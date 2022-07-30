ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Share your thoughts on the final episode of Neighbours

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P0dSC_0gyewnY200
Neighbours has closed out its final moments with emotional reunions, a joyful wedding and a nostalgic tribute to past and present stars. Photograph: Fremantle/Channel 5/PA

After 37 years of non-stop drama, Australia’s beloved soap Neighbours came to an end on Friday night.

Fans said goodbye to Erinsborough and the cast on Ramsay Street after almost four decades on air.

We’d like to hear from readers about what they made of the finale of Australia’s longest-running TV drama. Did it live up to your expectations? What did the show mean to you?

Share your views

We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For more information please see our terms of service and privacy policy .

If you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch by filling in the form below or contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The Neighbours storyline they desperately want you to forget: Shocking early '90s plot saw Chinese family on Ramsay Street accused of eating the Robinsons' DOG

Footage has resurfaced of a problematic Neighbours storyline in which a Chinese family on Ramsay Street was accused of eating a dog. In the extraordinary clip, which has gained attention on YouTube after the series finale last week, Jim Robinson's daughter Julie Martin (played by Julie Mullins) accuses the Lim family of eating her missing dog.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Drama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Guardian

Ayman al-Zawahiri obituary

After nearly two decades in hiding, the Egyptian terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri, successor to Osama bin Laden as head of al-Qaida, has died aged 71. He was killed by two missiles fired from a US drone at his home in central Kabul. Zawahiri provided the arguments and the systematic organisation that persuaded Bin Laden, six years his junior, to operate on an international scale, culminating in the attacks of 11 September 2001 in the US that resulted in more than 3,000 deaths. However, after Bin Laden was killed by US forces in Pakistan in 2011, Zawahiri made threats, but never repeated atrocities against the west on the scale of 9/11.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Sanctions against Russia are not backfiring

Simon Jenkins (The rouble is soaring and Putin is stronger than ever – our sanctions have backfired, 29 July) writes that sanctions “are meant to intimidate peoples into restraining their princes”. Throughout his piece he puts forward this very instrumentalist view of sanctions, but says not a word about the ethical component.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

386K+
Followers
90K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy