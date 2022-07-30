www.arklatexhomepage.com
Ex-Louisiana Senator Karen Carter Peterson pleads guilty to wire fraud
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Louisiana Senator Karen Carter Peterson appeared in court on Monday for the first time after being charged with a defrauding scheme. After about an hour in the courtroom, Peterson, 58, pleaded guilty to a single wire fraud charge. In July, WGNO received Federal Court...
A portion of I-49 in Shreveport dedicated to ‘Cooper Road Pioneers’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lawmakers decided to dedicate a portion of Interstate 49 to a historic Shreveport neighborhood during the 2022 legislative session. The State of Louisiana also turned over control of several plots of land in Caddo Parish. Act 350 will designate and rename a portion of I-49...
Access to original birth certificates restored for adoptees in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Service) — Living almost seven decades without any information about her birth, Rebecca Browning never thought she would learn more about where she came from. Now, thanks to a bill passed during the 2022 legislative session, Browning is able to access a...
Woman sues Hyundai after report of child labor at Alabama plant
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A California woman filed a lawsuit against Hyundai Motor Company after reports came out that SMART Alabama LLC, a Hyundai Motor Company subsidiary, had used children as young as 12 at a plant in Luverne, Ala. SMART Alabama supplies parts for Hyundai’s Montgomery plant.
‘Pray for these families’: Kentucky flooding death toll now at least 35
(NewsNation) — At least 35 people have died in flash flooding across Kentucky, the state’s governor confirmed in a statement on Twitter Monday. “More tough news. We have confirmed more fatalities from the Eastern Kentucky floods. Our loss now stands at 35. Pray for these families and for those who are missing.”
Louisiana State Fair 2022: what you need to know
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th State Fair of Louisiana is set to return in October with Dollar Day. The State Fair of Louisiana is back this fall and on the calendar for Oct. 27 through Nov. 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. Opening day, Oct. 27,...
Spotty afternoon storms Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A typical summer weather pattern will continue for the remainder of the week with warm and humid afternoons leading to a chance of daily showers and thunderstorms. The highest chance for rain will be south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana with the northern ArkLaTex undergoing a drying trend today.
Warm with scattered storms this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome to the first week of August! Rain combined with some luck may keep us from reaching 100 degrees this week. Morning rain possible in the northern ArkLaTex: The remnants of a cold front in the northern ArkLaTex are stirring up some light rain this morning mainly near and north of I-30 in northeast Texas and Arkansas. These showers will remain in these areas on and off this morning with some redevelopment of rain in other areas of the ArkLaTex this afternoon.
