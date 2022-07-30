Annual Twilight River Run held at Fairbanks Park

1027wbow.com
Wabash Valley Mustang Club host car show to support local school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Nearly 150 vehicles piled into Collett Park on Sunday for the 27th annual Wabash Valley Mustang Club Car Show. Club President, Jacqui Warren, said it was one of the largest shows to date. “It’s our 27th annual. It’s really neat to see how it’s grown...
Who tried burning the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues after a fire over the weekend at a local landmark. Saturday, at around 7:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road. Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns called the incident “incredibly unfortunate and very disheartening”. Local...
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released by North Daviess Community Schools on Facebook.
Child involved in crash with car near Lafayette St.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Dispatch said a crash involving a car and a child on an ATV happened just after 7:00 pm in the area of N Lafayette St. and E Hollywood Ave. A helicopter was called to land at Otter Creek Middle School. Vigo County...
Vincennes Organization offers relief for families affected by flooding
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With 35 dead and hundreds still missing following severe flooding throughout Kentucky, one local organization is prepared to help families in need. His Helping Hands Disaster Response is accepting donations to help pack hygiene and disaster relief kits before they send a truck of supplies down...
Investigation underway after a fire at a local landmark
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing after a fire at a local landmark. Crews were dispatched Saturday night at around 7:30 to ‘The Tree in the Middle of the Road’ on Greencastle Road. The tree was recently saved...
Carlisle man killed in Greene Co. motorcycle crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on SR 67 north of Switz City.
Terre Haute man gets 12 years in prison for dealing meth
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Adam Moore, 39, of Terre Haute was initially...
