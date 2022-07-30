SmackDown Results – July 29, 2022

wrestlingrumors.net
Ric Flair Fakes Heart Attack in Front of His Daughter During Last Match
Above all else, Ric Flair is a showman and a performer. The wrestling legend had his final match ever on Sunday night. He also decided to give his own daughter a little scare and faked a heart attack during his match. A sports legend. The scene was something you would expect from a professional wrestling promotion. The night was filled with great moments and matches and this was one of the funnier parts of the festivities.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
PWMania
Update on Ric Flair Following His Last Match
Ric Flair is said to be doing fine following the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined the Ric Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday night. This marked the first time that Flair had wrestled in 11 years after nearly dying in 2017, requiring surgery on his bowel and suffering kidney failure.
Ronda Rousey Snaps, Puts Referee In An Armbar After Losing To Liv Morgan At WWE SummerSlam 2022
Ronda Rousey doesn't give a damn about her reputation. Leading up to SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey was a heavy favorite to retain over Liv Morgan, who would become SmackDown Women's Champion by cashing in Money in the Bank on Ronda Rousey a month ago. However, Liv Morgan was able to retain her title, at a cost.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
The Iranian Hulk makes his boxing debut (Video)
The ‘Iranian Hulk’ made his boxing debut yesterday, Sunday July 31st in Dubai. Sajad Gharibi, 30, known as the ‘Iranian Hulk’ got in the boxing ring with rival social media personality Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, known online as ‘The Kazakh Titan’. Taking to Instagram, Gharibi...
Dana White: Julianna Peña lost 'big chunk' of forehead at UFC 277, needs surgery
DALLAS – UFC president Dana White says Julianna Pena needs to prioritize her health in the aftermath of a “completely dominant” title-fight loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) fell short in her highly anticipated main event rematch with Nunes (22-5 MMA,...
UFC・
MMA Fighting
Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (11-5) and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) collided in the night’s main event, which was a rematch of one of the greatest upsets in MMA history. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Former ESPN Anchor Cari Champion: Execs 'Let Me Know I Didn't Matter' as a Black Woman
Cari Champion, the former ESPN anchor who hosted First Take from 2012-2015, is speaking out about her experience as a Black woman at the sports network. On the latest episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Champion said that executives at ESPN treated her differently than her First Take co-hosts Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
411mania.com
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV
Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
FOX Sports
Logan Paul stuns at WWE SummerSlam
YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is no longer just a YouTube and social media star. Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in the first singles match of his career — and boy, did he put on a show. Paul, whose younger brother is fresh-faced...
PWMania
Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar to Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam
The main event of this year’s WWE SummerSlam was a Last Man Standing match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Lesnar went through tables, Reigns was thrown out of a tractor’s front loader, and Lesnar used the machine to lift the entire ring, making a chaotic match. Lesnar also hit an F5 and sent Paul Heyman flying through the announce table.
CNET
WWE SummerSlam 2022: Results, Full Recap and Analysis
Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in an insane Last Man Standing match. The bout between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam was the one we should have got at WrestleMania. While their previous clash overpromised and underdelivered -- hard to avoid when you bill something as the "biggest WrestleMania match of all time" -- SummarSlam's main event was the opposite. It was far more crazy and exciting than most would have expected. It might be the pair's best match ever.
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Thanks Fans In Viral Video After Epic WWE SummerSlam
The sight of Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor at WWE SummerSlam will live on in the minds of wrestling fans for years – possibly decades – to come. But there was a post-match moment that viewers watching on Peacock and WWE Network did not get a glimpse of, but over 48,000 fans at Nissan Stadium paid witness to. As seen below, Lesnar crawled back into the elevated ring, and upon walking to the turnbuckle, he put on his cowboy hat and did a hat tip to thank the lively Nashville crowd.
UFC 277 results: Amanda Nunes avenges loss to Julianna Peña, becomes champ-champ again in bloody battle
Amanda Nunes is the new women’s bantamweight champion – again. In the UFC 277 main event, Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) defeated Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43) to become double champion for the second time. The bout sat atop the card Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
ComicBook
Ric Flair Wins His Last Match Alongside Andrade El Idolo
Ric Flair was victorious in his retirement match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on Sunday inside Nashville Municipal Auditorium, defeating both Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal alongside Andrade El Idolo. Late in the match, Lethal wound up getting whacked with a guitar by Jarrett when El Idolo made a timely save. Conrad Thompson then threw Andrade a pair of brass knuckles and slid them onto Flair's hand. He popped Jarrett square in the face, then applied the Figure Four Leglock. Referee Dave Miller then ran down and counted the pinfall, awarding "The Nature Boy" his final victory inside the squared circle.
PWMania
Released WWE Star Teases a Return to the Company?
Karrion Kross, aka Killer Kross in the WWE, recently posted an interesting image on his Instagram stories. The former WWE star shared a screenshot of a fan listening to his old WWE theme song and commented that they hoped Kross will rejoin the company in the future. The timing of Kross sharing this is intriguing since many fans think it’s a sign that he wants to make a comeback now that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of creative.
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL・
