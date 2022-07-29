A nonprofit dedicated to helping adults who are unable to take care of themselves is seeking to expand its services in Dubois County. Southern Indiana Adult Guardianship Services (SIAGS) is an organization funded by the Indiana Supreme Court through the Adult Guardianship Office. It is one of about 20 organizations in the state providing this service. These organizations provide a VASIA, or Volunteer Advocates for Senior or Incapacitated Adults, for clients that have no other willing or suitable person in their lives to help them. These volunteers are court-appointed similar to the Court Appointed Child Advocate (CASA). They serve adults from 20 years of age on up — they currently have a client who is 101 years old.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO