The most affordable US and Canadian cities for long-term stays on Airbnb

apartmentsapart.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster homeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Drivers advised to avoid I-95 in Fredericksburg area at night July 25 - 29Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Food pantries and free meals for kids in Fredericksburg through July 23Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
Five American restaurants in Virginia that are considered the best places to eatJoe MertensVirginia State
Related
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation.
Stimulus 2022: Direct 'relief payments' worth up to $850 to be sent in 18 states
Florida became the 18th state to announce financial assistance for its residents to help offset the rising costs of living due to inflation.
Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million
Prince’s family’s lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate has come to an end, Radar has learned.The surprising development came more than six years after the legendary singer and songwriter’s death in April 2016, in which he left behind an estate totaling more than $156 million in value.Now, according to The Blast, his surviving family members have come to an agreement – and they are only set to split nearly $6 million of the $156.4 million estate.“Excepting the Reserve and following the payments set forth in Paragraph 8, herein, the property of the Decedent on hand for distribution consists of...
Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds
Airbnb said Tuesday revenue in the recently ended quarter topped $2 billion as people shook off pandemic worries and took part in a banner travel season. Airbnb expects to set a new revenue record in the current quarter, bringing in between $2.78 billion and $2.88 billion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC’s Noz Market Will Reopen in October With a New Sushi Counter Experience
Click here to read the full article. Calling all high-end fish enthusiasts in New York City: Noz Market, the retail shop from the team behind the Michelin-starred Sushi Noz, will reopen this fall. The fish butcher, which has been closed for renovations since December 2021, will return in mid-October with a new look and expanded offerings. Most notably, the space will be open for indoor dining for the first time, with two sushi bars and just two four-top tables. Noz Market initially opened in December 2020, selling seafood flown in daily from Japan. Along with the salmon, tuna, crab, scallops and sea...
Sinkhole larger than tennis court has Chile perplexed
Experts in Chile on Tuesday were investigating the appearance of an enormous sinkhole, bigger than a tennis court, that has appeared near a copper mine in the Atacama desert. Chile is the world's largest copper producer, responsible for a quarter of global supply. msa/pa/ad/mlr/to
Wasabi Technologies Adds to Leadership Team in Japan and Australia to Support the Demand for Hot Cloud Storage Across Asia-Pacific
BOSTON & TOKYO & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, has expanded its leadership bench in the Asia Pacific region with the additions of Aki Wakimoto and Andrew Sandes as Country Managers for Japan and Australia respectively. Wakimoto and Sandes will drive customer and partner growth as Wasabi continues its full-scale APAC expansion to meet the demand for high-performance, affordable cloud storage in this digital-first region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005741/en/ Aki Wakimoto has been named Country Manager, Japan, at Wasabi Technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route 96, one of the only roads in and out of the remote region near the state line with Oregon, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “This brings the confirmed fatality number to four,” the sheriff’s statement said. “At this time there are no unaccounted for persons.” Other details were not immediately disclosed. Sheriff’s officials said two bodies were also found found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home near the tiny unincorporated community of Klamath River, which was largely destroyed in the McKinney Fire.
Comments / 0