Fresno County Public Library: Craft Time For Kids & Families (July 2022)

Lovely Ranch style home sitting on a .3 acre lot! Located in the quiet Sunnyside Estates neighborhood. Walking distance to Ayer elementary, Sunnyside High School and minutes away from the Sunnyside Country Club. This well maintained home features a new Heat & Glo gas fireplace, Dual Master Suites, Natural light throughout & option for 4th bedroom. You will enjoy the expansive backyard w/ mature landscaping and patio overhang that provides much needed shade, producing fruit trees (peach, lime, orange, pomegranate, grapefruit) and room for potential boat or RV Parking. This home is a blank canvas with countless possibilities to make your own! PARCEL# 473-082-06S.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO