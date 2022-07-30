Man shot, wounded in McKinley Park alley

www.cbsnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake Wells
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, critically wounded at NW Side red light
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while sitting at a red light Monday night in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 34-year-old was in his vehicle at a red light around 10:08 p.m. when he heard gunfire break out and realized he was shot in the 4700 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago police.,
ABC7 Chicago
4 wounded, 1 critically, in Little Italy shooting; 3 in custody: Chicago police
CHICAGO -- Four men were wounded in a gunfire exchange Monday night in Little Italy on the Near West Side. A security guard was among the injured after intervening in a gunfire exchange between two men, 21 and 23, and another man, 19, who was seriously wounded, in the 1000-block of West 14th Street about 10:50 p.m., Chicago police said.
CBS News
Arrest made in connection with April fatal shooting near Bronzeville store
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Bronzeville back in April. Keantae Martin, 18, was arrested Monday in Crown Point, Indiana and charged with first degree murder, according to Chicago police. He was identified as the offender who shot and killed Damonte Robinson, 23, on April 23, according to a police report.
Lakeview East shooting: Man, 36, found shot in head on North Side, Chicago police say
A witness told police two men were seen driving away after the incident, traveling west from the scene in a black SUV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with murder in shooting at South Side Chicago shoe store
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money. Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Shootout in Little Italy leaves 4 wounded, including security guard
CHICAGO - A security guard was among four men who were wounded during a shootout Monday night in the Little Italy neighborhood. Two men, ages 23 and 21, were exchanging gunfire with a 19-year-old man around 10:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 14th Street, police said. A 37-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot several times in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The boy was standing on the sidewalk around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The boy suffered multiple...
WGNtv.com
3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side
CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff. Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect tried to rob, undo pants of CTA rider, police say
Chicago police are seeking a suspect accused of trying to rob and undo the pants of a female CTA rider. Authorities released two surveillance images.
fox32chicago.com
Man critically wounded during physical altercation in Burnside
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. The man was walking in the 9200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 7 a.m. when someone grabbed him from behind, Chicago police said. During the struggle, the man was...
cwbchicago.com
Man stabbed in the Loop overnight (Updated)
Chicago police have updated their media statement. The department now says the victim “sustained several lacerations to the body” and was not shot. Our original report, which was based on CPD’s earlier statement, follows. A 27-year-old man is in serious condition after reportedly being shot in the...
Chicago police release photos of those involved in Uproar Old Town crash that injured 6
Authorities said a stolen car clipped another vehicle before jumping the curb and slamming into outdoor diners along the busy Old Town street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Man slashed multiple times in the Loop, seriously wounded
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was cut several times in a stabbing early Monday in the Loop. The man was in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street around 3:45 a.m. when he was cut multiple times, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police
CHICAGO - A man died Monday after he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The...
Two people shot in house in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie. The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue. At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
Chicago woman who documented divorce on TikTok fatally shot by ex-husband: police
Sania Khan, 29, was found dead in her Chicago apartment July 18. Police believe her ex-husband, Raheel Ahmed, killed her in a murder-suicide.
fox32chicago.com
Victim fights back when robber pulls gun on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man on Chicago's West Side refused a robbery Monday night when another man pulled a gun on him in an alley. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say the victim was walking through an alley in the 2400 block of West Polk Street when an unidentified man armed with a gun approached him from behind and demanded he hand over his personal belongings.
nypressnews.com
Man inside vehicle fatally shot in Galewood
A man was fatally shot Monday night in Galewood on the Northwest Side. The man, 18, was inside a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to the Loyola University...
National Night Out emphasizes connection between Chicago police, community
Police departments across the country and the Chicago rea are uniting with the neighborhoods they serve as part of the National Night Out.
fox32chicago.com
Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help
CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
Comments / 0