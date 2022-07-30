Monkeypox spreading across Alabama as case count grows; health officials getting calls from people seeking vaccine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today was a nice little break from the rain but we have a rainy week ahead of us. Starting tomorrow we will see some stray afternoon showers and thunderstorms come into our area. Along with the rain, we will also have very muggy conditions so feel like temperatures will also be anywhere from 100-105 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a remarkably similar story, but the chances of rain increase for our area. If you do have any outdoor plans, make sure you take proper heat precautions as it is going to be very hot and muggy but when we do get those showers it should help cool us off a tad.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO