Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik says new album 'Chaos in Bloom' was inspired by the pandemic

Decades ago, during the early part of my 29-year tenure at Warner Bros. Records (when it still had the "Bros" in the name), I thought about what would happen if we ever lost Mo Ostin. I admit it was a dark thought but even then I knew that the company was something special in the business as a direct result of Mo's outlook and personality. There's a song with the lyric, "You don't know what you've got until you lose it." But in the case of Mo Ostin, we knew what we had and...

