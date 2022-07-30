ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

36 Heat Wave Photos That Prove How Dire The Climate Emergency Is

By Angela Andaloro
 3 days ago



All over the world, we've all been feeling the heat lately, and it is seriously concerning.

In ways big and small, there are impacts from these crazy temperatures that we can't ignore.

These heat wave photos show how things have gotten a lot more intense in the last four years.

1. Did someone ask for fresh honey?

Unexpected climate change impacts no. 27. I noticed a pool of water on the floor by an old fireplace. Then I realised it was honey. The extreme heat has melted the comb in a bees nest in our chimney. They are swarming outside now…

2. All your quicksand fears don't seem unfounded when the literal street is splitting open.

Its so hot in SE WI that the road is splitting from wisconsin

3. They couldn't hook them up with a short sleeve coat?

The changing of the guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Monday was shortened because of the heat wave hitting Britain, a spokesman for the British Army said.https://t.co/4CxpsSeCwx

4. Wax is not the wave right now.

the heat wave gave our candle a little problem. from CasualUK

5. And a wax museum? Bad times.

6. The heat is bringing attention to just how poorly we treat some of our most sensitive populations.

As the temps routinely pass 100 outside, in some Texas prisons it's so hot that prisoners are using brooms and thrown objects to break out the windows for "cooler" air -- even though that means their cells now flood when it rains.

7. It really highlights how we take some public service employees for granted.

It's so hot out that the freakin mailman is taking the bus!

8. Not to mention the infrastructure really can't handle this any better than the rest of us can.

In case you're wondering why we're canceling service for the day, here's what the heat is doing to our power cables.

9. Cars straight-up weren't made for this heat.

Meahwile in Australia from Wellthatsucks

10. None of their parts want any parts in this heat.

My brother sent me this pic from Kuwait. It’s 63 degrees Celsius (145 Fahrenheit). Cars and traffic lights are melting.

11. Trying not to judge your manufacturer while combatting 100-plus-degree heat is a challenge.

The heat here in Texas melted the model label on my coworker's truck (OC) from pics

12. It's not just cars in the US either.

It's so hot in the UK that it melted the glue in my dashboard! from mildlyinteresting

13. Worldwide, people have been struggling with breaking windows...

14. ...appliances that no longer require preheating...

It's so hot in Milan, that my coffee machine is at 40C even if it's **powered off** 🥵

15. ...destroying toys...

The heat wave hitting BC is reeking havoc on my toy room. Things are warping/bending and figure joints seem to be getting loose and making stuff fall over

16. ...and even playgrounds.

Its so hot in Australia the slide melted from mildlyinteresting

17. Even places used to the heat are going through it.

This ceiling fan in Puerto Rico got so hot it melted. from mildlyinteresting

18. Even the simplest things can be turned into an enormous headache.

As if there wasn’t enough proof of a #ClimateCrisis - my Fairy laundry tabs have melted! #heatwaveuk

19. It's hard to get the things you need, depending on where you are.

20. Driving has been made even more complicated...

Please allow extra time when driving westbound on Jaywick Seafront, after reports traffic lights melting as the mercury hits an amazing 40'c! They are being temporarily replaced with hired standalone, solar-powered versions with slower crossing-cycles.Stay Happy, #StayAtJay 🏝

21. ...and so have public events.

At the Tour de France, organisers pour water on the road to stop it melting under the riders👇“Climate change is driving this heatwave, just as it is driving every #heatwave now," @FrediOtto #ClimateCrisis #ClimateEmergency #Heatwave2022 #ClimateAction https://t.co/1EejeXI92i

22. Travel is literal hell right now.

Its so hot in UK, they shut down an airport because a runway was MELTING!!! Bruh!!!!🌡

23. There is no shortage of things that need to be replaced.

It's so hot in Texas from funny

24. A lot of people are trying to save their (hella expensive) groceries.

I kept on hearing strange popping noises. Looked outside and... from Portland

25. You know someone had to try cooking in their car.

Lmao 😅

26. What you probably didn't expect was for it to work, more than once.

27. Once-nice things don't feel so nice when it's a literal sauna everywhere.

Wife and I when we bought our house: “omg the SKYLIGHTS! We’ll have so much natural light!”Today: “omg how make stop heat rays of death”It’s taken the heat in the house waaaay down.

28. Some people are going to be forced to have some major work to do on their homes when all is said and done.

Holy cow. Oregon is melting. #HEATWAVE

29. The heat can get you in a lot of unexpected ways.

Went kayaking in 100 degree heat. Put my sandals back on at the beach to find they shrunk. from Wellthatsucks

30. Businesses are going to have things to deal with too.

31. Even when you can get on with your day, it's still a little jarring.

32. With luck, you didn't have any outdoor events to brave.

33. Nothing makes you thankful for your AC when it's working than your AC breaking at the worst possible time.

My AC exploded on a recording breaking heat wave in Oregon from Wellthatsucks

34. Except, of course, having none at all.

35. Even your fashion choices are at risk.

36. And they can be a risk if you have to wear a lot of protective gear or A WHOLE MASCOT COSTUME.

What's the heat been like by you? What's the wildest things you've seen? Share in the comments!

