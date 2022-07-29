www.duboiscountyfreepress.com
Shannon Rae Keenan, 48, Bloomington
Shannon Rae Keenan, 48, of Bloomington, formerly of Jasper, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in her home in Bloomington, Indiana. Shannon was born on June 25, 1974, to Kenneth and Carol (Hurt) Maier. She was raised by her mother and sister. As a child, Shannon grew up playing...
Cynthia Ann Flores, 65, Huntingburg
Cynthia Ann Flores, 65, of Huntingburg, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her home. Cindy was born in Daviess County, Kentucky, on September 21, 1956, to James Henry and Lola Mae (Hancock) Beckort. Cindy attended South Spencer High School. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, cooking, spending time with her...
Roger Lee Phillips, 83, Huntingburg
Roger Lee Phillips, 83, of Huntingburg, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at The Waters of Huntingburg. He was born July 4, 1939, in Columbus, Indiana to Paul and Lillian (McGee) Phillips. He married Betty Lou Kline on January 29, 1966, in Washington, Indiana. Roger retired from Kimball International...
Francis A. Niehaus, 89, Ferdinand
Francis A. Niehaus, 89, formerly of Ferdinand, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Transcendent Health Care South in Boonville. Francis was born on June 25, 1933, in Siberia, to Hubert and Clara (Skelton) Niehaus. He was united in marriage with Dorothy B. Bromm on August 28, 1954, in Saint...
Upcoming Grandview Open Disc Golf Scramble to benefit Lincoln Amphitheatre
The third annual Grandview Open Disc Golf Scramble will take place in a play-at-your-own-pace/schedule format between Thursday through Sunday, September 8 through 11, 2022, in Grandview, Indiana’s beautiful city park (2nd and Walnut, Grandview, Indiana 47615). Registration is $30 per two-person team for the 18-hole tournament with all proceeds...
Cordelia M. Lemond, 88, Huntingburg
Cordelia M. Lemond, 88, of Huntingburg, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at The Waters of Huntingburg. She was born March 21, 1934, in Pikeville, Ind., to Everett and Olive (Houghland) Uppencamp. Cordelia enjoyed watching Hoosier basketball and Cardinal baseball, playing washers, traveling, watching the Golden Girls, and spending time...
Group providing advocacy for incapacitated adults and seniors expanding services in Dubois County
A nonprofit dedicated to helping adults who are unable to take care of themselves is seeking to expand its services in Dubois County. Southern Indiana Adult Guardianship Services (SIAGS) is an organization funded by the Indiana Supreme Court through the Adult Guardianship Office. It is one of about 20 organizations in the state providing this service. These organizations provide a VASIA, or Volunteer Advocates for Senior or Incapacitated Adults, for clients that have no other willing or suitable person in their lives to help them. These volunteers are court-appointed similar to the Court Appointed Child Advocate (CASA). They serve adults from 20 years of age on up — they currently have a client who is 101 years old.
Locking Arms for Suicide Awareness hosting annual benefit in August
Locking Arms for Suicide Awareness, an organization that provides support and resources for those who have been affected by suicide, will host its annual benefit from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Venue 1408 in Huntingburg. Join in for a night of fun, inspiration and remembrance.
Donation kickstarts Huntingburg welcome sign upgrades
Thanks to a generous donation, the City of Huntingburg will be installing a new welcome sign north of the intersection of Sunset Drive and U.S. 231 at the south entrance to the city. Phyllis Menke donated $67,178 to purchase the first of two signs planned. The Huntingburg Common Council approved...
Dubois County Community Foundation announces $66,500 in community grant awards
The Community Foundation announced the most recent round of community grantmaking from The Fund for Dubois County, its unrestricted endowment pool. A total of $66,500 was made to seven local nonprofit organizations. The City of Huntingburg received a $20,000 grant for historic League Stadium improvements. St. Henry Volunteer Fire Department...
Local Foods Expo to explore Dubois County farms
Jasper — Purdue Extension will be hosting the Dubois County Local Foods Expo on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The event will feature area farms with a pop-up farmers’ market as well as presentations exploring what local food production currently looks like and how it contributes to the health of county residents and our local economy.
Countywide siren testing canceled due to forecast
Due to the potential for severe weather this evening, the Dubois County Emergency Management office has decided to cancel siren testing for the county alerts. The sirens are tested on the first day fo each month at 6 p.m. This decision does not impact the sirens operated in the City...
