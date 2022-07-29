Court docs: Man accused of beating, stabbing aunt

One man is facing kidnapping charges, after a child in Fountain was reported missing this weekend. The suspect’s name is Kristopher Lockit, and he is in custody. The boy, Ashton Laymon, is safe this morning. The 7-year-old went missing on Saturday, after telling his mom he was going to stay at a friend’s house. Fountain Police say he would not tell her where he was going. Authorities say Ashton was seen alone at several different homeless encampments and businesses in the surrounding area in the past few days. FPD says that when they found Ashton, he was not hurt, and was with Lockit. Lockit is now facing charges of kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police say that the boy’s mother, 34-year-old LaAmber Miller, did not check on him and did not report him missing until the next morning. She was issued a summons. Fountain PD says that a second adult male may also face charges.

