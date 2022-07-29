ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

College football is starting to look like the NFL

By Kendall Baker
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Axios

Miami Dolphins owner suspended for tampering with Tom Brady

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will be suspended over a tampering case involving quarterback Tom Brady, the NFL announced Tuesday. Driving the news: The NFL in findings from a six-month probe said the Dolphins violated the league's anti-tampering policy by trying to sign Brady and former head coach Sean Payton while they were on contracts for other teams.
Axios Nashville

Tennessee Titans worth estimated $3.29 billion

Data: Sportico; Table: Axios VisualsThe Tennessee Titans are worth $600 million more than they were a year ago, according to an updated valuation by Sportico.By the numbers: The franchise is worth $3.29 billion, Sportico says.The Titans climbed five spots in Sportico's annual list and are now the 23rd most valuable NFL franchise. No franchise made a bigger jump in the Sportico rankings.Since 2020, the Titans' valuation has risen by $1 billion.Why it matters: Sportico's list is just an estimate, but it underscores the skyrocketing value of NFL franchises at a time when the Titans are negotiating with Mayor John Cooper for a new publicly financed stadium.Terms of a financing plan for a new stadium are still being negotiated, but Titans owners are prepared to put in at least $700 million, according to recent media coverage.Wild stat: To illustrate how much of a juggernaut the NFL has become compared to other sports leagues, consider this stat from Axios reporter Jeff Tracy: There are 16 NFL franchises worth at least $4 billion compared to just seven across the other four major pro sports leagues.The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise at an estimated $7.64 billion.
Axios Detroit

Lions tied for second-lowest valued franchise in the NFL

Data: Sportico; Table: Axios VisualsThe Lions are among the dregs of the NFL when it comes to franchise value.Driving the news: At $2.9 billion, the Lions tied the Jacksonville Jaguars as the league's second-lowest valued franchise, according to Sportico's annual list.The Bengals came in last at $2.8 billion.The big picture: The average NFL team is worth $4.1 billion, up 18% from last year, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.The Cowboys ($7.64 billion) are yet again the world’s most valuable sports franchise.💭 Joe's thought bubble: As a recovering Lions fan — I renounced the team during the Matt Millen era — this ranking doesn't offend me whatsoever. But $2.9 billion does seem low.NFL ownership is an ultra-exclusive club and some billionaire would form an ownership group to pay more than $3 billion to join if the Ford family ever put the team up for sale.
