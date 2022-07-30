36 Heat Wave Photos That Prove How Dire The Climate Emergency Is

All over the world, we've all been feeling the heat lately, and it is seriously concerning.

In ways big and small, there are impacts from these crazy temperatures that we can't ignore.

These heat wave photos show how things have gotten a lot more intense in the last four years.

1. Did someone ask for fresh honey?

Unexpected climate change impacts no. 27. I noticed a pool of water on the floor by an old fireplace. Then I realised it was honey. The extreme heat has melted the comb in a bees nest in our chimney. They are swarming outside now… @stubutchart 06:44 PM - 19 Jul 2022

2. All your quicksand fears don't seem unfounded when the literal street is splitting open.

3. They couldn't hook them up with a short sleeve coat?

The changing of the guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Monday was shortened because of the heat wave hitting Britain, a spokesman for the British Army said.https://t.co/4CxpsSeCwx @nytimes 02:10 PM - 18 Jul 2022

4. Wax is not the wave right now.

5. And a wax museum? Bad times.

6. The heat is bringing attention to just how poorly we treat some of our most sensitive populations.

As the temps routinely pass 100 outside, in some Texas prisons it's so hot that prisoners are using brooms and thrown objects to break out the windows for "cooler" air -- even though that means their cells now flood when it rains. @keribla 03:57 PM - 15 Jul 2022

7. It really highlights how we take some public service employees for granted.

It's so hot out that the freakin mailman is taking the bus! @terruntz 06:09 PM - 20 Jul 2022

8. Not to mention the infrastructure really can't handle this any better than the rest of us can.

In case you're wondering why we're canceling service for the day, here's what the heat is doing to our power cables. @PDXStreetcar 11:07 PM - 27 Jun 2021

9. Cars straight-up weren't made for this heat.

10. None of their parts want any parts in this heat.

My brother sent me this pic from Kuwait. It’s 63 degrees Celsius (145 Fahrenheit). Cars and traffic lights are melting. @DrDaveLandrum 02:26 PM - 18 Jun 2019

11. Trying not to judge your manufacturer while combatting 100-plus-degree heat is a challenge.

12. It's not just cars in the US either.

13. Worldwide, people have been struggling with breaking windows...

14. ...appliances that no longer require preheating...

It's so hot in Milan, that my coffee machine is at 40C even if it's **powered off** 🥵 @pilotstella 06:37 AM - 18 Jul 2022

15. ...destroying toys...

The heat wave hitting BC is reeking havoc on my toy room. Things are warping/bending and figure joints seem to be getting loose and making stuff fall over @TheKrakenDude 10:53 PM - 27 Jun 2021

16. ...and even playgrounds.

17. Even places used to the heat are going through it.

18. Even the simplest things can be turned into an enormous headache.

As if there wasn’t enough proof of a #ClimateCrisis - my Fairy laundry tabs have melted! #heatwaveuk @JohnCassidy7 10:24 PM - 18 Jul 2022

19. It's hard to get the things you need, depending on where you are.

20. Driving has been made even more complicated...

Please allow extra time when driving westbound on Jaywick Seafront, after reports traffic lights melting as the mercury hits an amazing 40'c! They are being temporarily replaced with hired standalone, solar-powered versions with slower crossing-cycles.Stay Happy, #StayAtJay 🏝 @JaywickTourism 04:00 AM - 19 Jul 2022

21. ...and so have public events.

At the Tour de France, organisers pour water on the road to stop it melting under the riders👇“Climate change is driving this heatwave, just as it is driving every #heatwave now," @FrediOtto #ClimateCrisis #ClimateEmergency #Heatwave2022 #ClimateAction https://t.co/1EejeXI92i @StefSimanowitz 10:08 AM - 16 Jul 2022

22. Travel is literal hell right now.

Its so hot in UK, they shut down an airport because a runway was MELTING!!! Bruh!!!!🌡 @e_lumumba 08:52 AM - 19 Jul 2022

23. There is no shortage of things that need to be replaced.

24. A lot of people are trying to save their (hella expensive) groceries.

25. You know someone had to try cooking in their car.

26. What you probably didn't expect was for it to work, more than once.

27. Once-nice things don't feel so nice when it's a literal sauna everywhere.

Wife and I when we bought our house: “omg the SKYLIGHTS! We’ll have so much natural light!”Today: “omg how make stop heat rays of death”It’s taken the heat in the house waaaay down. @secwonk311 07:26 PM - 27 Jun 2021

28. Some people are going to be forced to have some major work to do on their homes when all is said and done.

29. The heat can get you in a lot of unexpected ways.

30. Businesses are going to have things to deal with too.

31. Even when you can get on with your day, it's still a little jarring.

32. With luck, you didn't have any outdoor events to brave.

33. Nothing makes you thankful for your AC when it's working than your AC breaking at the worst possible time.

34. Except, of course, having none at all.

35. Even your fashion choices are at risk.

36. And they can be a risk if you have to wear a lot of protective gear or A WHOLE MASCOT COSTUME.

What's the heat been like by you? What's the wildest things you've seen? Share in the comments!