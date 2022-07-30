ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Oak, CA

Candidates looking to run for Live Oak City Council

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
 4 days ago

According to a city official in Live Oak, several candidates have pulled papers for three city council seats that will be included in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.

Live Oak City Clerk Clarissa Menchaca said this week that the following residents vying for the three positions have pulled papers: Bob Woten, Cruz Mora, Jeramy Chapdelaine, Aleks Tica and Noel Grove.

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
