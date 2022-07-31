Police: Peekskill shooting leaves 2 wounded; suspect sought

A man fired gunshots on Main Street in Peekskill Friday night, injuring two females inside a car.

Police say the victims were driving east when a man on the 800 block of Main began shooting and them, and then took off running.

One woman was hit in the abdomen, the other was hit in the leg.

The two were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time and there's no official word yet on a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.