Caldwell’s Austin Crick Takes 3rd at Murray Invitational

PHOTOS – Lady Lyons vs Calloway County
The Lyon County Lady Lyons hosted the Calloway County Lady Lakers in a preseason soccer match Tuesday evening at Lee S. Jones Park. YSE was there for the match and got these pics. Take a look. Lady Lyons vs Calloway County.
Elijah Underhill to Go from ‘West to East’
It did not take Elijah Underhill very long to select his new collegiate home. The Christian County senior announced Tuesday in a social media post that he would now be playing collegiate baseball at Eastern Kentucky University. Underhill, who had originally committed to Western Kentucky University in September 2021, de-committed...
Caldwell Claims Two Wins at Bluegrass State Games
Caldwell County picked up a pair of wins Saturday at the Bluegrass State Volleyball Games in Lexington. The Lady Tigers won two of its three pool play games Saturday, defeating Greenup County 6-21, 21-7, 15-4, and Williamsburg 21-17, 21-18. They lost to Green County 21-4, 21-15. In Friday’s opening pool...
Harrison Leaves Trigg XC for Stewart County
With the start of the cross country season less than a month away, Ken Harrison has left the Trigg County program to become the cross country coach at Stewart County, Tennessee. Harrison called it the right move at the time, adding he lives just 16 miles from the Dover school.
Wildcat Golfers Settle for 9th at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational
Once again, Hunter Reynolds led the way for the Trigg County boys golf team, but the Wildcats had a difficult time on Monday at the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Reynolds posted a 38 on the front and a 39...
Falco Leads Host Tigers at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational
The Hopkinsville boys golf team welcomed almost twenty teams to the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational on Monday at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Joey Falco led the Tigers to an 11th-place showing with a 347, with McCracken County taking 1st-place just ahead of 2nd-place St....
Lady Colonels Win Twice at Bluegrass State Games
The Christian County Lady Colonels got off to a good start Friday at the Bluegrass State Games in Lexington by claiming two wins in come-from-behind fashion. The Lady Colonels opened pool play with a 9-21, 21-14, 15-7 win over Whitefield Academy of Louisville. They followed that with a 16-21, 21-19, 15-10 victory over Western Hills.
UHA’s Shouse, Foster Card 85s at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational
Luke Shouse and Wade Foster each shot 85s on Monday to lead the University Heights Academy golfers in action at the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational. Jaxin Pollock shot a 97 on the Hopkinsville Country Club course while Tanner Stevenson finished at 105 and Ben Stone 119...
Max’s Moment – Todd Central’s Brandon Goes From Bunker to Birdie
Todd County Central’s Jacob Brandon posted a 79 on Monday to help the Rebels to a 6th-place showing at the Hopkinsville/University Heights Invitational at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Watch as Brandon finds his way out of the sand and then rattles in a long birdie putt on...
Hoptown Volleyball Makes Strides at Bluegrass State Games
The Hopkinsville Lady Tiger volleyball team didn’t get a win at the Bluegrass State Volleyball Games over the weekend in Lexington, but coach Laykin Peek liked her team’s never-say-die attitude. In Friday’s pool play, Hoptown lost to Walton Verona 21-17, 9-21, 7-15 and dropped a 21-9, 21-7 decision...
Blazers Fall to Murray in Monday Night Scrimmage
With the season just a week away, the University Heights Academy Blazers continued their preparations for the start of the new soccer season Monday evening. The Blazers hosted the defending 1st Region champion Murray Tigers in a preseason season scrimmage. Murray would end up taking the scrimmage 5-1. UHA’s goal...
Lady Rockets Run Past Lady Colonels in Scrimmage
The Christian County Lady Colonels continued their preparations for the start of the 2022 soccer season Monday evening. The Lady Colonels hosted the Crittenden County Lady Rockets at the Stadium of Champions. The Lady Colonels, who struggled at times to find the net last season, had that same difficulty Monday...
Lindsey Sisters Post Matching Scores at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational (w/PHOTOS)
UHA’s Rheagan and Conlee Lindsey hit the course at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club on Tuesday, tying for 11th in the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational. Both carded an 82, including 41 on the front and back, finishing a stroke back of Hopkinsville’s Anna Fort...
Landon Hunt Places 6th at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational
Landon Hunt topped Christian County’s golfers on Monday with a 4-over-par 76 in the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational. He was one of three players to tie for sixth place in action at Hopkinsville Country Club. Hunt shot 38 on each side of the course. Drew...
Colonels Rout Falcons 8-0 in Preseason Soccer Scrimmage
After struggling at times to find the goal last season, Monday night’s scrimmage held some promise for the Christian County Colonels. The Colonels put up 8 goals on the scoreboard as they rolled past Fort Campbell 8-0 in a preseason scrimmage at the Stadium of Champions. The Colonels took...
Final Regular Season Matchup for Lady Tigers and Lady Cols Coming Up September 12
The 2022 high school soccer season will officially get underway Monday, August 8. With it also begins the projected final season of girls’ soccer competition at Hopkinsville High School and Christian County School. Mark down the date of September 12 on your sports calendar. That date is set to...
TOP TEN – Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational
It was the boys’ turn on Monday at the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational, with almost twenty teams competing at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Check out some of the day’s best shots in this Top Ten.
