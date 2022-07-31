ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Police: Peekskill shooting leaves 2 wounded; suspect sought

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2im3pc_0gyn3iYa00

A man fired gunshots on Main Street in Peekskill Friday night, injuring two females inside a car.

Police say the victims were driving east when a man on the 800 block of Main began shooting and them, and then took off running.

One woman was hit in the abdomen, the other was hit in the leg.

The two were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time and there's no official word yet on a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Main
News 12

Rattled: Police ticket Orange County man for killing rattlesnake

An Orange County man was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Police say they received a tip from the Woodbury Police Department about a rattlesnake found dead in a driveway in July. The snake had its head cut off and its rattle missing.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Man arrested in girlfriend's shooting death on Long Island

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On Long Island, police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment.On Saturday morning, police received a call for a well check at the Allure apartments on Old Country Road.Officers found Marivel Estevez in her bedroom, shot multiple times. She was last seen returning home on Thursday.Police say her boyfriend, Mark Small, is responsible for her death.The couple had been dating for two years and their relationship was described by friends and family as "tumultuous."Police say Small was at Estevez's apartment when she came home Thursday."During the evening, it is believed that Mark and Marivel had an argument or a domestic incident. During that domestic incident, Mark shot her multiple times," Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.Police say Small drove off with Estevez's dog and her car. Small suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting into an accident.
MINEOLA, NY
News 12

News 12

97K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy