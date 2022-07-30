ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Traverse City Wins Monday Night in Extras

Ashwaubenon, Wis. – The Traverse City Pit Spitters defeated the Green Bay Rockers on Monday night, 3-1, in 10 innings. Green Bay took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Keniel de Leon tripled to lead off the inning, and Matt Scannell scored him on a sacrifice fly to right field.
Rockers Aim for Series Split Versus Rafters

Green Bay takes on Wisconsin Rapids in last Sunday home game of regular season. Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in the second of back-to-back meetings Sunday afternoon at home, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Park. The pregame...
Rafters Take Series Finale Over Rockers

Green Bay now looks to a two-game series with Traverse City starting Monday at home. Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers dropped the second meeting of back-to-back meetings to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 11-3 Sunday afternoon at Capital Credit Union Park handing the Rafters the sweep in the two-game series.
