MINNEAPOLIS -- Riley Greene had two hits and two RBI as the Detroit Tigers spoiled Minnesotas big trade deadline day, beating the Twins 5-3 on Tuesday night. Minnesota made big moves to bolster its hopes for a division title by acquiring starter Tyler Mahle and right-handed relievers Jorge López and Michael Fulmer before the deadline. Fulmer made the short walk from one clubhouse to the other after the trade from Detroit was announced.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO