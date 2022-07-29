Arizona Cardinals nix study clause in Kyler Murray's contract

www.axios.com
Related
AthlonSports.com
Houston Texans Make Surprising Veteran Quarterback Cut
The Houston Texans made a surprising veteran quarterback cut this Monday morning. The AFC South franchise has released former Stanford star Kevin Hogan. Hogan signed with the Texans just a few months ago after getting cut by the Tennessee Titans earlier in the offseason. But Houston is moving on with other quarterback options.
Miami Dolphins owner suspended for tampering with Tom Brady
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will be suspended over a tampering case involving quarterback Tom Brady, the NFL announced Tuesday. Driving the news: The NFL in findings from a six-month probe said the Dolphins violated the league's anti-tampering policy by trying to sign Brady and former head coach Sean Payton while they were on contracts for other teams.
NFL・
Tennessee Titans worth estimated $3.29 billion
Data: Sportico; Table: Axios VisualsThe Tennessee Titans are worth $600 million more than they were a year ago, according to an updated valuation by Sportico.By the numbers: The franchise is worth $3.29 billion, Sportico says.The Titans climbed five spots in Sportico's annual list and are now the 23rd most valuable NFL franchise. No franchise made a bigger jump in the Sportico rankings.Since 2020, the Titans' valuation has risen by $1 billion.Why it matters: Sportico's list is just an estimate, but it underscores the skyrocketing value of NFL franchises at a time when the Titans are negotiating with Mayor John Cooper for a new publicly financed stadium.Terms of a financing plan for a new stadium are still being negotiated, but Titans owners are prepared to put in at least $700 million, according to recent media coverage.Wild stat: To illustrate how much of a juggernaut the NFL has become compared to other sports leagues, consider this stat from Axios reporter Jeff Tracy: There are 16 NFL franchises worth at least $4 billion compared to just seven across the other four major pro sports leagues.The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise at an estimated $7.64 billion.
Lions tied for second-lowest valued franchise in the NFL
Data: Sportico; Table: Axios VisualsThe Lions are among the dregs of the NFL when it comes to franchise value.Driving the news: At $2.9 billion, the Lions tied the Jacksonville Jaguars as the league's second-lowest valued franchise, according to Sportico's annual list.The Bengals came in last at $2.8 billion.The big picture: The average NFL team is worth $4.1 billion, up 18% from last year, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.The Cowboys ($7.64 billion) are yet again the world’s most valuable sports franchise.💭 Joe's thought bubble: As a recovering Lions fan — I renounced the team during the Matt Millen era — this ranking doesn't offend me whatsoever. But $2.9 billion does seem low.NFL ownership is an ultra-exclusive club and some billionaire would form an ownership group to pay more than $3 billion to join if the Ford family ever put the team up for sale.
Axios
Washington, DC
90K+
Followers
46K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0