Ditch the Phoenix heat for a weekend in Cottonwood

www.axios.com
Related
A resort company walks into a small town: Cottonwood's rental crisis is no joke
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Melany Walton had thought Cottonwood would be the perfect place for her to spend her retirement years. When she decided to move from California to the small Arizona town 12 years ago, she expected her costs of living to be cheaper. And for a while, they...
anash.org
Bochurim Rejuvenate at Arizona’s Red Rocks
The bochurim of the Arizona Mesivta are spending part of the summer learning in the beautiful mountains of Arizona, utilized their time to ‘sow ruchniyus’ even while ‘reaping gashmiyus.‘. The bochurim of the Arizona Mesivta are spending part of the summer learning in the beautiful mountains of...
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: August 2022
FRIDAY 8/5 – MONDAY 8/8. 12 p.m. at Playa Ponderosa, 4535 Forest Service Road, Flagstaff. Dubbed as America’s Longest Running Forest Festival, Pitch-A-Tent is three days of music, art, dance, yoga, nature, comedy, lasers and friends. Attendees will experience various musical artists, workshops and live performances while escaping the Phoenix heat. This is a 21+ event. One-day and multiple-day tickets are available, starting from $45 to $150.
SignalsAZ
Apartments for Rent in Prescott Valley Breaking Ground in August
Fain Signature Group announced the groundbreaking of LEGADO, a 329 unit multifamily housing project scheduled to open for residents beginning in 2024. Since unanimously being approved by the Town of Prescott Valley, the Fain Signature Group has been finalizing this mixed use multi-family apartment project. The first of its kind for the downtown area, LEGADO will be located at the corner of Florentine and Main, across the street from Homestead apartments. In the heart of Prescott Valley’s Town Center, LEGADO will include amenities such as gated community, parking garage, a 5,000 sq ft rooftop restaurant open to the public, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, and 8,000 sq ft of commercial lease space on street level for businesses. The covered parking includes 124 additional public parking spaces for the Town Center. Residents will also enjoy poolside cabanas & spa, fitness center, two turf courtyards, bbq pavilions and dog washing station.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12news.com
LIVE UPDATES: Flash flooding in the High Country, thunderstorms hitting Tucson
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Storm chances are continuing into the weekend following a busy weather week. The Arizona high country is seeing heavy rains causing flash floods across the area. Parts of the Flagstaff area are under flash flood warnings. How much rain fell in your neighborhood Friday? See rainfall...
AZFamily
Well-known Camp Verde man dies in roofing accident, deputies say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Camp Verde say the owner of a well-known pest control company in the community has died following an apparent roofing accident Monday morning. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says they were called out to a home near Stolen Boulevard and Quarterhouse Lane...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Arizona braces for another weekend of active monsoon storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A majority of northern Arizona continues to be under a Flood Watch through Sunday morning. The watch includes the Flagstaff area, where we have seen a lot of flooding, especially near the burn scar areas. Thunderstorm chances continue throughout the weekend, with the biggest threat being...
Sedona Red Rock News
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 56,011. Voter Turnout: 34.71%. Coconino County. Precincts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SignalsAZ
August 1st Monsoon Forecast
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 1st provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Due to high-pressure overhead, the week will start with a warming trend and a downturn in storms through Wednesday. Storms will be more isolated at the beginning of this week and become more widespread starting Thursday and into the weekend. Isolated showers are expected to form over the White Mountains, Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County today. Grounds are saturated from the amount of precipitation we’ve received. Be aware of flash flood-prone areas and stay alert to watches and warnings in your area.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 1st, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
prescottenews.com
Monsoon Season – The Good, The Bad and the Downright Dangerous – YCSO
Ah. Monsoon season. We have reasons to love it and reasons to hate it. Our lakes, plants and water tables are grateful for the much-needed rain. Our hairdos’, suede shoes and cute outfits – not so much. However, whether you love or resent the weather, there are dangers that come with the monsoons as well.
This Is Arizona's Best 'Unknown' Place To Visit
It's easy to forget how many beautiful places there are right here in the state to visit. While some of the most popular travel spots are well-known and visited often, others may be a bit more hidden. Via Travelers compiles a list of the 31 best unknown places to visit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Flash flooding creates river in homeowner's backyard in Flagstaff
Mayor Paul Deasy declared a State of Emergency due to flooding that continues to impact areas near the Pipeline Fire burn scar. Growing fear of flooding in Flagstaff neighborhoods near burn scar. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Homes near Doney Park in Flagstaff are getting hit with more flash floods...
SignalsAZ
Mayor Goode Talk of the Town: Prescott Water Wells
In his monthly letter “Talk of the Town,” Prescott Mayor Phil Goode addressed the Prescott Water Wells concerns from earlier in July. On July 8, the City of Prescott learned that recent test results found the presence of man-made chemicals called perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in two of its water production wells located in the airport area.
prescottenews.com
Dewey Man in Critical Condition After Restaurant Employee Assault – Prescott Valley Police Department
A Dewey man is in critical condition after a restaurant employee assaulted him this week. On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 4:41 PM, an altercation occurred at the restaurant in the 3000 block of Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley. A customer complained about his food order, at which time an employee came out from behind the service counter and struck the customer in the head. The customer fell to the floor, striking his head, and lost consciousness. Officers and Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority responded to tend to the customer.
Thrillist
8 Reasons to Drive to Jerome, Arizona
Jerome might be known as a mining hub turned ghost town, but these days the town is anything but deserted with tens of thousands of visitors. And while ghost hunting is a must-experience activity when in town, Jerome has much more to offer than spooky sightseeing. The town is home to small shops, wineries, and lots of Arizona history—all with views of Arizona at a 5,000-foot elevation. Plus—with it being just two hours away from Phoenix—it’s perfect for a weekend getaway or easy day trip.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
30-year-old found dead an hour after jumping in water near popular Arizona state park
A man jumped into the water near a popular Arizona state park and never resurfaced, officials said. The 30-year-old man jumped into water near Slide Rock State Park on Saturday, July 9, the Sedona Fire District said. He didn’t resurface. “Due to the length of time underwater, this call...
Axios
Washington, DC
90K+
Followers
46K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 1