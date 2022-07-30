Antioch Woman Arrested on Firearm and Child Endangerment Charges

SAN LEANDRO – An Oakland man was arrested after nearly two pounds of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop in San Leandro over the weekend.According to San Leandro Police, an officer was on routine patrol Saturday when he pulled over the suspect for an unspecified traffic violation near the area of Marina Boulevard and Aurora Drive.Police said the officer established probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, nearly two pounds of fentanyl was found.The search also yielded marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine, which police said was bundled for selling purposes. Along with the drugs, police said the suspect had nearly $3,000 in cash."I want to thank our weekend midnight officers who worked together to make this investigation complete and safe, as a minute amount of fentanyl can be deadly," Lt. Matthew Barajas said in a statement Monday.Police said the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Marvin Flores, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale and possession of marijuana for sale.According to jail records, Flores is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

