ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, OK

‘Iconic’ Hemmens in Elgin one step nearer to $6M addition

By tztzq
thechronicle.news
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thechronicle.news

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate closure

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials announced a temporary gate closure for Bentley Gate, while installation of Automated Vehicle Barriers is being completed. The gate will be closed August 15 through October 31. During that time, the Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services has adjusted other gate hours...
FORT SILL, OK
thechronicle.news

‘Nightmare’ close to Elgin Bay leaves residents, neighbours fuming

Residents are persevering with to expertise frustration on the lack of progress on the town’s Centennial Drive Reconstruction Venture, which features a sewage pumping station close to the Elgin Bay rental constructing on Cedar Island Street. Since building started final spring, work on the pumping station has been topic...
ELGIN, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton announces street closure starting Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced another street closure near Elmer Thomas Park, as the Streets Division works to finish ongoing street repair projects. Starting Wednesday, Northwest 10th St. will be closed, between Ferris Avenue and NW Euclid Avenue. During that time, no traffic will be...
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Elgin, OK
kswo.com

Crews still working to contain Meers fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews from across southwest Oklahoma are working around the clock to contain the fire in the Meers area that’s been burning for days. It started north of Lake Lawtonka on Thursday and re-sparked Friday afternoon. The blaze led to several evacuations in the...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Elgin Metropolis Council
kswo.com

Meers fire burns nearly 7000 acres

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Meers fire is burning for the fourth day in a row, destroying nearly 7000 acres. Fire crews are hoping to have it 90 percent contained by the end of the day. It’s currently 75 percent contained. The fires began on Thursday and merged...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
thechronicle.news

New data on suspicious gadget discovered on Gore Blvd

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – Lawton Police Division launched new data immediately on a suspicious gadget present in Lawton yesterday, which compelled officers to evacuate quite a few houses. New stories verify the gadget was an explosive, consisting of two propane cylinders and one metallic cylinder which had been taped...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
KTUL

Two Oklahoma school districts punished for violating CRT ban

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two school districts in Oklahoma have been found in violation of House Bill (HB) 1775, which is the ban on Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools. The Oklahoma State Board of Education (OSDE) carried out disciplinary action Thursday, with both Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools receiving the disciplinary action of "accreditation with warning", which is the third tier of OSDE's five accreditation tiers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Second preliminary hearing set for former LPD officers, Ronan and Hinkle

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two former Lawton Police Officers, fired for shooting and killing Quandry Sanders in December, appeared in court Monday. Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle, had their preliminary hearing conference at the Comanche County courthouse. At the hearing, lawyers set a date for another preliminary hearing, which will...
LAWTON, OK
wdnonline.com

Weatherford resident to file complaint against polling place employee

A complaint will be filed with the Custer County District Attorney’s office this week regarding an incident involving a candidate for Oklahoma State House District 57 and an Election Board Supervisor. According to documentation provided by Kristen Kelley Poisson, Poisson and her husband, Brian, entered their polling place and,...
WEATHERFORD, OK
kswo.com

Fletcher Police Department warns residents about possible female peeper

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Fletcher Police Department has received numerous reports of suspicious activity recently and is warning locals. According to officials, a woman has been seen approaching multiple homes late at night, and peeking through windows. They also say that she could potentially be driving a small red car.
FLETCHER, OK
kswo.com

7News First Alert Forecast: Starting the heating and trend and drying out soon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Sunday! Today we’ll see partly cloudy skies but less rain chances. There is a chance for isolated showers this evening but most places will stay dry. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Today we start the heating trend as temperatures will be in the triple digits across the area.
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy