Bellevue Hospital’s prison ward on Monday night, officials said. The Department of Correction intends to pursue assault charges in the case, a spokesperson said. Benny Boscio, president of the union representing officers, called for the district attorney to prosecute to “the fullest extent of […]
