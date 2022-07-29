Amid rising threats, security increases for members of Congress

www.axios.com
Congress will try to put an end to Nancy Pelosi's closely watched stock trades with a trading-ban proposal in August, report says
Congress will introduce a proposal to ban individual stock trading among its members and their spouses, according to a report from Punchbowl News. Members of Congress, their spouses, and senior staff will be able to own mutual funds or set up a qualified blind trust. Nancy Pelosi has become a...
Republicans unveil 2023 strategy to end border crisis: ‘Going to be very aggressive’
Top House Republicans debuted a comprehensive plan to regain control of the southern border that they would seek to implement if conservatives retake the House or Senate this November.
Chuck Schumer says he will give ‘our Republican friends’ another chance to pass burn pits bill before recess
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he plans to give “our Republican friends” one more chance to vote on the burn pits bill before the Senate goes off on a one-month recess.Mr Schumer spoke to The Independent on Capitol Hill on Thursday hours after GOP lawmakers voted to block a landmark bill that would provide much-needed healthcare and disability benefits to veterans sick and dying from toxic exposure to burn pits.The Democrat revealed he plans to bring the vote back to the Senate floor on Monday in a last-ditch effort to get the bill passed before lawmakers head...
Secret Service director delays retirement amid 1/6 scrutiny
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secret Service Director James Murray is delaying his retirement as the agency deals with an inspector general’s investigation and congressional inquiries related to missing text messages around the time of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Murray, who was slated to retire this weekend, will remain in his role “for the betterment of the agency” and to see the agency through the investigations, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday. Murray, a 27-year veteran of the Secret Service, had taken a position with Snap, the social media company best known for its app, Snapchat. The delay in Murray’s retirement comes as the agency has faced increasing criticism after admitting that text messages from around the time of the attack on the U.S. Capitol were deleted.
Jim Jordan says new whistleblower disclosures reveal 'scandalous' push by FBI to pad domestic terrorism data
EXCLUSIVE: The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee says new whistleblower disclosures allege FBI officials are pressuring agents to "reclassify" cases as "domestic violent extremism" in order to appease the Biden administration's push to focus on these cases. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter to FBI Director Chris...
Arizona mayor on migrant surge: If DC needs National Guard, imagine what's happening in small border towns
Yuma, Arizona mayor Douglas Nicholls called out the Washington D.C. mayor for complaining about the influx of illegal immigrants in her city as Texas continues to send busses of migrants to the nation's capital. Mayor Douglas Nicholls joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to address how the federal government has failed...
Washington Examiner
Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'
The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
AOL Corp
Former Trump supporter sentenced to probation for threatening to kill ‘Squad’ members
A former Trump supporter received a three-year probation sentence and a $7,000 fine on Wednesday after sending an email to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) campaign in which he threatened to kill her and other “Squad” members. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle also directed David George Hannon...
Sen. Sinema reportedly found out about reconciliation deal ‘when the press release came out’
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) says on "Meet the Press" that he believes Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) will be “favorable” to the newly struck reconciliation deal. Kristen Welker reports Sen. Sinema says she “is not upset she wasn’t included in [reconciliation] talks.”July 31, 2022.
Opinion: No One Should Be Able to Purchase Assault Weapons in the State of New Mexico
It's clear to me that we need to ban assault weapons in the state of New Mexico and, ideally, across the country. The evidence indicates that mass shootings do, indeed, decrease when people can only purchase certain types of guns.
Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post
The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
Sinema indicates she may want to change Schumer-Manchin deal
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) had a message for her Democratic colleagues before she flew home to Arizona for the weekend: She's preserving her options. Why it matters: Sinema has leverage and she knows it. Any potential modification to the Democrat's climate and deficit reduction package — like knocking out the $14 billion provision on carried interest — could cause the fragile deal to collapse.
Politicians Defy the Supreme Court's Ruling on the Right To Bear Arms
After the Supreme Court upheld the right to bear arms last month, some states promptly complied with the ruling by eliminating subjective requirements for carrying a gun in public. But other states are either dragging their feet or refusing to acknowledge the decision's implications. The Court said New York had...
New state law gives veterans right to concealed carry without a permit
Beginning Monday, military veterans will have the right to carry a concealed weapon without obtaining a permit. The new law was authored in the legislature by Monroe area
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger's staffer says the office temporarily turned off its phones amid 'overwhelming' threats
Rep. Adam Kinzinger has recieved threats for his work on the House January 6 panel. His DC office receives thousands of angry phone calls a day. Since releasing a video clip of these voicemails, they have received a lot of support, said one staffer.
More migrants from Texas arrive in DC by bus after mayor asks for National Guard help
Yet another bus of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Friday, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for federal help dealing with the influx. The bus — only the latest in a monthslong effort to transport illegal migrants to Washington as a statement on federal inaction at the border — came from Texas. Four thousand migrants have arrived in DC in recent months, Bowser said Thursday.
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview
Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
There's a 50-50 chance states will call for a constitutional convention within 5 years: conservative legal scholar
Almost 20 GOP-led states have passed a powerful and well-funded group's call for a new constitutional convention, and the 2022 midterms are pivotal.
SEE IT: Supreme Court leak investigators 'narrowed it down,' Shannon Bream reports
Investigators searching for the Supreme Court leaker have "narrowed it down," but no names of suspects have emerged publicly almost three months after the reveal of a draft opinion indicating Roe v. Wade would soon be overturned.
