ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

What Role Does Your Love For Music Play In Dating?

By David Thompson
musictimes.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.musictimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern

Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
CELEBRITIES
Bella Smith

If Someone Really Loves You

Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Music#Rock Music#Romantic Music#First Date#Your Love#Harvard University
OK! Magazine

Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity

Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Bella Smith

It's Not Love

Everyone knows the real meaning of love. But sometimes, we fail to realize that it's not lovePurchased via istockphoto. Do you understand what a trauma bond with someone entails? Most individuals would incorrectly conclude that this entails developing a bond with someone over a common trauma. However, many toxic and abusive relationships have a defining trait called trauma bonding and is related to Psychopathy in Romantic Relationship, reported by Adelle Forth.
musictimes.com

Spice Girls Reunion Impossible; THIS Ginger Spice's Decision Ruins Chances?

Geri Horner reportedly parted ways with her public relations firm in anticipation of a rumored Spice Girls tour next year. After several years as a client of Outside Origination, the 49-year-old singer decided she 'wanted a change' and departed. Could this have an effect of the possibility of a Spice Girls' reunion?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Music
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 10 Weirdest Genesis Songs

Most people, even Genesis fans, would probably describe the band as "weird." Just from a cursory Google Image search, you'll see photos of Peter Gabriel dressed up like foxes and STDs — that's plenty of ammo to fuel the argument without ever hearing a note. But even within prog,...
MUSIC
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Joins Iconic Heavy Metal Band on New Song

Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T has joined iconic heavy metal band Megadeth on their new song, Night Stalkers. The track is the latest single off of Megadeth's upcoming sixteenth full-length studio album: The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! Fans can check it out below. Notably, the song is part two of a narrative trilogy that will be featured on the new album, coming out Sept. 2nd.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Gene Simmons Reveals Why He’s Leaving KISS Amid Final Tour Announcement

After five decades of performing with KISS, Gene Simmons is ready to let it all go as he revealed that his current tour with the legendary metal band would be his last. In an interview with the New York Post, the 72-year-old rocker revealed the reason why he's retiring, saying "Rock 'n' Roll's dead."
MUSIC
Crystal Jackson

The Truth About Love-Hate Relationships — and How to Fix Them

You know a couple just like this. Trust me, you do. They love each other. They hate each other. They’ll never leave each other. The can’t-live-with-you-can’t-live-without-you energy is exhausting — especially for the people in their lives who have to deal with the constant ups and downs knowing that it’s unlikely to get better. It’s also exhausting for the couple, but they’re often trapped in a cycle they aren’t aware of, don’t know how to fix, or have normalized to the point that they don’t even realize the level of toxicity they’re managing on a daily basis.
psychologytoday.com

Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?

Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
MENTAL HEALTH
WWD

Inside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio’s Tumultuous Relationship That Took an Unexpected Turn

Click here to read the full article. Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio may have had a short-lived union, but their relationship remains one of the most highly publicized in Hollywood. With the anticipated arrival of Netflix’s “Blonde,” a fictionalized take on Monroe’s life, one of the key moments revisited in the movie is her relationship with DiMaggio, with whom she shared a tumultuous, brief marriage and, later, a friendship.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's Relationship'House of Dragon' Red Carpet PhotosAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. Premiere The two met in 1952 when DiMaggio, who...
CELEBRITIES
lovelearnings.com

When Your Ex Asks For Space

What does it mean when your ex asks you for space?. How do you handle that kind of situation if you want to get back together?. I’ll tell you exactly what to do in this situation. There are a few different scenarios we need to cover here so make...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy