Liverpool vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Community Shield final today

By Jamie Braidwood
 3 days ago

Liverpool will renew their rivalry with Manchester City as the Community Shield final takes place at Leicester City’s King Power stadium .

City edged a dramatic title race by a single point to defend their Premier League title, denying Jurgen Klopp ’s side thanks to a thrilling comeback against Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

The Reds would lift both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup trophies, in which they defeated City 3-2 in the semi-finals, but both teams have subsequently seen key comings and goings in the transfer window.

Pep Guardiola ’s side have signed Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips while losing Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, while Liverpool beat Manchester United to striker Darwin Nunez , which followed the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Community Shield final?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday 30 July at Leicester City’s King Power stadium. The venue of the match was moved from Wembley for the first time since 2012 due to the Euro 2022 final between England and Germany, which takes place tomorrow.

How can I watch it?

The Community Shield final will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 4:15pm. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub.

Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahez, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

Liverpool: 19/10

Draw: 5/2

Man City: 11/8

Prediction

Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will approach this match as another chance to try things out ahead of the start of the Premier League campaign and it’s unlikely the Community Shield final will be a display of two sides at their peak. A draw could be likely, with Liverpool perhaps taking the penalty shoot-out. Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City (Liverpool win on penalties)

