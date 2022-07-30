Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik says new album 'Chaos in Bloom' was inspired by the pandemic

www.cnn.com
guitar.com
Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”
Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
The Soft Pink Truth Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Wanna Know”: Listen
Drew Daniel has announced the new Soft Pink Truth album Is It Going to Get Any Deeper Than This?, which comes out on October 21 via Thrill Jockey. The new album’s lead single, “Wanna Know,” features guest vocals from Jenn Wasner (of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes). Additional contributors to the new LP include Daniel’s Matmos bandmate M.C. Schmidt, saxophonist Andrew Bernstein, and vocalist Angel Deradoorian. Take a listen to “Wanna Know” below.
Kerrang
Listen: Bad Suns and PVRIS team up for “the perfect happy and sad summer bop”
After joining MILKBLOOD for June single Wicked, PVRIS’ Lynn Gunn is back at it again with another great collab. This time around the singer teams up with Bad Suns for Maybe You Saved Me, which is taken from the deluxe edition of the band’s album Apocalypse Whenever (which is arriving on September 30).
How you like that? Blackpink is releasing a new album in September
After releasing its forthcoming sophomore album, 'Born Pink,' K-pop supergroup Blackpink is set to launch its world tour in October.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
John Mayer's Dead & Company canceled concert due to musician's family medical emergency
John Mayer canceled a Dead & Company tour stop Wednesday due to his father's hospitalization. It is unclear what the health scare was specifically related to. "This morning, my father suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the ER where he received much-needed and great care," Mayer wrote on his Instagram story, USA Today reported.
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
EW.com
Beyoncé dedicates Renaissance to her gay uncle and 'fallen angels' of club culture
Beyoncé kicked off her new, club-inspired album's era with a proper tribute to the gay man who helped raise her. In an emotional note posted Thursday to her website, Beyoncé indicated that Renaissance is a "three-act" project she devised over the course of three years, with help from her "husband and muse," rapper Jay-Z, though she also revealed that the album wouldn't have been possible without her uncle's influence.
Watch Corey Taylor and son Griffin singing together onstage with Slipknot
Vended frontman Griffin Taylor joined his dad Corey to sing Custer with Slipknot at first date on current European tour
Hear Rita Wilson’s New Single ‘Songbird,’ Featuring Josh Groban
Rita Wilson's latest offering off of her forthcoming duets and concepts album is her own version "Songbird," which was released by Fleetwood Mac in 1977. The actress and singer hand-picked Josh Groban to join her on the track. His warm vocals pair beautifully with Wilson's. "'Songbird' by Christine McVie has...
Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Looked Like Ronald McDonald When Watching The Beatles Make ‘Sgt. Pepper’
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz was present while The Beatles recorded Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. He decided to dress “like a cross between Ronald McDonald and Charlie Manson.”. Sgt. Pepper became a huge international hit. The Monkees‘ Micky Dolenz was at Abbey Road Studios while The...
Alan Parsons Releases Sixth Album ‘From the New World,’ Featuring James Durbin, Joe Bonamassa and More
Less than a month since famed producer and songwriter Alan Parsons underwent emergency spinal surgery on June 24, resulting in the postponement of his upcoming scheduled tour dates, he’s released his sixth solo album From the New World (Frontiers Music). Following Parsons’ previous studio album The Secret in 2019,...
Kerrang
See Corey Taylor and Clown proudly rocking out to sons’ band Vended
After bringing Griffin Taylor onstage during a recent Slipknot show, Corey Taylor is continuing to fanboy over his son in the sweetest way. This time around Corey was joined by his ’Knot bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan side stage, as the pair proudly watched and rocked out to Vended – who, if you don’t already know, feature Griffin on vocals and Clown’s son Simon Crahan on the drums, plus guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki, and bassist Jeramiah Pugh.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Rodrigo y Gabriela, Lake Street Dive and Bret McKenzie
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
How Roger Waters Built His ‘This Is Not a Drill’ Tour
Roger Waters' This Is Not a Drill tour was delayed for more than two years, but when it finally launched a few weeks ago in Pittsburgh, fans discovered that it had been worth the wait. His latest show is once again a dizzying multimedia experience, as technology has finally caught...
Mo Ostin Remembered: How He Transcended Tectonic Events in the Music Business to Give Warner Bros. Records Its Soul
Click here to read the full article. Decades ago, during the early part of my 29-year tenure at Warner Bros. Records (when it still had the “Bros” in the name), I thought about what would happen if we ever lost Mo Ostin. I admit it was a dark thought but even then I knew that the company was something special in the business as a direct result of Mo’s outlook and personality. There’s a song with the lyric, “You don’t know what you’ve got until you lose it.” But in the case of Mo Ostin, we knew what we had and...
soultracks.com
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
Carly Rae Jepsen announces new album 'The Loneliest Time'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Grammy-nominated singer Carly Rae Jepsen announced Tuesday that she will be releasing a new album, The Loneliest Time, on Oct. 21. The project will be the sixth studio album for the Canadian singer. "I'm quite fascinated by loneliness," Jepsen said in a tweet announcing the album....
NME
Listen to Marcus Mumford’s new solo single ‘Grace’
Marcus Mumford has shared a new song called ‘Grace’ – you can listen to it below. The track is the second taste of the Mumford & Sons frontman’s debut solo album ‘(Self-Titled)’, which is due for release on September 16 via Island (pre-order here).
