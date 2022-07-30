Fresno County Public Library: Craft Time For Kids & Families (July 2022)

cmac.tv
Made in Clovis showcase returning for 2nd year
Community members are invited to show off their inventions meant to solve everyday problems and highlight creativity.
yourcentralvalley.com
‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
Back-to-school shopping on a budget in Fresno
Many Valley families are watching their wallets as they go shopping for back to school. A recent financial study shows economic anxiety has spiked this year because of ongoing inflation.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford West High School holds walk through before school starts
Hanford West High School held the ﬁrst day of a planned two-day Walk Through on Monday morning. During the event inside the school gym, students and parents were able to check out the student schedules for the fall semester, have ID photos taken by Newman Garcia Studios, purchase class rings, buy clothing, and sign up for services such as food and transportation, all in one stop.
GV Wire
Sloan: I Never Intended for Esparza Conversation to Become Public
This is in response to GV Wire’s July 29 story “Fresno Council President ‘a Little Pissant Millennial,’ Ex-City Attorney Reportedly Fumed” and reporter David Taub’s inquiry regarding the circumstances of my conversation with City Council President Nelson Esparza:. First, I will reiterate, what I...
Madera Unified staff begin 'Student Champion' course
Madera Unified is taking action to help staff members build stronger relationships with their students.
point2homes.com
5254 E Townsend Ave, Fresno, Fresno County, CA, 93727
Lovely Ranch style home sitting on a .3 acre lot! Located in the quiet Sunnyside Estates neighborhood. Walking distance to Ayer elementary, Sunnyside High School and minutes away from the Sunnyside Country Club. This well maintained home features a new Heat & Glo gas fireplace, Dual Master Suites, Natural light throughout & option for 4th bedroom. You will enjoy the expansive backyard w/ mature landscaping and patio overhang that provides much needed shade, producing fruit trees (peach, lime, orange, pomegranate, grapefruit) and room for potential boat or RV Parking. This home is a blank canvas with countless possibilities to make your own! PARCEL# 473-082-06S.
fresnoalliance.com
City Rolls Out Mobile Shower Unit
In April 2020, the Fresno City Council approved the funding and purchase of a mobile restroom and shower unit meant to serve the unhoused community. The funding was provided by federal CARES Act dollars. For many years, street family members, advocates and members of the Fresno community that have a...
Bear found sitting in back of truck at Coarsegold home
Lisa and Seth Fisher went outside of their Coarsegold home and discovered a bear sitting in the back of their pickup truck.
Jack Hannah, co-founder of "The Sons of the San Joaquin", has died
Jack Hannah and his family were known for their appearances at community events across Central California and appeared in a series of memorable advertisements for Evans Feed.
yourcentralvalley.com
Local BBQ Masters to compete in inaugural Ribs and Tri-Tip Throwdown
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – Grill masters will be competing this Saturday at the inaugural Ribs and Tri-Tip Throwdown. The event will be held at the Fresno Fairgrounds. “Come out have a good time, bring a chair, bring a blanket, there is room to hang out. Come and support local vendors and local businesses,” says event organizer Jesse Marquez.
fresnoalliance.com
Unhoused, Undercounted and Underserved
On July 14, the Fresno Madera Continuum of Care (FMCoC) held a press conference to announce the results of the 2022 Point in Time (PIT) Count of the unhoused population of the City of Fresno, Fresno County and Madera County. Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig were there to speak and answer questions.
Oak Fire: Fresno Fire Captain's family leans on faith to rebuild
Fresno Fire Captain Brian Downs typically faces off with flames. Now he's crossed fire lines to sift through what can be salvaged from a home he loved.
fresnoalliance.com
Gun Violence in Fresno
The recent mass killings at a parade in Highland Park, Ill.; an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas; and a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., brought increased media and political attention to the long-standing problem of gun violence in America. For the past several years, Fresno has also experienced increased gun violence and gun deaths.
KTVU FOX 2
Mega Millions: $4.2M winner in Fresno
Mega Millions officials said someone in Fresno won $4.2 million after the historic weekend drawing. Their ticket had all the winning numbers except for the mega number.
Fresno State president Dr. Jiménez-Sandoval talks conference realignment, proposed tax measure
Dr. Saul Jiménez-Sandoval goes over a host of topics, including conference realignment, the need for stadium renovations and a proposed tax measure that's being organized in the community.
fresnoalliance.com
Fiber Broadband Comes to the Central Valley
The story of broadband technology in Central Valley communities follows historic patterns of privilege and neglect, extreme poverty in a region of extreme wealth. Hundreds of towns, such as Firebaugh, Mendota, San Joaquin, Tranquillity, Five Points, Raisin City, Cantua, El Porvenir and Huron, suffer from the state’s worst air and water quality. Children experience the lowest achievement levels in English language arts, math and college entrance exams—foundational indicators of a child’s future quality of life.
FP Officer Steve Hunt Died In A Bike Crash Near Shaver Lake (Fresno, CA)
Fresno PD Officer Steve Hunt Died In A Bike Crash Near Shaver Lake (Fresno, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, a Fresno police officer was killed in a bicycle crash near Shaver Lake. According to the California Highway Patrol, the bicycle crash happened on McKinley Grove Road near the Wishon Campground on Saturday morning at around 10:30 a.m.
'The kids were crying, hysterical': Gunshots ring out as Fresno football team plays in Oakland
Shots rang out at Oakland Tech High School, where a Fresno team, the Valley Boyz, were playing the Oakland Dynamites Sunday afternoon.
thedesertreview.com
Highest paying jobs in Visalia that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Visalia-Porterville, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
