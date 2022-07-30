Kansas City's Tech N9ne leads 'Red Rally' event as Chiefs season nears

www.wowt.com
Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habitsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
LRP of the O-Line and D-LineChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Plowboys Barbeque announces closure of Kansas City, Blue Springs restaurants
Plowboys Barbeque announced Tuesday that its restaurant locations in Blue Springs and Kansas City, Missouri will be closing their doors for good starting Aug. 14.
KCTV 5
Plowboys BBQ closing all restaurant locations, signaling end of 9-year run
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Plowboys BBQ is closing the doors to all of its restaurants, says its four founders are all retiring “from restaurant life”. The local BBQ franchise closed its Overland Park location in December, citing “pandemic challenges,” leaving its Kansas City location and its flagship Blue Springs location on 7 Highway. Now those locations will also be closed permanently, effective Aug. 14, Plowboys owners announced Tuesday morning.
Cyclist left on crutches after hitting large hole in KC street
A bike ride turned disastrous for one KC-area man. He was prepping for a milestone event, but now he's at home recovering.
Kansas City makes good on street improvement promise
Kansas City resurfaced 365 lanes miles of city streets in the past year, exceeding its goal of 300 miles.
Crews clean up mobile home abandoned under Kansas City bridge
Jackson County crews work to clean up a burned and abandoned mobile home left at 23rd Street and Manchester Trafficway in August.
Four new restaurants opening in Blue Springs
Four restaurants are opening in less than a mile in Blue Springs, including a pizza place, Hawaiian-style food, and two Mexican restaurants.
Kansas City metro man wins $50K during QuikTrip coffee stop
An Independence-area man bought a scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery at QuikTrip and won $50,000.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 5-7
While the number of summer weekends left on the calendar are dwindling, ways to explore what Kansas City has to offer are not. Here are five things to do around town this weekend. Over 20 musicians from across the country are coming to the Azure Amphitheater for Breakaway Festival, a...
Plowboys Barbeque closes its doors after nearly a decade
The founders of Plowboys Barbecue are headed for retirement and closing the doors of their restaurants in the Kansas City area.
Kansas City festival free after Black Pumas cancel
The Kansas City Innovation Festival on Saturday is now a free event after headliner Black Pumas canceled.
Man shot, killed on Grand Boulevard in Kansas City
A man died following a shooting in the 800 block of Grand Boulevard Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
inkansascity.com
Kansas City Museum: When, Then, and the Dynamic now
‘‘The first question a history museum asks is ‘what is the story?’” says Lisa Shockley, the curator of collections at Kansas City Museum. The museum’s story is full of comedy, tragedy, plot twists, near-death experiences, and most recently, a stunning comeback. Its cast includes a stuffed buffalo, a beloved igloo, and the mirror ball from the Cowtown Ballroom.
kcparent.com
Kansas City's Fall Festival Guide
Autumn means Fall Festivals in Kansas City! From apples to pumpkins, crafts to carnivals, ethnic festivals, and much much more... celebrate everything autumn at a local fair. Note: This is your Guide to Fall Festivals in Kansas City 2022. This list was compiled by the staff of KC Parent Magazine and may not be reproduced in print or online without permission. If you know of changes or additions to this guide, please email kristina@kcparent.com.
Kansas City couple goes weeks without water, gas with landlord unreachable
A Kansas City couple had been living in their home for two weeks without water or gas. Countless calls to their landlord had gone unanswered.
Investigation underway after mobile home left under Kansas City overpass
Kansas City investigates after someone possibly dumped a burned mobile home under an overpass near 23rd and Manchester Trafficway.
KCTV 5
KCPD working homicide near downtown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are on the scene of a homicide that happened near downtown Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene at 8th Street and Grand Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. No other information was immediately available. KCTV5 will update this story as more we gather...
Kansas City Police search for child’s guardians
Kansas City police found a 4 or 5 year-old boy wandering near East 108th Street and March Avenue. Officers are trying to locate his guardians.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on U.S. 71 Sunday evening in Kansas City
A motorcyclist has died after a crash on northbound U.S. 71 at Red Bridge Road Sunday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCPD locates parent of found child Tuesday
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department located a parent of a 4-5 year old boy found in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Sunday, July 31, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Hundreds of abortion rights supporters turned out Saturday for their largest rally at the Kansas Statehouse since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that demonstrators were urging Kansans to vote no on Tuesday's constitutional amendment on abortion. Supporters of the amendment held their own event earlier in the day at the Value Them Both coalition offices in Topeka.
