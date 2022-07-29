ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

Ditch the Phoenix heat for a weekend in Cottonwood

By Jessica Boehm
 4 days ago
www.axios.com

anash.org

Bochurim Rejuvenate at Arizona’s Red Rocks

The bochurim of the Arizona Mesivta are spending part of the summer learning in the beautiful mountains of Arizona, utilized their time to ‘sow ruchniyus’ even while ‘reaping gashmiyus.‘. The bochurim of the Arizona Mesivta are spending part of the summer learning in the beautiful mountains of...
SEDONA, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: August 2022

FRIDAY 8/5 – MONDAY 8/8. 12 p.m. at Playa Ponderosa, 4535 Forest Service Road, Flagstaff. Dubbed as America’s Longest Running Forest Festival, Pitch-A-Tent is three days of music, art, dance, yoga, nature, comedy, lasers and friends. Attendees will experience various musical artists, workshops and live performances while escaping the Phoenix heat. This is a 21+ event. One-day and multiple-day tickets are available, starting from $45 to $150.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Apartments for Rent in Prescott Valley Breaking Ground in August

Fain Signature Group announced the groundbreaking of LEGADO, a 329 unit multifamily housing project scheduled to open for residents beginning in 2024. Since unanimously being approved by the Town of Prescott Valley, the Fain Signature Group has been finalizing this mixed use multi-family apartment project. The first of its kind for the downtown area, LEGADO will be located at the corner of Florentine and Main, across the street from Homestead apartments. In the heart of Prescott Valley’s Town Center, LEGADO will include amenities such as gated community, parking garage, a 5,000 sq ft rooftop restaurant open to the public, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, and 8,000 sq ft of commercial lease space on street level for businesses. The covered parking includes 124 additional public parking spaces for the Town Center. Residents will also enjoy poolside cabanas & spa, fitness center, two turf courtyards, bbq pavilions and dog washing station.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Well-known Camp Verde man dies in roofing accident, deputies say

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Camp Verde say the owner of a well-known pest control company in the community has died following an apparent roofing accident Monday morning. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says they were called out to a home near Stolen Boulevard and Quarterhouse Lane...
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

2022 unofficial Election Day results are in

Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 56,011. Voter Turnout: 34.71%. Coconino County. Precincts...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

August 1st Monsoon Forecast

Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 1st provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Due to high-pressure overhead, the week will start with a warming trend and a downturn in storms through Wednesday. Storms will be more isolated at the beginning of this week and become more widespread starting Thursday and into the weekend. Isolated showers are expected to form over the White Mountains, Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County today. Grounds are saturated from the amount of precipitation we’ve received. Be aware of flash flood-prone areas and stay alert to watches and warnings in your area.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 1st, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
KFI AM 640

This Is Arizona's Best 'Unknown' Place To Visit

It's easy to forget how many beautiful places there are right here in the state to visit. While some of the most popular travel spots are well-known and visited often, others may be a bit more hidden. Via Travelers compiles a list of the 31 best unknown places to visit...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Flash flooding creates river in homeowner's backyard in Flagstaff

Mayor Paul Deasy declared a State of Emergency due to flooding that continues to impact areas near the Pipeline Fire burn scar. Growing fear of flooding in Flagstaff neighborhoods near burn scar. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Homes near Doney Park in Flagstaff are getting hit with more flash floods...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Mayor Goode Talk of the Town: Prescott Water Wells

In his monthly letter “Talk of the Town,” Prescott Mayor Phil Goode addressed the Prescott Water Wells concerns from earlier in July. On July 8, the City of Prescott learned that recent test results found the presence of man-made chemicals called perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in two of its water production wells located in the airport area.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

Dewey Man in Critical Condition After Restaurant Employee Assault – Prescott Valley Police Department

A Dewey man is in critical condition after a restaurant employee assaulted him this week. On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 4:41 PM, an altercation occurred at the restaurant in the 3000 block of Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley. A customer complained about his food order, at which time an employee came out from behind the service counter and struck the customer in the head. The customer fell to the floor, striking his head, and lost consciousness. Officers and Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority responded to tend to the customer.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Jerome, Arizona

Jerome might be known as a mining hub turned ghost town, but these days the town is anything but deserted with tens of thousands of visitors. And while ghost hunting is a must-experience activity when in town, Jerome has much more to offer than spooky sightseeing. The town is home to small shops, wineries, and lots of Arizona history—all with views of Arizona at a 5,000-foot elevation. Plus—with it being just two hours away from Phoenix—it’s perfect for a weekend getaway or easy day trip.
JEROME, AZ
