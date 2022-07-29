ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Court docs: Man accused of beating, stabbing aunt

By Shelby Filangi
KRDO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
krdo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kvor.com

Man Faces Kidnapping Charges in Disappearance

One man is facing kidnapping charges, after a child in Fountain was reported missing this weekend. The suspect’s name is Kristopher Lockit, and he is in custody. The boy, Ashton Laymon, is safe this morning. The 7-year-old went missing on Saturday, after telling his mom he was going to stay at a friend’s house. Fountain Police say he would not tell her where he was going. Authorities say Ashton was seen alone at several different homeless encampments and businesses in the surrounding area in the past few days. FPD says that when they found Ashton, he was not hurt, and was with Lockit. Lockit is now facing charges of kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police say that the boy’s mother, 34-year-old LaAmber Miller, did not check on him and did not report him missing until the next morning. She was issued a summons. Fountain PD says that a second adult male may also face charges.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police ask for help in locating road rage shooting suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the person responsible for what they're calling a road rage shooting incident. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on July 23, in the area of Interstate 25 and U.S. Hwy.50 W. When officers arrived they found a man who The post Pueblo Police ask for help in locating road rage shooting suspect appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police investigate shooting, request information

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is requesting the community’s help with their investigation of a shooting that possibly stemmed from a road rage incident. According to a press release sent out by PPD, at about 12:45 a.m. on July 23, officers responded to the area of I-25 and Highway 50 West on […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Suspect arrested in Fountain kidnapping case

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain police (FPD), members of the Investigations Division, School Resource Unit, and D.I.C.E Team responded to the area where a child was last seen and quickly started searching on July 31, 2022. The FPD learned through multiple witness interviews that a missing 7-year-old, Ashton Laymon, was...
FOUNTAIN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO

Pueblo Police are asking for information about a shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On July 23, 2022, Pueblo Police (PPD) were sent to the area of I-25 and U.S. Highway 50 West on reports that a shooting just occurred. Officers located a male that was shot in the face during the incident. Police believe that the incident could have stemmed from road rage.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Docs#Murder#Mental Health Issues#Violent Crime#Krdo
KKTV

Man shot in the face in Pueblo, possibly tied to a road rage incident

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are asking for help following a possible road rage shooting. Police are reporting the shooting occurred on July 23 at about 12:45 in the morning near I-25 and Highway 50. The victim, a man, had been shot in the face and police believe it may have stemmed from a case of road rage. The victim survived, but his condition wasn’t shared in a news release put out by police on Monday.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police officer retires after 32 years

PUEBLO, Colo. — Glen Fillmore is retiring after more than three decades serving the Pueblo community. He worked both for the Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. “To me, serving the community – you know, it’s big,” said Fillmore. “I grew up out in the county, but I’ve always considered Pueblo, my home. […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

Woman killed in hit-and-run collision near Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is searching for the driver who ran over a woman and left her behind to die. Troopers were called out to Highway 50 and San Pedro Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a woman lying in the road. She did not have a pulse when State Patrol arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene. The car that hit her was long gone.
PUEBLO, CO
FOX31 Denver

Fountain Police find missing 7-year-old boy

According to the Fountain Police Department, the missing 7-year-old boy named Ashton Laymon, who initially was last seen Saturday evening at around 5:30 p.m. near 800 South Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain, has been found and is safe.
KRDO

Pueblo Police: Man in custody, accused of stabbing woman

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Detectives are investigating a reported stabbing that happened near Pueblo's east side. Thursday at 4 p.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a reported stabbing in the 800 block of Hunter Dr. At the scene, officers found a woman who had been stabbed several times.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect at large after stabbing in east Colorado Springs Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was stabbed in the area of 2000 Lelaray Street on the east side of the city just before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The victim was moved from the area of the assault to a safer location by a Good Samaritan, then taken The post Suspect at large after stabbing in east Colorado Springs Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Several people in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say several people are in custody after they got information from a victim whose vehicle was stolen near South Murray Boulevard and Airport Road. The stolen vehicle was reportedly a result of a carjacking where AR rifles were used. Officers tried to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy