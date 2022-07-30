36 Heat Wave Photos That Prove How Dire The Climate Emergency Is
All over the world, we've all been feeling the heat lately, and it is seriously concerning.FOX / Via giphy.com
In ways big and small, there are impacts from these crazy temperatures that we can't ignore.Nickelodeon / Via giphy.com
These heat wave photos show how things have gotten a lot more intense in the last four years.
1. Did someone ask for fresh honey?
2. All your quicksand fears don't seem unfounded when the literal street is splitting open.
Its so hot in SE WI that the road is splitting from wisconsin
3. They couldn't hook them up with a short sleeve coat?
4. Wax is not the wave right now.
the heat wave gave our candle a little problem. from CasualUK
5. And a wax museum? Bad times.
@roberttolppi
#waxmuseum #madametussauds #nyctourist #waxfigures #heatwave♬ original sound - Zero_aden_jacobb
6. The heat is bringing attention to just how poorly we treat some of our most sensitive populations.
7. It really highlights how we take some public service employees for granted.
8. Not to mention the infrastructure really can't handle this any better than the rest of us can.
9. Cars straight-up weren't made for this heat.
Meahwile in Australia from Wellthatsucks
10. None of their parts want any parts in this heat.
11. Trying not to judge your manufacturer while combatting 100-plus-degree heat is a challenge.
The heat here in Texas melted the model label on my coworker's truck (OC) from pics
12. It's not just cars in the US either.
It's so hot in the UK that it melted the glue in my dashboard! from mildlyinteresting
13. Worldwide, people have been struggling with breaking windows...
@cleverleydone
When your country is just not built for the heat 🔥 #uk #ukheatwave #fyp #2022heatwave♬ original sound - CleverleyDone
14. ...appliances that no longer require preheating...
15. ...destroying toys...
16. ...and even playgrounds.
Its so hot in Australia the slide melted from mildlyinteresting
17. Even places used to the heat are going through it.
This ceiling fan in Puerto Rico got so hot it melted. from mildlyinteresting
18. Even the simplest things can be turned into an enormous headache.
19. It's hard to get the things you need, depending on where you are.
@amylouisethelwall10
What’s next?!! @aldiuk #aldi #aldiuk #heatwaves #heatwaveuk #heatwave2022 #stopthecontrol♬ Heat Waves - Glass Animals & iann dior
20. Driving has been made even more complicated...
21. ...and so have public events.
22. Travel is literal hell right now.
23. There is no shortage of things that need to be replaced.
It's so hot in Texas from funny
24. A lot of people are trying to save their (hella expensive) groceries.
I kept on hearing strange popping noises. Looked outside and... from Portland
25. You know someone had to try cooking in their car.
26. What you probably didn't expect was for it to work, more than once.
@thejoebrown
Reply to @aq058867 this mac and cheese was bussin’ #macandcheese #food #foryou♬ original sound - 𝘫𝘰𝘦 𝘣𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘯
27. Once-nice things don't feel so nice when it's a literal sauna everywhere.
28. Some people are going to be forced to have some major work to do on their homes when all is said and done.
29. The heat can get you in a lot of unexpected ways.
Went kayaking in 100 degree heat. Put my sandals back on at the beach to find they shrunk. from Wellthatsucks
30. Businesses are going to have things to deal with too.
@angelboomin
You cannot make this up #arizona #summer #melting #heat #fypシ♬ original sound - vayec
31. Even when you can get on with your day, it's still a little jarring.
@ileana.justine
It is excruciatingly hot in NYC right now. #nycsubway #nycsubwaymoments #nycsubways #nycsubwaycommute #nycsubwaystation #nycsummer #nycsummer2022♬ original sound - ileana.justine
32. With luck, you didn't have any outdoor events to brave.
@meeha333
Dying #grad #summer2022 #heatwave #foryoupage #love #muslimtiktok #IIT #laugh♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
33. Nothing makes you thankful for your AC when it's working than your AC breaking at the worst possible time.
My AC exploded on a recording breaking heat wave in Oregon from Wellthatsucks
34. Except, of course, having none at all.
@amanda.chi
🥲♬ original sound - comedybaby
35. Even your fashion choices are at risk.
@ltllondon
Pov: you live in the UK♬ WE CANNOT ESCAPE WE CANNOT COME OUT - Emile Morgan
36. And they can be a risk if you have to wear a lot of protective gear or A WHOLE MASCOT COSTUME.
@aojobs
#ukheatwave2022 #ukheatwave #aoletsgo♬ original sound - Rachel Ponte
Comments / 1