NORFOLK, Va. — Gas prices in Virginia Beach averaged $3.95 per gallon Monday after falling 16.6 cents last week, according to a GasBuddy survey. The survey looked at a bunch of gas stations in Virginia Beach and found, among other things, that gas prices in the area are down 75 cents per gallon from a month ago. But, how much of that price drop drivers see at the pump depends on the gas station they go to.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO