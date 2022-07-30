Teens charged with plotting school attack in Dunmore transferred to juvenile system

www.fox43.com
Tannersville Man Arrested for Assaulting Siblings
TANNERSVILLE, PA- Pocono Township Police officers responded to the Best Western Hotel in Tannersville on...
Former game store owner sentenced in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A former owner of a video game shop in Lackawanna County learned his sentence Tuesday. Sean Mancuso of Dunmore was sentenced to three to eight years in prison. Mancuso was accused of sexually assaulting two teen girls back in the early 2000s. The girls were...
Man accused of slashing woman with knife
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say a woman was found with a wound on her arm from a slashing by a knife. According to the Scranton Police Department, on July 30, police were called for a stabbed victim in the 900 block of Providence Road. Once arriving on the […]
Former Scranton police officer publishes book on school security
SCRANTON, Pa. — For years, one question kept former Scranton police officer Joseph Harris up at night:. "What if I missed something? What if I missed that one vulnerable point?" One of his duties while on the force was to serve as the "risk assessor" for schools and any...
Church in Schuylkill County was broken into; Police seek suspect
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who broke into a church. On Monday, August 1 before 8 PM, the Grace Evangelical Free Church on Graeff Street in Cressona Borough contacted police for a report of a burglary. A...
Looking for suspects in a Scranton carjacking
Scranton Police are investigating a car jacking. It happened Sunday night in the area of Colliery Avenue and McDonough Street. The woman told police she was pulled out of her 2008 Silver Acura by two men who then made off with the vehicle. She was not injured. Police did find the vehicle later in South Scranton but are still looking for the suspects.
Police: Cat shot with pellet gun
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Someone's pet cat was allegedly shot with a pellet gun near Bloomsburg. The cat's owner told state troopers it happened on July 23 near the intersection of Mainville Drive and Country Terrace Lane in Main Township. The feline is expected to be okay, but state...
Man accused of rape of an 8-year-old
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives in Scranton investigated allegations of a man accused of raping an 8-year-old leading to his arrest. According to the Scranton Police Department, in July a 14-year-old girl reported that she was raped by the accused Austin Fox, 28, when she was 8 years old. As stated in the affidavit, Fox […]
Commissioners’ prison record ‘purged without authorization’
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County Commissioner’s prison record has been purged without authorization. A record documenting Commissioner Debi Domenick’s incarceration at the Lackawanna County Prison was “purged without proper authorization,” according to District Attorney Mark Powell. Powell says it is currently under criminal investigation to determine who did it and why it […]
Police are searching for 2 people after a car was stolen in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are looking for two men who stole a vehicle from Grimes Court in Scranton around 9 o'clock Sunday night. The owner of the car was able to track it to East Locust Street. Officers found it but say two men ran off. They are still...
Woman carjacked, police seek suspects
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — A woman in Scranton was carjacked in Scranton by two men on Sunday night. According to Lackawanna County Communications Center, on Sunday night around 9:05, while the victim was in her vehicle, a 2008 Silver Acura, two males forced her out of the car and proceeded to steal it. Officials say […]
PSP: Man throws cans onto highway to be crushed
DAVIDSON TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WNEP) — A Muncy Valley man came up with a creative solution to crush his 50,000 soda and beer cans. On Saturday around 8:52 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police apprehended David Guinter, 63, for throwing cans onto both the Northbound and Southbound lanes of Pennsylvania State Road 220, according to authorities. As […]
West Nile Virus found in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WRE/WYOU) — The presence of the West Nile virus in a mosquito has been detected in Lackawanna County, Tuesday. According to a news release, the positive sample was collected in the TrippPark section of Scranton. Lackawanna County had been notified of the positive test results on Tuesday. Officials say although this is […]
New Geisinger healthplex now operational in Pittston
A recent ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the Aug. 1 opening of the new $80 million Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint facility in Pittston, Pa. The 124,000-square-foot outpatient specialty facility offers surgery and endoscopy; bone, muscle, and joint care; urologic services; eye care and eyewear; and physical and occupational therapy, as well as laboratory and diagnostics. ConvenientCare and orthopedic […] The post New Geisinger healthplex now operational in Pittston appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Attorney for Vision Home Builders speaks out
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has an update on a three-month-long, I-Team investigation into a now-closed Columbia County Home Building Company. For the first time since ‘Vision Home Builders abruptly closed its doors in late April, Eyewitness News heard from the company, the attorney representing the company, and its owner spoke […]
West Nile virus found in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Even though there are only a few weeks of summer left, mosquitoes are still a concern. According to the Department of Environmental Protection, there are several counties across Pennsylvania where West Nile virus has been found. In northeastern and central Pennsylvania, that includes Luzerne, Lackawanna, Schuylkill,...
School start dates for Bradford, Tioga Counties
(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students. Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern […]
Officials tour SCI-Retreat, could Luzerne County inmates be moved?
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Can a former state prison now be used as a county lock-up? Luzerne County leaders toured SCI Retreat in Newport Township, Tuesday. The state closed the retreat in 2020 and now SCI retreat could be an option for Luzerne County to address its concerns regarding its current prison. On Tuesday, county officials […]
Mobile medical unit helps kids return to school safely
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wright Center for Community Health’s new mobile medical unit, Driving Better Health, will help students from five different counties return to school safely in the fall. The large vehicle will spend August driving through school districts and parks throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, and Wayne counties, offering routine vaccinations, including […]
Wrong place, wrong time: Drug raid on home turns up unrelated stolen truck
Athens, Pa. — When Athens Police executed a raid on a residence near the 1200 block of Weaver Road in Bradford County on July 7, they also inadvertently discovered a stolen truck. Angela Marie Roof, 39, of Towanda, was briefly taken into custody after she was stopped from leaving a home she was visiting during a drug raid on the property. Roof was released from custody later in the night. ...
