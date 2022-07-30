Ashwaubenon, Wis. – The Traverse City Pit Spitters defeated the Green Bay Rockers on Monday night, 3-1, in 10 innings. Green Bay took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Keniel de Leon tripled to lead off the inning, and Matt Scannell scored him on a sacrifice fly to right field.

ASHWAUBENON, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO