ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Man Charged After Handgun Found During Hudson Valley Traffic Stop, Troopers Say

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A 24-year-old man with an expired license was found in illegal possession of a handgun during a Hudson Valley traffic stop, police reported.

Fairfield County resident Bryon Bloomfield, of Norwalk, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm on Friday, July 22, according to New York State Police.

At about 11:30 a.m., troopers in Putnam County pulled over a 2014 Volkswagen on State Route 22 in Southeast for a vehicle and traffic law violation, police said.

Investigators found that Bloomfield was driving with a suspended license and expired registration, authorities said.

State Police said Bloomfield was also found to be in possession of a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun.

Bloomfield was arraigned and remanded to the Putnam County Jail, police reported.

Authorities said he is set to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Danbury Man Accused Of Driving 161 MPH

A Connecticut man was charged with reckless driving after police said he was clocked driving 161 miles per hour on a highway in New Hampshire. A New Hampshire State trooper saw an orange 2021 Chevrolet Corvette speed past him on I-93 northbound in Ashland at about 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, police said.
DANBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#County Jail#Law Enforcement
Mid-Hudson News Network

Suspected major Sullivan County drug supplier operated ‘narcotics supermarket’ out of home

MONTICELLO – A 69-year-old Monticello man was arrested on Monday, August 1 on charges that he was a major drug supplier in Sullivan County. Sheriff’s deputies and officers from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the John Crawford Senior Housing complex at 33 Liberty Street in Monticello at 5 in the morning.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Newark Had Been Wanted For Harassing Dunkin' Donuts Drive-Thru Worker

A 34-year-old Newark man wanted earlier this summer for throwing objects at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru worker was shot and killed early Tuesday, Aug. 2, authorities said. Davion Sumler was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 300 block of South 20th Street around 2:05 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Saugerties Man Nabbed Driving Stolen Van, Police Say

A man from the region was busted for allegedly having a utility van that was reported stolen the week before. The arrest took place in Ulster County on Sunday, July 31 in the town of Saugerties. Jeffrey D. Traver, age 39, of Saugerties, was arrested after police received information that...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Daily Voice

Warren County Man Filed Bogus Report Claiming Bank Teller Stole Money, Police Say

A Warren County man was charged after filing a bogus police report claiming that a bank teller had stolen his deposit, authorities said. The Great Meadows man — whose name was not released — filed a police report claiming that a bank teller had stolen his money after making a deposit at a bank in Washington Township (Morris County) on Wednesday, July 27, police said in a release on Wednesday, August 3.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
328K+
Followers
49K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy