ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

This Black Teen Deals With Gun Violence Every Day, So He Wrote A Gut-Wrenching Poem About It — And Won The Top Prize

By Paige Skinner
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3PtE_0gyiGhoq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Nbv1_0gyiGhoq00

Jamar Jackson won a first-place prize for his poem addressing gun violence.

Jamar Jackson

Growing up on the South Side of Chicago, Jamar Jackson is familiar with gun violence, so writing a poem about it felt natural.

“Usually, you’ll be safe unless you dip your nose somewhere in someone’s business where you shouldn’t,” he said. “Whenever I’m walking to the bus stop to go downtown to work and school and I’m just walking to the bus stop, I have to be careful of my surroundings because I don’t know what can happen, and there’s people that I’ve known and gone to school with and they’ve been in the wrong neighborhood, and things have happened to them.”

Jackson, who will start 11th grade in the fall at Kenwood Academy in Chicago, won first place in the Pulitzer Center’s poetry contest for his poem “ One Bullet, One Hundred Sets of Hands ,” which was inspired by the BuzzFeed News story “ One Bullet Can Kill, But It Takes More Than 100 People to Save a Gunshot Victim’s Life .” Nearly 1,000 students entered, but Jackson’s poem stood out to the voting committee because of its “lyrical momentum” and “fresh perspective,” said Hannah Berk, senior program manager of the Pulitzer Center’s K–12 education program.

Jasmine Mans, a poet and performance artist who judged the contest, told BuzzFeed News that Jackson’s poem used patterns to hold the story.

“As writers, we search to find ways to talk about this same, ever-present thing called death,” Mans said. “This writer doesn’t make the harshness easier to bear but allows us a new curiosity.”

The BuzzFeed News story takes a look at how many people care for a victim of gun violence — from the police officers who arrive on the scene to the paramedic who cuts off the victim’s clothes to better access the bullet hole to the injury prevention coordinator who helps the patient get back to regular life after they physically heal. It takes just a few seconds to shoot someone, but the recovery lasts weeks, months, years, and even a lifetime.

Jackson said he chose the story because he’s familiar with the toll gun violence takes on people growing up on the South Side of Chicago and knows people who have been victims of it, including a longtime friend and a friend’s father.

“When I scrolled and I saw your article, that was something that struck me because … this is something that resonates with me, this is something that’s been on my mind a lot,” he said, “[something] me and a lot of people I know have to go through. This is something that I can write about and I can tell a story about this. People can heavily relate to [this].”

Even though the BuzzFeed News article doesn’t touch on how gun violence disproportionately affects Black people , Jackson’s poem, told from the first-person point of view of a victim, states, “The breeze lingers through the hole in my chest / As if it penetrated my brown skin One Hundred times.” He said because of his skin color, he might be stereotyped that he belongs to a gang.

“By the time I finished the article, it was so easy for me to see myself on the way to the hospital, dealing with doctors or going through therapy or other treatment because it’s a fear that’s been planted into Black children from the beginning,” Jackson said in a text message. “I also thought about police brutality and the fact that weapons are so easily accessible in neighborhoods such as mine on the South Side. I think that whether people have experienced gun violence firsthand or not, it’s something that we battle internally and externally continuously in our lives, simply because our skin causes so much conflict between us and people like police officers, or even our own people.”

Jackson said he has ideas for poems running through his head all day.

“I could be washing dishes or just doing homework and I could just have certain words in my head — and when I find one that strikes me, I just start off a poem that way,” he said.

Jackson’s first-place win earned him $300, which he said he plans to spend on back-to-school supplies and clothes; he also hopes to put some of the funds toward publishing his own book of poetry. He said he would like people to read his poem and understand the process of what it takes to care for a gunshot victim.

“When people read, I just want them to take that in, whether they’re the cause of gun violence or whether they just hear about it on the news,” he said. “It’s very essential for people to understand that it only takes a few seconds for someone to make that choice and ruin a person’s life. Their entire life, not even just a month.”

