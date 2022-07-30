ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot, wounded in McKinley Park alley

CBS News
 4 days ago
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, critically wounded at NW Side red light

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while sitting at a red light Monday night in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 34-year-old was in his vehicle at a red light around 10:08 p.m. when he heard gunfire break out and realized he was shot in the 4700 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago police.,
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

4 wounded, 1 critically, in Little Italy shooting; 3 in custody: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- Four men were wounded in a gunfire exchange Monday night in Little Italy on the Near West Side. A security guard was among the injured after intervening in a gunfire exchange between two men, 21 and 23, and another man, 19, who was seriously wounded, in the 1000-block of West 14th Street about 10:50 p.m., Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Arrest made in connection with April fatal shooting near Bronzeville store

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Bronzeville back in April. Keantae Martin, 18, was arrested Monday in Crown Point, Indiana and charged with first degree murder, according to Chicago police. He was identified as the offender who shot and killed Damonte Robinson, 23, on April 23, according to a police report.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with murder in shooting at South Side Chicago shoe store

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money. Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Shootout in Little Italy leaves 4 wounded, including security guard

CHICAGO - A security guard was among four men who were wounded during a shootout Monday night in the Little Italy neighborhood. Two men, ages 23 and 21, were exchanging gunfire with a 19-year-old man around 10:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 14th Street, police said. A 37-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot several times in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The boy was standing on the sidewalk around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The boy suffered multiple...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side

CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff. Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man critically wounded during physical altercation in Burnside

CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. The man was walking in the 9200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 7 a.m. when someone grabbed him from behind, Chicago police said. During the struggle, the man was...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man stabbed in the Loop overnight (Updated)

Chicago police have updated their media statement. The department now says the victim “sustained several lacerations to the body” and was not shot. Our original report, which was based on CPD’s earlier statement, follows. A 27-year-old man is in serious condition after reportedly being shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man slashed multiple times in the Loop, seriously wounded

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was cut several times in a stabbing early Monday in the Loop. The man was in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street around 3:45 a.m. when he was cut multiple times, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police

CHICAGO - A man died Monday after he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two people shot in house in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie. The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue. At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Victim fights back when robber pulls gun on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man on Chicago's West Side refused a robbery Monday night when another man pulled a gun on him in an alley. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say the victim was walking through an alley in the 2400 block of West Polk Street when an unidentified man armed with a gun approached him from behind and demanded he hand over his personal belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man inside vehicle fatally shot in Galewood

A man was fatally shot Monday night in Galewood on the Northwest Side. The man, 18, was inside a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to the Loyola University...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help

CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

