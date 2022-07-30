‘He would do anything for anybody.’: Family shows their support for cousin fighting brain cancer

www.kfyrtv.com
valleynewslive.com
BBQ lunch to support the new GiGi’s Playhouse
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - GiGi’s Playhouse is making progress with construction in their new location since the fire took their original last year. Tuesday, Capitol Credit Union is hosting a BQQ lunch fundraiser where all proceeds will go to GiGi’s Playhouse. The lunch will go from...
valleynewslive.com
The 17th annual Chiefs and Sheriffs Burger Cook-Off fires up
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo police department is hosting the 17th annual chiefs and sheriffs burger cook-off Tuesday. Cass County sheriff office and Barnesville, Glyndon, Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead police departments prepared one burger each and were judged on looks and taste. This year’s judges includes...
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
newsdakota.com
Jason Anthony Osborn Found Unharmed In Fargo
KATHRYN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Police Department thanked to public in their efforts to help locate 48-year-old Jason Anthony Osborn. Multiple law enforcement agencies attempted to locate him in Oakes and surrounding agencies according to the police department. The Oakes Police Department thanked the public for their help...
srperspective.com
A career in the courts
Longtime Fargo man was court reporter for 53 years. Norman “Norm” E. Mark has spent much of his life in court. But he was never a suspected criminal, a lawyer, or a judge. Norm was a court reporter for 53 years. And sometimes, because he was a freelance court reporter, his job would require traveling across the country and even into other countries.
kvrr.com
UPDATE: 4 Fargo Officers On Leave After Suicidal Male With Rifle Is Shot & Killed in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An investigation is underway after an armed and suicidal male was shot and killed by officers in Mapleton, North Dakota, just west of the FM metro. An anonymous 911 call reported shots fired around 10:30 Monday morning. Another report at the time said a male...
wdayradionow.com
Convicted killer dies from self-inflicted wounds. West Fargo Fire Department issues safety warning. Music icon receives Rough Rider award.
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A man convicted of killing four people at a property management firm is dead, what we know about the case. A warning from an area fire department tonight .. about something they found inside an apartment. And a North Dakota music pioneer receives the state's highest honor.
valleynewslive.com
Toddler revived after near drowning at Otter Tail County lake
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A toddler is in stable condition after nearly drowning at a lake in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, for a report of a two-year-old boy who was found face down in the water on Sand Lake, which is north of Pelican Rapids.
valleynewslive.com
Former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist funeral service planned
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Memorial services for former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist will be held Monday, August 15 at 11 a.m. at Nemzek Hall at Minnesota State University Moorhead. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m, with the internment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Moorhead. Bergquist was...
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
lakesarearadio.net
Off-duty Firefighter Saves two-year-old from Drowning in Otter Tail County Lake
(KNSI) – A family member is being credited with saving a two-year-old’s life after the child was found face down in a lake Sunday morning. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says multiple families gathered for the weekend on Sand Lake north of Pelican Rapids. At around 11:00 a.m., family members realized the toddler was nowhere to be found and an all-out search began. The search ended when the boy’s father found him in the water.
valleynewslive.com
ND AG’s office now reviewing Fargo officer deadly shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The case of an early July deadly shooting by a Fargo Police officer is now in the hands of the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office. 28-year-old Shane Netterville was shot on the morning of July 8 after officers were called to the 1500 block of 34th St. S. for three men who appeared to be dead inside of a van in a garage. When officers arrived, court documents say Netterville fled in the van ‘directly towards officers’ and shortly after, 11-year veteran, Adam O’Brien fired his gun. Netterville died hours later at the hospital.
Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!
If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
lakesarearadio.net
WE Fest Ticketing Issue Creates Last Minute Stress for Concert Goers and WE Fest Staff
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – WE Fest concert goers who haven’t received their tickets needn’t worry. WE Fest says if you have not received your tickets in the mail or via email, they’ll have your tickets at Will Call. WE Fest says over the last several weeks...
gowatertown.net
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
kvrr.com
West Acres Mall celebrates turning 50
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –West Acres Mall reflects on 50 years. West Acres Mall is celebrating its special day by looking at its humble beginning and how far it’s come. William Schlossman had a vision. “The inspiration came out of necessity. He was managing the black building and Sears...
newsdakota.com
Mapleton Man Killed By Law Enforcement Identified
MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Mapleton man was shot and killed after an hours-long negotiation with law enforcement on Monday, August 1st. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the deceased person, as 35-year-old Andrew James Martinez. The Cass County Sheriff received two 911 calls...
Sheriff: Man fatally shot by officers in Cass County
MAPLETON, N.D. (AP) — Cass County sheriff’s officials say a Mapleton man was fatally shot by law enforcement after a hours-long standoff. According to authorities, two 911 calls were made from Mapleton about 10:30 a.m. Monday. One was a report of gunshots and the other was a report of an individual possibly suffering from a […]
wdayradionow.com
Fire guts row of garages in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a garage fire lit up the early morning sky in South Fargo Sunday. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 3:27 a.m. Sunday morning, Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire involving a detached row of garages at 1517 34th St S. Upon arrival, the structure was heavily involved in fire and winds were pushing the fire towards the nearby apartment building. Firefighters were able to protect the apartment building and then worked to extinguish the involved garages.
