Women's Euro 2022: England out to avenge 2009 final defeat in rematch against Germany

Commonwealth Games 2022: athletics, swimming and more on day six – live!
Rolling report from day six of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Join our team of writers
Meet the Black women pushing for equality in swimming
Omie Dale has fond memories of splashing in the sea as a child, of racing through water parks and swimming in backwaters and rivers.
European champion England scheduled to host US in women's soccer match in October
As teams prepare for the 2023 World Cup, newly crowned European champion England is scheduled to host the United States at Wembley Stadium in London on October 7.
French government orders laser weapon prototype for Paris Olympics
Beach volleyball against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, equestrian disciplines in the magnificent Versailles Palace garden, and the Opening Ceremony on the Seine -- France plans to charm visitors from around the world with everything that Paris has to offer during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
UK service sector growth hits 17-month low; as economy ‘heads for stagflation’ – business live
NIESR predicts the UK will enter a recession this quarter, while CPI inflation heads to 11%
