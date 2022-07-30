ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

Alabama Teens Allegedly Killed 71-Year-Old Man, Buried Him, & 'Partied In His House' Until They Were Arrested

 4 days ago
cause I can
2d ago

if parents would stop being their children's best friend and be parents then stuff like this wouldn't happen. parents need to start whooping their children again instead of just timeout and grounding them. I am not saying that I am the best parent in the world but I can say I knew where my children were at all time when they were younger. I also raised my children to respect others. parents need to be parents and raise their children that another person's life is worth something. it is sad how many young people are messing their lives up just for a few days of fun. they didn't have to kill that old man. I hope that they get the death penalty.

Susan Beaty
2d ago

I’m confused by this story. It barely addresses the elderly man’s story before it abruptly changes to a story about a teenage girl’s murder.WAIT…WHAT!?!? There’s not even a transition connecting the two. WTPHOOEY ?!?! 😳

laniedo
2d ago

Did the Parents wonder where their children were or were they sleeping peacefully. My parents didn't go to bed until we were home safe!

