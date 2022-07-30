Express Can’t Complete Comeback Against Stingers

northwoodsleague.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northwoodsleague.com
Express Overcome Early Deficit to Defeat Waterloo
Eau Claire, WI – The Eau Claire Express emerged victorious against the Waterloo Bucks by the score of 7-5 on Monday night. The win puts the Express four games ahead of the La Crosse Loggers for the second half title in the Great Plains East. Express starting pitcher Jack...
northwoodsleague.com
Loggers Stung by Willmar, 14-4.
LA CROSSE, WI – The La Crosse Loggers fell in a matchup against the red-hot Willmar Stingers last night, who extended their winning streak to 12 games. The Stingers’ bats overpowered Loggers’ pitching, totaling 13 hits on the night. Joey Walls (Long Beach State), Graysen Tarlow (Cal State-Northridge), and Brett Bateman (Minnesota) lead the way with 2 hits each. Will Hodo also contributed by belting a 2-run homer in the 3rd inning, extending an already significant lead.
northwoodsleague.com
HONKERS SPLIT SERIES AGAINST EXPRESS
ROCHESTER, MINN – The Rochester Honkers failed to sweep the Eau Claire Express and dropped game two of the series 7-5 Sunday evening at Mayo Field. The scoring started early, Eau Claire took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a Joe Yorke (Cal Poly) RBI single. However, Rochester quickly took the lead in the bottom half. Nate Chester (Mississippi State) gave the Honkers a 2-1 advantage with a two run single back up the middle.
northwoodsleague.com
Nolan Kemp Earned NWL Pitcher Of The Night Throwing 3.2 Innings With 7 Strikeouts
Nolan Kemp (University of St. Thomas) from the Willmar Stingers earned Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night throwing 3.2 innings with seven strikeouts giving up only two hits and allowed zero runs to score. Kemp led the Stingers to their 12th win of the second half of the season as he closed the game against the Loggers. Kemp has thrown a total of 7.2 innings with nine strikeouts on the season so far.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwoodsleague.com
HONKERS SHUT OUT EXPRESS IN GAME ONE
ROCHESTER, MINN – The Rochester Honkers pitched their third shutout of the summer on Saturday night, defeating the Eau Claire Express 4-0. Max Meyer (Indiana State) started for Rochester and threw three scoreless innings, striking out a pair in his second start of the summer. Frank Craska (Lafayette College) followed him and got out of a third and first jam in the fourth with back-to-back strikeouts. Sam Hanson (St. John’s) pitched the next three innings and didn’t give up a hit and struck out four. Cole Mahlum (Dakota County Tech) relieved Hanson and struck out two in a scoreless eighth while Thaniel Trumper (Kansas) struck out the side in the ninth.
Lauren Alaina’s Surprising Minnesota Connection
Lauren Alaina is one of my new favorite country music artists. Not just because she's incredibly talented, but because she's relatable; she's human, and I learned that the talented country music artist has ties to Minnesota. LAUREN ALAINA DISCLOSES THIS AT FIREFEST. Lauren Alaina performed at Firefest this past weekend...
Zebra Mussels Found in a Popular Stearns County Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that another Stearns County lake has zebra mussels. The invasive species was found in Lake Koronis near Paynesville. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it to the DNR. Aquatic invasive...
Volume One
Devil’s Punchbowl: Landmark Gem Gets an Update
The Devil’s Punchbowl, officially established as a landmark more than 50 years ago in 1961, is an isolated and unmatched geological gem in the Menomonie area. Carved by water over the course of thousands of years, the landmark’s name is fitting and allows for the cascading water that falls down into its sandstone hollow.
RELATED PEOPLE
Berg’s Country Barn in Sauk Centre Announces Opening Dates for 2022
This unassuming barn in Sauk Centre is actually filled with the coolest fall and holiday shopping experience you will ever have. Berg’s Country Barn started eight years ago when owners Bill and Anita moved to the family farm. Their daughter wanted to use the barn for her wedding reception, and with a lot of hard work, and a few twinkling light strands, they had it in tip-top shape. Word got out about the wedding, and inquiries started coming in from other couples wanting to use it for their own, but Anita had other plans.
srperspective.com
Tractors converge on rural church
Tractor Run used as a way to honor fallen farmers. One by one, tractors of all sizes, models, and colors could be seen motoring down County Highway 102 from the east and west until they congregated at Nordland Lutheran Church 12 miles southwest of Paynesville on a sunny Saturday morning.
winonapost.com
Roundabout opens at Hwy. 61/43 in Winona
The two-lane roundabout at highways 61 and 43 in Winona opened this morning. While traffic on Mankato Avenue north of Highway 61 was backed up in a sea of orange cones, cars and trucks were flowing freely through the new traffic circle at midday. By traffic count, the new roundabout is one of the busiest in the state. It’s the first and largest of four roundabouts planned for Highway 43/Mankato Avenue. Three single-lane roundabouts are expected to open later this fall.
One person dead after motorcycle crash near Chippewa Falls
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash near Chippewa Falls on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
Local teen cleans gravestones
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 17-year-old Riley Gaetz said his family is interested in genealogy and likes to learn more about their family tree. So, when Riley was choosing a service project for Eagle Scouts, cleaning gravestones just seemed to fit. “So, when you’re looking at the graves, most of...
5-year-old Red Wing boy leaves hospital 8 weeks after boating accident
A 5-year-old Red Wing boy is home from the hospital after he was trapped under a boat on the Mississippi River nearly two months ago. On the evening of June 3, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reported that a stalled boat had collided with a barge near the Ole Miss Marina.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday in Pepin County
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after separate motorcycle crashes Saturday in Pepin County. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office issued a release for both crashes that happened on July 30. The first crash happened around 1 p.m. on County Highway J at Westerberg Lane in the...
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Chippewa County motorcycle crash leaves one dead
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - 64-year-old Randy Stewart of Chippewa Falls has been identified as the motorcycle crash victim. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal single motorcycle crash in Chippewa County. In a press release from WSP, the crash occurred Saturday a few minutes before 5 p.m. on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAY Green Bay
ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County
An area of low pressure will move into our area tonight swinging a cold front through our area. This front will bring a line of storms through the region. We’re going to end the weekend on a pretty sunny and warm note, although an uptick in humidity will occur during the day.
Comments / 0