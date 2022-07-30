Monkeypox spreading across Alabama as case count grows; health officials getting calls from people seeking vaccine

www.wtok.com
Related
WTOK-TV
Ochsner Rush Health merger now official
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems has officially merged with Ochsner Health, becoming Ochsner Rush Health. The Monday announcement is a conclusion of the process that began with a letter of intent to merge in June 2021. The health provider said work has already begun to expand access to patients in East Mississippi and West Alabama.
WTOK-TV
Miss. attorney general joins nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorney General Lynn Fitch is joining a nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies. The task force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls. “Robocalls are an unwanted intrusion on our privacy...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi’s grocery tax is highest in nation but proposals to reduce it have failed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Higher prices at the grocery store impact all of us, and here in Mississippi, more tax gets tacked onto that bill than in any other state in the country. “We believe cutting the grocery tax in half is a tremendous benefit to our citizens,” said Speaker...
WTOK-TV
Nearly 500,000 Miss. children will receive P-EBT benefits this fall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Human Services have received federal approval to distribute Pandemic EBT benefits to approximately 466,000 Mississippi children. These were children who participated in the National School Lunch Program or were under six and received SNAP benefits during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOK-TV
New affordable connectivity program helps low income Mississippians stay connected with broadband help
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi students and families can now benefit from a new program that will help bridge the digital divide. The Affordable Connectivity Program is a Federal Communications Commission program. Those eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program can receive up to $30 off their broadband service per month.
WTOK-TV
Alabama program to pay college tuitions back on track
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state’s nearly collapsed college tuition program is back on track for the first time in over a decade. Alabama’s Prepaid Affordable College Tuition program, or PACT, is expected to pay full tuition at state universities for participants during the upcoming fall semester, all thanks to $177 million allocated by the state Legislature.
WTOK-TV
Rainy week ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today was a nice little break from the rain but we have a rainy week ahead of us. Starting tomorrow we will see some stray afternoon showers and thunderstorms come into our area. Along with the rain, we will also have very muggy conditions so feel like temperatures will also be anywhere from 100-105 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a remarkably similar story, but the chances of rain increase for our area. If you do have any outdoor plans, make sure you take proper heat precautions as it is going to be very hot and muggy but when we do get those showers it should help cool us off a tad.
WTOK-TV
Lyons, Moulds inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday night, eight people were inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. Two of those inductees call South Mississippi home. Shuckers ambassador and Biloxi native Barry Lyons was inducted for his 10-year MLB career that saw him play for teams such as the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels (now known as the Los Angeles Angels) and the Chicago White Sox.
Comments / 0