‘Iconic’ Hemmens in Elgin one step nearer to $6M addition

thechronicle.news
Related
kswo.com
Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate closure
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials announced a temporary gate closure for Bentley Gate, while installation of Automated Vehicle Barriers is being completed. The gate will be closed August 15 through October 31. During that time, the Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services has adjusted other gate hours...
thechronicle.news
‘Nightmare’ close to Elgin Bay leaves residents, neighbours fuming
Residents are persevering with to expertise frustration on the lack of progress on the town’s Centennial Drive Reconstruction Venture, which features a sewage pumping station close to the Elgin Bay rental constructing on Cedar Island Street. Since building started final spring, work on the pumping station has been topic...
kswo.com
City of Lawton announces street closure starting Wednesday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced another street closure near Elmer Thomas Park, as the Streets Division works to finish ongoing street repair projects. Starting Wednesday, Northwest 10th St. will be closed, between Ferris Avenue and NW Euclid Avenue. During that time, no traffic will be...
Have You Heard the Rumor That the T.J. Maxx in Lawton, OK. is Closing Down Permanently?
There's a rumor being spread around town, online and elsewhere about the T.J. Maxx in Lawton, Fort Sill closing its doors permanently. It's been all over Facebook and other social media pages over the past few weeks. So is there any truth whatsoever to all these rumors? Are we about to lose T.J. Maxx on the westside?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
Hawaii receives its final shipment of coal amid push to move to renewable sources
Business at the Comanche County Courthouse returned to normal on Friday, after it was evacuated Thursday afternoon. Comanche County Courthouse to reopen at regular time Friday. The Comanche County Courthouse will be opening at its regular time Friday following an evacuation order Thursday. More than 2,000 acres burn in four...
This Abandoned Oklahoma Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in the Sooner State!
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying!
kswo.com
Crews still working to contain Meers fire
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews from across southwest Oklahoma are working around the clock to contain the fire in the Meers area that’s been burning for days. It started north of Lake Lawtonka on Thursday and re-sparked Friday afternoon. The blaze led to several evacuations in the...
thechronicle.news
Elgin Metropolis supply free refreshments to unlucky fan who had snack smashed out of his palms by ball
An unfortunate soccer fan who had his half time cup of tea smashed out of his hand by a wayward shot has been supplied free refreshments at a future fixture after a comic book image of the incident went viral. Membership bosses at Elgin Metropolis have launched an attraction to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
Meers fire burns nearly 7000 acres
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Meers fire is burning for the fourth day in a row, destroying nearly 7000 acres. Fire crews are hoping to have it 90 percent contained by the end of the day. It’s currently 75 percent contained. The fires began on Thursday and merged...
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Oklahoma
If you wanted to try your luck at that Mega Millions jackpot, you may be in luck!
thechronicle.news
New data on suspicious gadget discovered on Gore Blvd
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – Lawton Police Division launched new data immediately on a suspicious gadget present in Lawton yesterday, which compelled officers to evacuate quite a few houses. New stories verify the gadget was an explosive, consisting of two propane cylinders and one metallic cylinder which had been taped...
Multiple Oklahoma families say Fletcher Cemetery made several burial placement mistakes
Several families who have loved ones buried in the Fletcher cemetery, located southwest of Oklahoma City, are coming forward - claiming there have been multiple burial placement mistakes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Two Oklahoma school districts punished for violating CRT ban
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two school districts in Oklahoma have been found in violation of House Bill (HB) 1775, which is the ban on Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools. The Oklahoma State Board of Education (OSDE) carried out disciplinary action Thursday, with both Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools receiving the disciplinary action of "accreditation with warning", which is the third tier of OSDE's five accreditation tiers.
Oklahoma family fights for refund from venue after bride-to-be dies months before wedding
A daughter's wedding can be one of the happiest moments in a mother's life. But a local mom is still reeling following her daughter's untimely death, and in a conflict with the venue where the wedding was to be held.
kswo.com
Second preliminary hearing set for former LPD officers, Ronan and Hinkle
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two former Lawton Police Officers, fired for shooting and killing Quandry Sanders in December, appeared in court Monday. Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle, had their preliminary hearing conference at the Comanche County courthouse. At the hearing, lawyers set a date for another preliminary hearing, which will...
wdnonline.com
Weatherford resident to file complaint against polling place employee
A complaint will be filed with the Custer County District Attorney’s office this week regarding an incident involving a candidate for Oklahoma State House District 57 and an Election Board Supervisor. According to documentation provided by Kristen Kelley Poisson, Poisson and her husband, Brian, entered their polling place and,...
kswo.com
Fletcher Police Department warns residents about possible female peeper
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Fletcher Police Department has received numerous reports of suspicious activity recently and is warning locals. According to officials, a woman has been seen approaching multiple homes late at night, and peeking through windows. They also say that she could potentially be driving a small red car.
Police: 2 dead, 1 wounded in Duncan case
Authorities say they are investigating an incident that left two people dead and another wounded in Duncan.
Family offering reward in hit and run rollover wreck
One family is still looking for answers after their vehicle was struck by an unknown driver and rolled before coming to a stop on July 4.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Forecast: Starting the heating and trend and drying out soon
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Sunday! Today we’ll see partly cloudy skies but less rain chances. There is a chance for isolated showers this evening but most places will stay dry. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Today we start the heating trend as temperatures will be in the triple digits across the area.
Comments / 0