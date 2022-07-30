Day at the Beach: Insect Night Hike

www.yourerie.com
Erie Reptile Show returns to Erie Bank Sports Park
Thousands of reptiles and exotic pets made their way to Erie on July 31. The Erie Reptile Show returned to the Erie Bank Sports Park. The show featured non-venomous pets such as tarantulas and geckos. Local vendor Buzz n’ B’s Aquarium and Pet Shop was at the show to help out. “I was very grateful […]
Benedictine Sisters Invite Goats to Big Meal
The Benedictine Sisters of Erie have a big landscaping project underway at the Glinodo Environmental Center across from their monastery in Harborcreek Township. The sisters made a careful decision on who they wanted to do the job. They decided on a herd of goats!. "We have a pretty big problem...
Wedding Venue in Waterford Creating Lasting Memories for Erie Couples: Giving You the Business
Planning for a wedding can be fun yet overwhelming, but a married couple in Erie County is providing brides and grooms their expertise, and acres of beauty, history and options at their outdoor venue. Vince Mediate and his bride Christina had their wedding ceremony and reception at Argyll Abbey Estate.
Cochranton Community Fair Underway this Week
If you are looking for some summer fair fun, Crawford County is the place to be. The 93rd edition of the Cochranton Community Fair is in full swing. This week, there will be lots of animals, food and events like a woodsman contest and cornhole tournament. There will be music...
Philly Cheesesteak Vendor Opening in Flagship City Food Hall
Flagship City Food Hall's newest vendor, North Row Philly, is opening at lunchtime Monday. It will offer cheesesteaks, chicken cheesesteaks and French fries. North Row Philly also adds local ingredients to the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak to give the classic sandwich an Erie taste. The new concept is from Chris Adams...
Late night fire damages Cambridge Springs house
Erie County reporting low numbers for those boosted against COVID-19
Horse struck by Dodge Intrepid on Route 6
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Fog was a contributing factor in a recent vehicle vs horse collision in Warren County. A Dodge Intrepid struck a horse on July 27 on Route 6 in Columbus Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver of the 2012 Dodge Intrepid was traveling west on Route 6 when he encountered […]
Strolling Down the Yellow Brick Road... in Waterford!
Joe Cunningham owns and operates a business complex on Route 19 south of Waterford. There's a strip club. There's a beer distributor, and there's a wedding reception hall. All of those things are for adults. However, Cunningham has also created a wonderful outdoor area for children. It's a playground just...
Cannons return to downtown Girard following restoration
Revitalization continues in downtown Erie
The revitalization of downtown Erie continues as major projects undergo construction and now have completion dates. Here’s more on those projects and what they will bring to the community. People in Erie can expect to see renovations and new resources added to State Street in downtown Erie. Downtown Erie is continuing to receive a major […]
Fire Damages Fredonia Pub
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A fire caused damage to a local pub in the village of Fredonia on Monday afternoon. First responders were called to Heenan’s Irish Pub at 39 East Main Street around 3 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they reported smoke billowing from...
Foreigner brings classic rock back to Erie, PA
There’s nothing like a night witnessing one of the greats! Foreigner, the band that brought us so many hits of the 70s and 80s, was due to hit Erie, Pennsylvania at the historic Warner Theatre on July 27th and I wasn’t about to miss it!. Before Foreigner came...
Curling iron catches fire, causes evacuation of Maryvale Apartments
Erie firefighters were busy this past hour battling a smoky fire at Maryvale Apartments. Residents of Maryvale Apartments had to evacuate the building after fire crews report a curling iron started a fire. Crews responded to a call of heavy smoke from the second floor of Maryvale Apartments on Monday after a curling iron was […]
ECAT Is Offering Different Programs In Its Building For The Eastside
Erie's Center for Arts and Technology are holding health and wellness fairs to show eastside residents what the former Wayne School has to offer. Different programs within the facility are offered such as a ceramic classes, nursing schools, and Wayne's Primary Care. This is in efforts to give equal opportunities...
Candice Caffas Prayer Vigil Wednesday
Large scale search efforts have come to a halt in the search for 34 year old Candice Caffas, but volunteers have continued their own organized efforts. Candice has special needs, and was reported missing by her mother earlier this month. She was known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange pants with flower designs and purple and blue sneakers.
Man Brings 8.38 Pounds of Methamphetamine into Erie Airport
ERIE, PA — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drugs laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Willie C. Sanders III pleaded guilty Wednesday, July 27, to one count before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter. In...
Dollar General Opens New Store in Mill Village
A new Dollar General store is now open in Mill Village, Erie County, the company announced Monday. The new location at 2050 W. Center St. provides people in the area with another option to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.
Chautauqua County’s First Online Tax Auction Deemed a Success
Chautauqua County ‘s first online tax auction has been deemed a success. County Director of Real Property Services Kim Meleen said the tax auction took place online from July 9 through 22, “We hadn’t done an auction in three years due to COVID, so there really wasn’t a place big enough to hold an in-person, or a time frame long enough to probably hold an in-person auction with the amount of properties we had.”
Erie High renovations to be complete by start of school year