More on this

Comments / 51

Valerie Aylward
2d ago

Good job Jamar! Utilizing your brain and thoughts to express your feelings and revealing them on paper for others to hear and read is brave and beautiful. You have a gift that you're willing to share. Continue your journey wherever you are!👍😊👍😊👍

Reply
19
Suzanne Light
2d ago

Excellent Poem and very precise,, thank you for sharing,, Good Luck with the book ,I will be watching for a copy I can buy..😎👍🌹🕊️

Reply
17
Phil Hart
3d ago

good job on the poem but get out of Chicago like the bears . that's what happens in a gun free zone the only people that have the ability to defend themselves are the criminals

Reply
27
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

Attorney Says New Sesame Park Footage Supports Claim That Black Kids Were Snubbed

Newly released footage sheds more light on the Sesame Place controversy. Earlier this month, Jodi Brown shared a video in which her daughter and niece were seemingly ignored by a park employee dressed as the character Rosita. The clip shows the actor walking in a parade, while giving high-fives to a few white patrons. The worker then approaches Brown’s daughter and niece, who are both Black, and seemingly snubs them. The girls appeared to be both confused and disappointed as the Rosita actor walked away.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Daily Beast

Look at My Face and Tell Me We Don’t Need Gun Control

I’d been to the July 4 parade in Highland Park so many times. This time, I went with my cousin and her boyfriend, plus another 5-year-old cousin and her grandmother. We walked in the pets and children’s march that comes right before the main parade and then rushed to our seats in front of Walker Bros. pancake house to take it all in—like I had done almost every year of my life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man murdered on Facebook Live allegedly over online comments

A man in Michigan’s Ypsilanti Township was shot dead while on a Facebook Live last week, according to reports. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said Terrel Smith, 46, was killed while on a Facebook Live last Tuesday after he engaged in an argument with another social media user. The individual then arrived at Smith’s home in Ypsilanti, about 30 miles southwest of Detroit, to carry out the attack, ClickOnDetroit reported. Smith had been hosting another of his “Rells Corner” appearances on Facebook when he argued with a commenter, who reports said threatened him. “What makes y’all think because you moved...
YPSILANTI, MI
Cheryl E Preston

Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts say Bishop Whitehead robbery may have been staged

The Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts are suggesting that Bishop Lamor Whitehead’s livestreamed robbery might have been staged. Whitehead who is referred to as the "Bling bling" pastor was delivering a sermon at his Brooklyn church when three armed masked men robbed him of one million dollars in gold jewelry including his wedding ring and Bishop's ring. They also stole his wife's wedding ring. No members of the congregation were robbed and the pastor believes he and his wife were specifically targeted.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Black People#Police Brutality#Poem#Racism#Kenwood Academy#The Pulitzer Center
TMZ.com

Family Says New Sesame Place Video Undermines Park's Explanation

The Black family whose children were snubbed by a Sesame Place character says new footage pokes holes in the theme park's initial explanation for the humiliating incident. Remember, in response to the initial viral video ... Sesame Place put out a statement saying its Rosita character "confirmed that the 'no' hand gesture seen several times in the video was not directed to any specific person, rather it was a response to multiple requests from someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a photo which is not permitted."
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

More Details Revealed About The Fatal Shooting While Law And Order: OC Was Filming, Including What One Crew Member Says They Saw

It’s that time of year when network television shows are getting back into production. For one NBC series, the Dick Wolf-produced Law & Order: Organized Crime, the show was dealing with an early call time when there was a shooting that happened while the series was filming. Tragically, one crew member lost their life, and in the hours since, more details have been breaking about what happened in the early hours of July 19th.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Tracey Folly

Woman opens mysterious letter addressed to her husband accusing him of harassing an unnamed woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend wasn't happily married, but she wasn't unhappily married either. Her marriage was routine, and she was complacent. However, she never expected anything like this to happen. A strange woman sent her husband a letter asking him to stop harassing her.
Daily Mail

White woman, 87, blamed for death of Emmett Till says she is a VICTIM in her newly-leaked autobiography and claims she tried to STOP her husband's lynch-mob from killing the teen

A white woman blamed for the racist lynching of Emmett Till claimed she is a victim in her leaked autobiography - while also asserting that she lied to try and protect the black teenager from his terrible fate. In a leaked 99-page manuscript obtained by The Associated Press, Carolyn Donham,...
SOCIETY
MadameNoire

Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’

A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy