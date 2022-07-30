Family driving through Bayou St. John witnesses double shooting

www.fox8live.com
Suspect on bike accused of firing at pedestrians in New Orleans
The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of firing a gun at someone on North Lopez Street in Bayou St. John.
Two bystanders wounded in Holy Cross area shootout, police say
Two bystanders were struck by bullets in a Holy Cross area shootout in which the shooters escaped unscathed, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting in the 6200 block of North Rampart Street at around 10:21 p.m. Monday. They said two unknown male suspects escalated an altercation by pulling out guns and shooting at each other. Neither suspect was hit, but the stray bullets wounded two bystanders, a 38-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, police said. Emergency Medical services took one man to the hospital, and the other refused treatment, police said.
NOPD investigating shooting in the Lower 9th Ward
NEW ORLEANS — News Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward on Monday night. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on the 6200 block of North Rampart Street around 10:21 p.m. No other information was released.
Man shot to death in Harvey, JPSO says
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 2) in Harvey, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed. But deputies responding to a report of a shooting found the victim dead at the scene outside a house in the 1400 block of Pailet Avenue.
Woman arrested, other suspects sought after gunfire erupts in Seventh Ward
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was arrested Tuesday night (Aug. 2) after a violent incident in the Seventh Ward left one man shot and another woman hospitalized after she was struck by a fleeing car, New Orleans police said. The NOPD said the shooting occurred around 7:13 p.m. near...
Believed family altercation leads to deadly shooting in Jefferson Parish Sunday
During the incident, deputies say Tatum took out a gun and fired many shots with one hitting the victim.
Lakeview neighbors tie same stolen car to ongoing series of burglaries and thefts
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People in the Lakeview area say someone driving a gray Audi Q7 has been repeatedly breaking into their vehicles, and in some cases stealing them. “He’s pretty efficient,” Trey Shields said. “He’s coming up and down the street, hanging out the driver-side window, pulling handles, so he can be up and down the street in 30 seconds.”
Man’s body pulled from water in Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man’s body was recovered from a body of water in Pontchartrain Park, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the man, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was discovered around 7:41 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 2.
One critically injured and one dead in accident on Paris Road
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a fatal accident that involved a dump truck and Toyota Camry that happened on 2600 Paris Road on Monday afternoon. According to NOPD, the driver of the Toyota Camry was headed northbound on Paris Road, and the driver of the dump truck was headed southbound.
Family stops carjacking, holds down suspect until NOPD arrives, police say
After witnessing a Florida Area carjacking in progress, family members of the suspect intervened and held the alleged suspect down until police arrived, the New Orleans police said. A 68-year-old woman was in her vehicle at the intersection of North Rocheblave and Independence streets at around 11:36 a.m. Sunday when...
One woman dead, another injured after fiery car crash in Chalmette
One woman was killed and another was severely injured Monday after a Toyota Camry and dump truck crashed in Chalmette, setting the Toyota's engine on fire and engulfing the car in flames, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies and New Orleans police were called to the 2600...
Fight between family members leads to fatal shooting in Jefferson; Suspect arrested, JPSO says
A 28-year-old man is dead and his relative is behind bars after Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say an altercation between the two ended in gunfire Sunday evening. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Darren Tatum, of Gretna. Devin Tatum, 28, was arrested at the scene of...
14-year-old dies over a month after being shot in Bogalusa
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 14-year-old shot in June has died over a month later after he was taken off of life support Sunday (July 31), according to the Bogalusa Police Department. Police say the shooting happened Sun., June 26, at the intersection of Main Street and Marshall Richardson Road....
NOPD Seeking Person of Interest in Homicide Investigation
New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a person of interest for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred on July 14, 2022, in the 2800 block of North Rocheblave Street.
Teen plummets to death at abandoned Market Street Power Plant, coroner says
An investigation is underway after officials say 18-year-old Anthony Clawson fell to his death at an abandoned building Friday night.
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in 7th Ward
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man fatally shot in the 7th Ward on July 26. Edward Jyles, 59, died from a gunshot wound sustained during an argument that broke out at around 5:16 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hope Street between Jyles and a male suspect, police said. A gun was produced, police said, and Jyles sustained a gunshot wound, police said. The suspect fled.
Man shot in Jefferson and has life-threatening injuries, JPSO says; 1 in custody
A man was shot Sunday night in the Shrewsbury neighborhood of Jefferson and has life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Lurline Drive (map), according to a 7:30 p.m. alert from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities didn't immediately say when the shooting happened or what led to it.
Police arrest three suspects, including two juveniles, in homicide, shooting
The New Orleans Police Department made three major arrests last week in connection to crimes committed in the Uptown area. All arrests took place on July 28, according to a press release. Two suspects were arrested in connection to a homicide last month (July 15) in the 8300 block of...
Shooting in Jefferson Sunday night
Cops say one person suffered life threatening injuries in a shooting in Jefferson. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 1113 Lurline Drive off of Causeway Blvd.
In minutes, she lost her husband and only child to gunfire: 'I just hope and pray'
Sheila Charles recounted Tuesday how, in a matter of minutes, she lost both her husband of 37 years and their only child to gunfire. But she could not begin to understand it. It was early Sunday, and she was watching a movie in the living room of the family home, in New Orleans' Hollygrove section. Herman Charles, 68, owner of a gospel music radio station, was nearby. Their son, Chad Charles, 30, an artist and model, also was in the living room, reading the Bible.
