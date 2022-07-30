How to Store Tomatoes So They Stay Fresh and Flavorful

www.thepioneerwoman.com
Related
I tried 7 store-bought coffee-flavored ice creams, and my favorite was the cheapest
An Insider reporter tried coffee ice cream from seven ice cream brands — here's how she ranked them, in honor of National Ice Cream Month.
thepioneerwoman.com
Creamed Corn
With the color and flavor of sweet summer sunshine, creamed corn is the ultimate summer recipe. Ree Drummond's fresh corn casserole inspired this stovetop version, which uses the kernels and scraped corn cobs to yield a thick, creamy side dish that will soon be one of your favorite corn recipes.
thepioneerwoman.com
Ree Drummond Shares Her Favorite Menu Items from The Merc
Anyone who plans a visit to Ree Drummond’s hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma knows that The Mercantile is a must-see destination for shopping and eating. The restaurant, bakery, and general store is a one-stop shop for fans of The Pioneer Woman. You can pick up anything from a Drummond Ranch baseball hat to an adorable set of salt and pepper shakers.
thepioneerwoman.com
Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
Flip through the pages of Ree Drummond’s many cookbooks and the words chicken, bacon, and ranch pop up again and again. That’s why this Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole is so perfect—it combines everyone’s love for pasta, chicken, and casseroles into one easy-to-make dish. Ready in just about forty-five minutes, it’s sure to become one of your family’s favorites.
RELATED PEOPLE
thepioneerwoman.com
Chicken Fried Chicken
Calling all fried chicken lovers! This chicken fried chicken recipe is guaranteed to be your favorite new comfort food! A soak in buttermilk and pickle juice brings big flavor and tenderness to this crispy chicken, and the easy dredging method means less mess and easier cleanup. Plus, there's gravy! This chicken is perfect on its own, but it's also wonderful on a sandwich!
thepioneerwoman.com
30 Festive 30th Birthday Ideas to Celebrate a New Decade
Every birthday deserves to be marked by something special—whether it’s with a birthday gift or a gathering surrounded by close family and friends. But when it comes to milestone birthdays, that specialness goes way up. For instance, when you turn 30, you’re officially exiting your 20s and moving onto a whole new (and exciting) decade. Gone are the days of college and wondering what you’re going to do with your life—in this next era, you’ll be in a more grounded place, and that’s something that needs to be celebrated. Whether you’re the one turning 30 or you’re planning the party for a friend or family member, this list has tons of great 30th birthday ideas that anyone would love.
thepioneerwoman.com
Monkey Bread
This is a sticky, delectable, and surprisingly simple recipe for…Monkey Bread. That’s right…Monkey Bread. Although I’m almost certain there are no actual monkeys in this holiday brunch recipe, it’s still a very good treat. I’d simply call it amazing, but since it also involves monkeys, I’d have to say it’s superhuman. And you know the best part about this here Monkey Bread? It’s easy. Hard to mess up. Honestly, you’ll be just fine.
Comments / 0