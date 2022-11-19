ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Celebrities Who Are Grandparents: See Photos of the Stars Bonding With Their Grandchildren

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2022-11-19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V3eB5_0gyjP4Uk00

Proud Loveys, Nanas and Papas! Kris Jenner , Queen Elizabeth II and more stars balance their well-known careers with doting over their many grandchildren .

The Kardashians matriarch is notably the proud mom to Kourtney Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Khloé Kardashian , Rob Kardashian , Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner . In addition to supporting her children — she shared her eldest four with ex-husband Robert Kardashian and her younger two with ex Caitlyn Jenner — she is also now a doting “lovey” to their respective little ones .

“[My favorite] changes all the time,” the Safely founder told Us Weekly and other reporters in January 2020 . “[I’m] close to all the girls because we do a lot of fun, girly stuff . … On [a family] vacation, I think I was attached to [Kourtney’s youngest son] Reign [the most], [but] it changes every day. The babies are just starting to get animated so that’s cute. There’s a lot of personalities.”

The late queen, who died in September 2022, has an expansive brood as well , including grandchildren Prince William , Prince Harry , Princess Beatrice , Princess Eugenie , Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall .

“Being with her, it was great,” Harry — who shares son Archie and daughter Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle told Hoda Kotb in April 2022 of his visit with the sovereign earlier that month. “It was just so nice to see her. She’s [in] great form.”

Nearly two years earlier, Harry and the Suits alum had taken a step back from their duties as senior royals and r elocated to Montecito, California . At the time, the Duke of Sussex said of his grandmother: “She’s always got a great sense of humor with me. Both Meghan and I had tea with her [during our visit]. It was really nice to catch up with her.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger and ex-wife Maria Shriver became grandparents in August 2020 when daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger gave birth to her first child, Lyla .

“They really love [being grandparents],” the Gift of Forgiveness author, who shares daughters Lyla and Eloise with husband Chris Pratt , exclusively told Us in December 2020 . “It’s such a great and cool new role for both of them to be able to experience. Also, for me as their daughter to watch them in this new role is such a beautiful thing.”

Katherine added: “I’m constantly going to [my mom] for more information and learning so much more and calling her for this, calling her for that. I did that throughout my whole pregnancy as well. I just feel really lucky to be able to have that source to go to and to ask so many of these questions.”

Scroll below to see photos of the stars bonding with their grandchildren:

Comments / 2

Related
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Have Had Bar and Bat Mitzvahs: Mason Disick, Drake and More

Mazel Tov! Mason Disick, Drake, Tiffany Haddish, David Arquette and more stars have celebrated the Jewish milestone of being a bar or bat mitzvah. In Judaism, a bar mitzvah is a coming-of-age ritual and celebration, with the term “bar” being used for boys and “bat” traditionally for girls. (The gender-neutral term is "b'nai mitzvah," which […]
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Celebrate the Holidays With Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton at Kathy Hilton’s Christmas Party: Photos

Partying with Paris! Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner celebrated Christmastime in style alongside their longtime family friends Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton and Kathy Hilton. “My mom always throws the most iconic parties. 👑🥰,” the Simple Life alum, 41, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 18, alongside a carousel of photos from Kathy’s holiday event. “Loved […]
Us Weekly

Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen Enjoy Holiday Reunion: Photos

A gorgeous get-together. Veteran supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen reunited for a pre-holiday celebration. Crawford was joined by husband Rande Gerber while Turlington had husband Ed Burns at her side. "Love The Big Apple anytime but especially leading up to the holidays - with all the lights and decorations 🎄 And nothing […]
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo With Kids Hank and Alijah All Grown Up: ‘Happy Holidays’

Courtesy of Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram Not-so-Lil' Hank! Kendra Wilkinson shared a rare photo with her two children, Hank and Alijah, and the kids are all grown up. “Happy Holidays,” the Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37 — who shares 12-year-old Hank and 8-year-old Alijah with ex-husband Hank Baskett — wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 20, alongside […]
HAWAII STATE
Us Weekly

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s Relationship Timeline

Something to sing about! Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s relationship is heating up. The two musicians were first romantically linked after they were spotted dancing at Miley's New Year's Eve Party special in January 2022. During the broadcast, which she cohosted with Pete Davidson, Cyrus sang a new track titled “You,” which many fans believe […]
Us Weekly

Mindy Kaling’s Body Evolution and Quotes About Diet Through the Years

From high school bullies to navigating unrealistic Hollywood standards to losing baby weight, Mindy Kaling has been open about her health journey over the years. Many fans met the comedian through her character on The Office, Kelly Kapoor, which debuted in 2005. In addition to recurring on screen, Kaling was in the writer’s room. During […]
Us Weekly

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Moving right along. One month after they were first linked, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were already celebrating milestones together. The Oscar winner and the jewelry designer were spotted hanging out on Pitt's 59th birthday in December 2022, just weeks after the pair were seen attending a Bono concert with famous pals including Cindy […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
Us Weekly

Tori Spelling Reveals She’s in the Hospital After Having a ‘Hard Time Breathing,’ Slams Haters for Claiming She Was Faking

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Under the weather. Tori Spelling revealed that she was admitted to the hospital following an onset of symptoms including “dizziness” before the holidays. “Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night,” the 49-year-old actress wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 21. “To all of you who gas lit […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Says the Holidays Bring Up ‘Hard Feelings’ After Finalizing Divorce From Morgan Evans Ahead of Christmas

Shutterstock (2) Baring her soul. Kelsea Ballerini got real about the highs and lows that come with the Christmas season — after finalizing her divorce from Morgan Evans last month. “Hi,” Ballerini, 29, captioned a social media selfie on Monday, December 19. “Sending you a hug.” The “Peter Pan” songstress confessed: “Holidays can be both […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

267K+
Followers
26K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy