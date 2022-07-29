Amid rising threats, security increases for members of Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secret Service Director James Murray is delaying his retirement as the agency deals with an inspector general’s investigation and congressional inquiries related to missing text messages around the time of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Murray, who was slated to retire this weekend, will remain in his role “for the betterment of the agency” and to see the agency through the investigations, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday. Murray, a 27-year veteran of the Secret Service, had taken a position with Snap, the social media company best known for its app, Snapchat. The delay in Murray’s retirement comes as the agency has faced increasing criticism after admitting that text messages from around the time of the attack on the U.S. Capitol were deleted.

