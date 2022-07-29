Tory Lanez Lawyer Delays Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Trial for THIS Reason

A new conspiracy theory about Eminem emerged before the rapper dropped his "Crack a Bottle" music video. Eminem has been the center of the music industry again after the rapper unveiled the music video for his 2009 track, "Crack a Bottle." But he and his fans needed to deal with a brow-raising theory that the rapper actually died already and was replaced by an android clone instead.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO