The Miller Group Buys Land In Williamsburg For Development
WILLIAMSBURG-Roughly six acres of land in Busch Industrial Park in Greater Williamsburg has been sold. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced on July 26 the property, located at 510 Alexander Lee Parkway, was sold for $330,000. The Miller Group purchased the land from Colonial Heritage Cont. PK, LLC as an investment. In...
Chincoteague, Army Corps Officials Will Visit Sites for Inlet Study
By Carol Vaughn — A site visit is scheduled Aug. 19 for an Army Corps of Engineers team to inspect and review sites and discuss strategies for a study of the Chincoteague Inlet. The new state budget includes the required non-federal funding match to get the federal study underway,...
Construction of new tunnel at CBBT now running about 4 years behind
Construction of the new tunnel at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now running about four years behind, according to the deputy director of the bridge-tunnel.
Several Hampton Roads localities among list to receive first payments from $26 billion opioid settlement
According to a news release, this money is coming from the settlement with opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story immediate traffic changes
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will be instituting a traffic pattern change, effective immediately.
Blue USPS mailboxes in Virginia Beach closed over mail theft concerns
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — “Do not use. Come inside.” That’s the message on the blue mailboxes outside the Acredale Post Office in Virginia Beach’s Kempsville neighborhood. A sign on the boxes warns of a US Postal Inspection Service Crime Alert. It says authorities are investigating...
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th
A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
Portion of Shell Road to temporarily close over the weekend
Drivers can expect to see some temporary changes to traffic patterns in the Shell Road area as Virginia Department of Transportation crews work on widening the I-64 overpass.
Virginia Business
HII receives $826M defense contract
Work includes technology services, analytics support. Newport News-based Huntington Ingalls Industries will provide technology and other support to the Department of Defense under a $826 million contract. According to a news release, HII’s McLean-based mission technologies division will also provide threat analysis and analytics support as well as operations integration...
As gas prices fall, picking the right pump could save almost a dollar per gallon
NORFOLK, Va. — Gas prices in Virginia Beach averaged $3.95 per gallon Monday after falling 16.6 cents last week, according to a GasBuddy survey. The survey looked at a bunch of gas stations in Virginia Beach and found, among other things, that gas prices in the area are down 75 cents per gallon from a month ago. But, how much of that price drop drivers see at the pump depends on the gas station they go to.
Preparing for back-to-school: Are lunches still free?
It is August first and as many families prepare for back-to-school season, some may wonder if school lunches will be free for all students as they were during the pandemic.
Car plunges into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
Rape victim outraged suspect isn't required to have an HIV test
Prosecutors in Virginia used to be able to request rape suspects get tested but a change to the law has some people outraged including a woman who was recently sexually assaulted.
Hampton Roads Academy kicks off Operation School Supplies
Instead of accepting cash or card payments for the Academy's Summer Soccer tournamens, the athletics department asked kids to bring at least 3 school supplies.
Norfolk PD ran a recruitment ad in a NYC Subway car. Here's for how long, and how much it cost
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it had about 230 unfilled positions at the end of July. One of the ways the department is trying to fill those spots is from a recently purchased ad on the New York City Subway. On June 10, the verified account...
Fatal two-vehicle crash closes down James River Drawbridge in Isle of Wight County
The Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the James River Drawbridge between Newport News and Isle of Wight County.
Advocates, school board members support firing of Va. teacher over refusal to use pronoun
Following the contested termination of a King William County, Virginia, teacher, dozens of groups, including members of Northern Virginia school boards, have come together to show their support for the decision to fire the educator who refused to say a student’s preferred pronoun. LGBTQ advocacy organization Equality Virginia and...
2 sought in string of Virginia Beach vehicle larcenies
Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused in several recent larcenies.
Newport News woman robbed at gunpoint in Facebook Marketplace deal gone bad
A Newport News woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday, all over an iPhone. She says she's lucky to be alive after the suspect's gun misfired.
Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.
