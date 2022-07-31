ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 7 Chicago

5 wounded in shooting at Wheeling home, police say

By Maher Kawash via
 4 days ago

Five people were shot at a home in north suburban Wheeling early Saturday morning, according to police.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 800 block of South Fletcher. The victim's ages range from 28-30 with "wounds of varying degrees," Wheeling police said.

"This normally doesn't happen here. This is a good neighborhood," said neighbor Louis Arrela.

SEE ALSO: Waukegan police launch death investigation after decomposing body found in apartment

A preliminary investigation revealed the incident was sparked by a disagreement earlier at a restaurant/bar in neighboring Prospect Heights, police said. A group then went to the home on Fletcher and opened fire. Police said this was not a drive-by shooting.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified said he heard the shots.

"I heard rapid fire gunshots, I thought it might have been just a kid next door popping up some rounds," he said. "About five minutes later the fire department rolled up, the police rolled up and five ambulances rolled up."

Several bullet holes went through the living room window. The homeowner told ABC7 that his two sons were in the kitchen at the time and avoided getting hurt.

"I heard about 8-10 gunshots. It was pop, pop, pop. One right after the other," Arrela said. "A little scary."

Police said everyone involved in the shooting has been cooperating. They also said there's never been any previous concern or criminal activity at the home.

Comments / 8

Jim Vielbig
5d ago

You can tell a lot about a neighborhood when the anonymous neighbor seems unphased at 5:00 am…”just thought it was the kid next door popping up some rounds”WTF??🤦‍♂️

Reply
11
cody
5d ago

Stuff like this happens a lot and wheeling and prospect heights. The police just don’t make it known. When I lived in wheelings I heard gunshots all the time

Reply
6
XSoCal
5d ago

More city style crime seeping into our once safe suburbs. Arm up folks.

Reply(2)
18
