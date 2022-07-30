Share your thoughts on the final episode of Neighbours

Neighbours has closed out its final moments with emotional reunions, a joyful wedding and a nostalgic tribute to past and present stars. Photograph: Fremantle/Channel 5/PA

After 37 years of non-stop drama, Australia’s beloved soap Neighbours came to an end on Friday night.

Fans said goodbye to Erinsborough and the cast on Ramsay Street after almost four decades on air.

We’d like to hear from readers about what they made of the finale of Australia’s longest-running TV drama. Did it live up to your expectations? What did the show mean to you?

