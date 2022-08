Racing Louisville FC will host OL Reign on Tuesday night in a matchup of clubs that could grow plenty familiar with one another this month. It has been since Game 2 of the season — a May 8 draw in Seattle — that Racing Louisville first saw OL Reign this season. But in addition to Tuesday’s 8 p.m. meeting, Reign will return to town later this month for The Women’s Cup, a six-team event in which both NWSL sides are automatically advanced to the semifinals.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO