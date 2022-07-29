ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
peninsulachronicle.com

The Miller Group Buys Land In Williamsburg For Development

WILLIAMSBURG-Roughly six acres of land in Busch Industrial Park in Greater Williamsburg has been sold. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced on July 26 the property, located at 510 Alexander Lee Parkway, was sold for $330,000. The Miller Group purchased the land from Colonial Heritage Cont. PK, LLC as an investment. In...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Northampton County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Kristen Walters

Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th

A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Taxes#Real Property#Tax Relief#Common Sense#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
Virginia Business

HII receives $826M defense contract

Work includes technology services, analytics support. Newport News-based Huntington Ingalls Industries will provide technology and other support to the Department of Defense under a $826 million contract. According to a news release, HII’s McLean-based mission technologies division will also provide threat analysis and analytics support as well as operations integration...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13newsnow.com

As gas prices fall, picking the right pump could save almost a dollar per gallon

NORFOLK, Va. — Gas prices in Virginia Beach averaged $3.95 per gallon Monday after falling 16.6 cents last week, according to a GasBuddy survey. The survey looked at a bunch of gas stations in Virginia Beach and found, among other things, that gas prices in the area are down 75 cents per gallon from a month ago. But, how much of that price drop drivers see at the pump depends on the gas station they go to.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Community Policy