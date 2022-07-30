ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's Tech N9ne leads 'Red Rally' event as Chiefs season nears

 4 days ago
KCTV 5

Plowboys BBQ closing all restaurant locations, signaling end of 9-year run

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Plowboys BBQ is closing the doors to all of its restaurants, says its four founders are all retiring “from restaurant life”. The local BBQ franchise closed its Overland Park location in December, citing “pandemic challenges,” leaving its Kansas City location and its flagship Blue Springs location on 7 Highway. Now those locations will also be closed permanently, effective Aug. 14, Plowboys owners announced Tuesday morning.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 5-7

While the number of summer weekends left on the calendar are dwindling, ways to explore what Kansas City has to offer are not. Here are five things to do around town this weekend. Over 20 musicians from across the country are coming to the Azure Amphitheater for Breakaway Festival, a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City Museum: When, Then, and the Dynamic now

‘‘The first question a history museum asks is ‘what is the story?’” says Lisa Shockley, the curator of collections at Kansas City Museum. The museum’s story is full of comedy, tragedy, plot twists, near-death experiences, and most recently, a stunning comeback. Its cast includes a stuffed buffalo, a beloved igloo, and the mirror ball from the Cowtown Ballroom.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City's Fall Festival Guide

Autumn means Fall Festivals in Kansas City! From apples to pumpkins, crafts to carnivals, ethnic festivals, and much much more... celebrate everything autumn at a local fair. Note: This is your Guide to Fall Festivals in Kansas City 2022. This list was compiled by the staff of KC Parent Magazine and may not be reproduced in print or online without permission. If you know of changes or additions to this guide, please email kristina@kcparent.com.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD working homicide near downtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are on the scene of a homicide that happened near downtown Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene at 8th Street and Grand Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. No other information was immediately available. KCTV5 will update this story as more we gather...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Sunday, July 31, 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Hundreds of abortion rights supporters turned out Saturday for their largest rally at the Kansas Statehouse since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that demonstrators were urging Kansans to vote no on Tuesday's constitutional amendment on abortion. Supporters of the amendment held their own event earlier in the day at the Value Them Both coalition offices in Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS

