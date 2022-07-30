Antioch Woman Arrested on Firearm and Child Endangerment Charges

eastcountytoday.net
liberalism is mental
3d ago
I wonder if she's related to our councilwoman Tanisha Torres Walker sounds like something she would do with the child engagement would put it past the lady
Richmond police patrol activity report: July 29-31
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: July 29-31,...
KTVU FOX 2
DUI suspect in deadly Walnut Creek crash released on bail
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The suspect in a fatal Walnut Creek crash Saturday has posted bail. KTVU learned that 28-year-old Briana Day was released on $300,000 bail after being booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Investigators said she was driving drunk in her pickup truck and hit two pedestrians who...
Woman assaulted by three women and a man during carjacking
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman had her car stolen in Stockton on Monday after being assaulted by three woman and a man, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that the carjacking took place in 16000 block of South Turnpike Road in the Seaport District when a 29-year-old woman was forced out of […]
Nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl found during San Leandro traffic stop, arrest made
SAN LEANDRO – An Oakland man was arrested after nearly two pounds of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop in San Leandro over the weekend.According to San Leandro Police, an officer was on routine patrol Saturday when he pulled over the suspect for an unspecified traffic violation near the area of Marina Boulevard and Aurora Drive.Police said the officer established probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, nearly two pounds of fentanyl was found.The search also yielded marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine, which police said was bundled for selling purposes. Along with the drugs, police said the suspect had nearly $3,000 in cash."I want to thank our weekend midnight officers who worked together to make this investigation complete and safe, as a minute amount of fentanyl can be deadly," Lt. Matthew Barajas said in a statement Monday.Police said the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Marvin Flores, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale and possession of marijuana for sale.According to jail records, Flores is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
Suspect arrested after stabbing in Modesto
MODESTO -- Police were looking for a suspect who stabbed someone in Modesto early Tuesday morning.The scene was on Scenic Drive and Coffee Road.Modesto police say it appears the suspect and victim know each other, but exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Later Tuesday morning, Modesto police announced that the suspect had been arrested. The name of the suspect has not been released.
davisvanguard.org
Man with 11 Open Cases Fails to Appear – He’s in Hospital after Jumping off Bridge onto Freeway
WOODLAND, CA – Despite 11 open cases against him, Alan Nelson was absent in Yolo County Superior Court Friday morning, with a warrant out for him after violating his pretrial release—turns out he’s in the hospital with serious injuries. His attorney, Deputy Public Defender Monica Brushia, informed...
Prosecutors say suspect in killing of Sacramento woman should have been in jail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Prosecutors said it’s a tragic case of an early prison release, that resulted in the brutal murder of a 77-year-old Sacramento woman. District attorneys described Darnell Erby as a career criminal, dating back to 1999. Since then, he has been committed and convicted of several felonies and released early for those […]
Driver in quadruple fatal Rio Vista crash was arrested earlier this year for DUI, police say
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The man police say was behind the wheel at the time of a quadruple fatal accident in Rio Vista last week was arrested earlier this year on charges of DUI and hit-and-run, according to Folsom Police. Last week, Rio Vista Police Chief Jon Mazer confirmed...
Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in Dublin; police arrest driver for DUI
DUBLIN -- A woman walking in the middle of a roadway in Dublin was killed by an SUV Sunday evening, and the driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.Dublin police said the incident happened at about 10 p.m. along the 6200 block of Dougherty Road just north of Dublin Blvd. It was determined the pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes when she was hit by a Chevrolet SUV.Alameda County Fire Department crews and medics performed life-saving efforts but the woman was pronounced dead. The SUV driver, identified as 42-year-old Giovanni Fissore, remained at the scene and he was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.The victim's identity was withheld until the county coroner's office was able to notify her family.Anyone who may have witnessed the accident was asked to contact Dublin Police at 925-833-6638.
Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession of machine gun
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Rosa Police arrested a man for possession of a machine gun after initially pulling him over for reckless driving, according to police. A sergeant with the Santa Rosa Police Department conducted a traffic stop early Sunday morning around 12:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Sebastopol Road for reckless […]
Oakland men arrested in Pacifica for catalytic converter thefts, one suspect escaped
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Two Oakland men were arrested in Pacifica early Sunday morning for stealing catalytic converters, the Pacifica Police Department said in a press release. Jose Morales, 35, and Santiago Valdovinos, 41, were taken into custody, while a third suspect got away. A Pacifica Police Department officer attempted to pull over a Nissan […]
KTVU FOX 2
Death of San Ramon woman reportedly found face down in tub considered suspicious
SAN RAMON, Calif. - San Ramon police said the death of a woman reportedly found face down in the bathtub last week is considered suspicious. At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday officers were called to an apartment on the 4000 block of Crestfield Drive in the Dougherty Valley. The caller reported an unresponsive female to 911, according to police logs.
KTVU FOX 2
San Leandro crash leaves dirt bike driver dead
San Leandro police are investigating a crash involving a van and dirt bike. Police say they arrived on the scene near Washington Ave. and Castro St. shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say they found a 25-year-old male with significant injuries and transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died.
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont asks for new trial after $21M awarded to family of slain pregnant teen
FREMONT, Calif. - The city of Fremont has asked a federal judge for a new trial after a jury awarded the family of a slain pregnant teenager an unprecedented $21 million. In court documents filed in late July, attorney Patrick Moriarty and his colleagues said that the award amount in favor of Elena Mondragon's mother "cannot stand" because the amount is "clearly excessive" and should be stricken or reduced.
KTVU FOX 2
SF firefighter arrested after Oakland man shot over puppy breeding dispute
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man. A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
Hayward man fatally shot in Richmond
A 47-year-old Hayward man was fatally shot in Richmond Sunday night, police said. At 1030 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Wall Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation located at 33rd and Waller registering 21 rounds. Officers also received calls from residents of a gunshot victim, according Richmond Police Department Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy.
Man jailed for threatening family wearing 'Black Lives Matter' shirts in Burlingame
BURLINGAME – A San Francisco man was given 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation on Friday for a felony hate crime after threatening a family wearing "Black Lives Matter" t-shirts, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced. Steven L. Cibotti, 56, was eating in a restaurant in Burlingame on June 7, 2020 which was also being patronized by a family of five who had just been in a Black Lives Matter march in San Francisco. The family had three children aged seven, five and two, and they were wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts, the DA...
KTVU FOX 2
One man killed in East Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - One man was killed late Monday in an East Oakland shooting, police said. Spokeswoman Candace Keas said that the death was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Lyon Avenue. Officers found the Oakland man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on...
eastcountytoday.net
July 17-23: Pittsburg Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between July 17-23 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. Pittsburg Police Identify Man Who Assaulted Starbread Bakery Employee. On Monday July 18th officers responded to the Starbread Bakery located in the 2900...
East Bay woman arrested in suspected DUI crash that killed 1, injured another
An East Bay woman has been arrested after a suspected DUI crash killed one pedestrian and hospitalized a second. Briana Day, 28, of Concord, was arrested Saturday in Walnut Creek.
