Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Suspension of Browns' Deshaun Watson 'none of my business'
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is spending his summer competing with Sam Darnold for the right to be named the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 starter. Mayfield's former employer dominated a bulk of sports headlines on the first day of August. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns signal-caller...
QB Baker Mayfield on facing Browns' backup instead of Deshaun Watson in Week 1: 'I don't play against the other quarterback'
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will probably be asked questions about the Cleveland Browns, his former team, for at least a year or two. So it was no surprise on Monday when he was asked a question connected to the suspension of Browns QB Deshaun Watson. Watson was suspended six...
Browns Quarterback Has Blunt Reaction To Deshaun Watson Suspension
Earlier this week, disciplinary officer Judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a punishment for Deshaun Watson. The new Browns quarterback will be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season. That means Browns backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett becomes the team's temporary starting quarterback. He'll run the Cleveland offense...
With Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, Cleveland Browns record first victory of 2022
Personal feelings and long-buried trauma aside, the Browns’ quest for a championship remains alive. Former U.S. District judge Sue L. Robinson's six-game suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy announced Monday did not dash the Browns’ hopes of reaching the Super Bowl after the 2022 season. ...
Former Federal Judge Announces Outcome of Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s Disciplinary Hearing
Based on the recommendation of NFL and NFLPA jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for six games during the 2022 season. The ruling comes over a month after a hearing – where the league and Watson’s legal team presented evidence and arguments – concluded.
What Ravenwood 4-star QB Chris Parson has learned from studying Tom Brady, Russell Wilson
Chris Parson is a football game film junkie. It could be watching game film of the Ravenwood senior's high school team. Or it could be jumping on YouTube and finding highlights of various quarterbacks — from Tom Brady to Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and even Matthew Stafford. He picks...
