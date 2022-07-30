30 Calves Rescued Due to Cruelty Investigation

local21news.com
Church in Schuylkill County was broken into; Police seek suspect
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who broke into a church. On Monday, August 1 before 8 PM, the Grace Evangelical Free Church on Graeff Street in Cressona Borough contacted police for a report of a burglary. A...
Police searching for missing mother and child
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are searching for a teenager they say ran away from home along with her 8-month-old child. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz left her home in the 1500 block of Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township with Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr., 8 months old, […]
Cat shot with pellet gun in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police report a cat was shot with a pellet gun in a residential area in Bloomsburg. The incident took place in the area of Mainville Drive and Country Terrace Lane around 4:48 pm on July 23. According to the owner of the cat,...
Police in Montoursville are looking for a runaway teenage girl with her baby
LOYCALOCK TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville is asking for help locating a runaway teenager and her baby. 16-year-old Aaliyah Maria Diaz is described as a white/Hispanic girl standing at 5 feet, approximately 89 pounds with brown eyes and dyed red hair with dark roots. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and was wearing multicolored bracelets, and a gold necklace.
Autism Awareness Law Enforcement Training
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. — “In this training, it gave us a little closer look at how to respond to an autistic person and what to expect.”. Lackawanna County District Attorney, Mark Powell, held an autism and mental health training seminar this afternoon in Scranton. Geared towards police and...
Montour Co. man dies after drowning in Lycoming Co. Saturday night
Muncy Creek Township (Lycoming County) - A 39-year-old Danville man is dead after drowning in the West Branch Susquehanna River Saturday night near Muncy Creek Township. Lycoming County Emergency Services notified the Montoursville barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police around 8:30 p.m. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was floating in the river when he got caught in a current, making it difficult for him to swim. We're told witnesses attempted to help the victim, but were unable to reach him.
Man hit by fire truck during parade in Northumberland Co. Saturday
Mount Carmel (Northumberland County) — Video livestreamed on Facebook by the Northumberland County Fire and Rescue Departments of Mount Carmel's Block Party Fire Truck Parade Saturday afternoon, shows a man getting hit by one of those fire trucks. The video shows the unidentified man in wearing a blue t-shirt...
18-year-old man wanted by police for shooting at school building has been apprehended
LEHMAN TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — UPDATE 8/1/2022 3:45PM : Lehman Township Police announced that Eugene Paisley was taken into custody without incident. With the help of the public and assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police Paisley was apprehended. Paisley was arraigned on his charges and remanded to Luzerne County...
Traffic stop leads to arrest on drug charges and retail theft in Hazleton
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Hazleton Police Department Narcotics Detectives and Patrol Officers arrested a couple on drug charges and retail theft in Hazleton after a traffic stop. 51-year-old Tara Ann Obrian and 47-year-old Shawn Vincent Sitarchyk, both of Lehighton, were charged after being pulled over at the intersection...
State park in Lycoming County celebrates 90 years
Saturday marked the 90th anniversary of the founding of Worlds End State Park inside the Loyalsock State Forest in Sullivan County. A local non-profit organization whose goal is to educate and protect the park's natural resources and habitats put on a celebration there full of displays and demonstrations. FOX 56...
Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 sold in Taylor
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WOLF) — Check your tickets!. A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The ticket was sold at Fast Lane Mart located at 215-217 South Main St. in Taylor. The store earns a...
