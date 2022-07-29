"Seattle Restored" program aims to fill empty storefronts

www.axios.com
KOMO News
Concrete drivers reject latest contract proposal from concrete companies
SEATTLE — The Teamsters Union Local 174 confirmed its concrete workers rejected the latest contract proposal from the concrete companies. The latest four-year proposal was rejected by a vote of 170-1, a full year after the expiration of their contract. In late 2021, employees voted 212-1 to reject an earlier offer, and multiple offers have been rejected since, according to the Teamsters Union Local 174.
KOMO News
Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
MyNorthwest.com
Local businesses hurting as SDOT construction delays continue to pile up
Construction work began on the Tacoma Link service Sunday, July 31, with the light rail closing until 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 in order to open its 2.4-mile extension next year, disrupting local businesses in the process. “I was told lies across the board. We were told this was a...
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
KOMO News
Eco-blocks keep popping up where homeless camps were, residents say they're necessary
SEATTLE — RV encampments move out, and giant concrete blocks move in. It has been happening in neighborhoods across the City of Seattle. Right now, dozens of concrete barricades are in an area in West Seattle where an RV encampment once sat for three years along Andover Street and 28th Avenue SW.
With demand skyrocketing, Snohomish County food banks being forced to ration
EVERETT, Wash. — Workers at Volunteers of America's Everett food bank said they've never seen the shelves so empty. They thought the need was great at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's even worse. Volunteers of America Western Washington provides food to 17 food banks across Snohomish...
Eater
An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville
Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1000 in Eastern Southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
Tri-City Herald
As lawmakers consider ‘bill of rights’ for seniors, some share stories of care
Late meals, no meals, short-staffing and negligence: these were just some of the issues readers shared with McClatchy regarding their experiences at assisted or independent living facilities in Washington state. In July, McClatchy first reported on an incident between residents and management at a senior living facility in Lacey called...
busytourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tacoma (Washington)
Tacoma, Washington is known for its vibrant, urban culture, incredible artistry at every turn and a healthy smattering of sophistication. If you’re looking for all the coolest things to do in Tacoma, you’ve come to the right place. Herein, you can dive into Tacoma’s rich art scene, some...
thurstontalk.com
Summer Hiking in Olympia Through a Coastal Forest on the Evergreen Geoduck Trail
Hiking is all about experiencing the natural world around you, and what could be more natural than a tranquil stroll through a coastal forest to the stunning Puget Sound? The seaside woods of Washington offer the best of both worlds when it comes to summer hiking. There’s a trail hike on The Evergreen State College campus that is a perfect way to cool off in the forest with a payoff of views of Puget Sound. The Evergreen Geoduck Trail in Olympia is a relatively easy summer hike through the mature forest, with scenic views at the beach of Eld Inlet.
KUOW
Washington heat wave kills 10. Emergency rooms treat 540 heat victims
Medical officials now believe excessive heat has killed at least 10 people in Washington state since July 25. That figure is based on preliminary reports from county coroners and the Washington Department of Health. State officials didn’t have the location of all the deaths, but we know that at least...
kentreporter.com
Sound Transit installs elevated tracks over S. 320th Street in Federal Way
Federal Way’s downtown landscape is rapidly changing with the recent installation of elevated light rail tracks over South 320th Street. On July 27, Sound Transit installed the Federal Way Link Extension tracks over Federal Way’s main roadway. The elevated light rail tracks are the first infrastructure built over South 320th Street in city history.
nypressnews.com
Car sharing becomes big business in Seattle, and the neighbors aren’t always happy
Ross Jordan tries to be a good neighbor. He owns and rents roughly 50 cars in Seattle, but keeps only six or so at a time in Laurelhurst, where he lives. Yet as word got out that Jordan was a full-time “host” — renting vehicles via online platforms — he became the subject of that feared medium, the neighborhood blog.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged
Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Cranium co-creator, Seattle entrepreneur Richard Tait dies after COVID
Richard Tait, co-creator of the hit party game Cranium and a well-regarded Seattle entrepreneur, has died from complications of COVID-19. He was 58. Known as the "Grand Poobah" in the Cranium offices, Tait, a native of Scotland, led the company until its 2008 sale to Hasbro for $77.5 million in 2008. Cranium was named Game of the Year five times by The Toy Association while Tait led the company.
nypressnews.com
Seattle Deputy Mayor of External Relations Kendee Yamaguchi resigns
Seattle Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi resigned her position last week and has since been replaced by Greg Wong, the city’s interim director of the Department of Neighborhoods. Yamaguchi, who previously served as the executive director of Snohomish County, was appointed deputy mayor of external relations by Mayor Bruce Harrell...
Ferry captain resigns after 'hard landing' that damaged vessel at West Seattle dock
SEATTLE — The captain of the Cathlamet ferry at the time the boat collided with a terminal structure on July 28 resigned, according to a spokesperson for Washington State Ferries (WSF). The captain's identity has not been released, nor have further details about their resignation. Drug and alcohol tests...
q13fox.com
Volunteers prove critical in the fight against invasive green crabs
KINGSTON, Wash. - To understand how serious Washington’s invasion of European green crab is, look no further than the amount of money the legislature earmarked for 2022: $8.6 million. The money followed Gov. Jay Inslee’s mid-January emergency proclamation, but researchers say the frontline relies on more than money –...
Schrier leads in WA 8th Congressional District after first counts
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier is headed to the general election, but who she'll face in November's race for Washington's 8th Congressional District remains unclear following Tuesday's ballot counts in the state's top-two primary.The latest: Schrier, a two-term Democrat and pediatrician from Issaquah, held a commanding lead Tuesday, with 49.4% of the initial ballot counts from a crowded field that included three Republicans splitting the vote in a tight race for second place.The 8th district straddles the Cascades, represents parts of four counties and includes Seattle's affluent Eastside suburbs.By the numbers: Aside from Schrier, the three top vote-getters Tuesday included...
